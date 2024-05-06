Galway Bay FM

6 May 2024

~1 minutes read

Galway County Council confirms that work has commenced on Headford Transport and Community Plan

Share story:
Galway County Council confirms that work has commenced on Headford Transport and Community Plan

Galway County Council have confirmed to Councillor Mary Hoade that Systra has now commenced work on the Headford Transport and Community plan.

The plan will address traffic calming pedestrian crossings, parking safety measures and bus stops in the town.

A local presentation is to be made to the local community and a public consultation process for the businesses and the community will be implemented.

Councillor Hoade has welcomed the announcement saying that after many years of campaigning, this is very welcome news.

Share story:

Senator calls for immediate action from Minister on Renewable Energy

Fianna Fail Senator Lisa Chambers has called for immediate action to harness the potential of Ireland’s Atlantic winds regarding renewable energy. S...

Councillor welcomes news on refurbishment of Loughrea Town Hall

The announcement that contract documents have gone up on e-tenders for the refurbishment of Loughrea Town Hall has been welcomed by Councillor Jimmy McCle...

10 month old Galway Baby is honoured at 2024 Water Babies Little Heroes Awards

A baby from Galway has been honoured at the 2024 Water Babies Little Heroes Awards Sorcha-Rós Nic an Rí who is 10 months old, was one of 14 honoured at ...

New research shows alarming e-waste disposal trends in Galway

Research revealed this weekend shows that one in eight people continues to dump small electrical items in household bins. The figure almost doubles among ...