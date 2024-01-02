Galway Bay FM

2 January 2024

Missing Claregalway man found safe and well

Missing Claregalway man found safe and well

Missing Claregalway man Robert Murphy has been found safe and well

The 23-year-old was was reported missing over the weekend

However Garda have confirmed today that Robert has been found safe and well

