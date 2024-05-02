Galway Bay FM

2 May 2024

~1 minutes read

Call for plebiscite on directly elected Mayor of Galway to be included in June 7th elections

Share story:
Call for plebiscite on directly elected Mayor of Galway to be included in June 7th elections

Senator Lisa Chambers is seeking a meeting with the Minister for Local Government Darragh O’Brien about the people of Galway being asked if they want a directly elected Mayor

The Fianna Fáil senator is pushing for this plebiscite to be held as soon as the coming elections on June 7th or at the latest the coming General Election

A plebiscite is a the direct vote of all the members of an electorate on an important public question such as a change in the constitution.

If Galway voted yes, it would follow the example of Limerick which is set to be the first county in Ireland to have the people directly elect their mayor on June 7th.

Limerick voted yes in a plebiscite in 2019, and while Galway was not asked by the government at that time, Dublin and Cork voted No

However, Speaking to Galway Talks, Senator Chambers says she feels a directly elected Mayor role, which would be a combined role for the city and county, could lend extra resources to Galway:

Share story:

Shots fired at house in city's Castle Park

Criminal damage has been caused to a house in Castlepark in the city after shots were fired at the building. No one was injured in the incident which occu...

University of Galway report finds 23 per cent of 15 to 17-year-old girls at risk of depression.

A University of Galway report has found older girls are most likely to report low mental health, with 23 per cent of 15 to 17-year-old girls at risk of de...

Galway IFA executives urge farmers to attend meeting with Euro elections candidates

13 MEP candidates for this region, Midlands North West will attend the IFA’s election meeting in Mayo this evening. Kicking off at 8pm in the McWill...

Events across Galway to take place for Hello, How are you? on May 15th

Events will be held across Galway city and county on May 15th to mark Mental Health Ireland’s Hello,How Are You? campaign. Now in its third year, th...