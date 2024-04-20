Galway Bay FM

20 April 2024

Maigh Cuilinn and Newcastle to receive over €10 Million for facilities through Community Centre Investment Fund

The areas of Maigh Cuilinn and Newcastle are to receive over €10 million euro for the construction of Community Centres following an announcement by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys.

Minister Humphreys made the announcement in Galway City this morning as part of an overall allocation of €30 Million that will be awarded with 12 new centres to be built across the country.

The investment of €10,343,255 to Maigh Cuilinn and Newcastle is over a third of the funds allocated nationally. Of the Maigh Cuilinn has received the highest funding possible of €6 million euro with Newcastle receiving €4,343,355.

It’s the first time in the history of the State that a dedicated fund has been set up to deliver new-build community centres in Rural Ireland.

Speaking to Galway Bay FM News, Minister Humpherys commended both communities for the work done on both projects

Seamus Davey, Chairman of the Newcastle Combined Community Association said they have been dreaming about this day for many years.

Members of Forbairt Pobail Mhaigh Cuillinn and other local clubs and schools gathered at Teach na Gaeilge in the village today to celebrate the announcement:

