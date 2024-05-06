Galway Bay FM

6 May 2024

~1 minutes read

Senator calls for immediate action from Minister on Renewable Energy

Share story:
Senator calls for immediate action from Minister on Renewable Energy

Fianna Fail Senator Lisa Chambers has called for immediate action to harness the potential of Ireland’s Atlantic winds regarding renewable energy.

Speaking following a weekend of canvassing for the European Elections in Galway and Mayo, Senator Chambers challenged the Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications Eamon Ryan to prioritise the national interest by releasing the reins she says is stubbornly keeping on perhaps the biggest opportunity in the history of the State, floating offshore wind off the west coast.

Ms Chambers said that Minister Ryan is not alone in refusing to pull the trigger on the starting gun that would transform Ireland into a global renewable energy giant, delivering its greatest economic dividend in the process, he is now seeking to confuse the issue and undermining investor interest in Ireland in the process.

Speaking to Galway Bay FM News this afternoon, Senator Chambers said that the West Coast is missing out on the opportunity.

Share story:

Councillor welcomes news on refurbishment of Loughrea Town Hall

The announcement that contract documents have gone up on e-tenders for the refurbishment of Loughrea Town Hall has been welcomed by Councillor Jimmy McCle...

Galway County Council confirms that work has commenced on Headford Transport and Community Plan

Galway County Council have confirmed to Councillor Mary Hoade that Systra has now commenced work on the Headford Transport and Community plan. The plan wi...

10 month old Galway Baby is honoured at 2024 Water Babies Little Heroes Awards

A baby from Galway has been honoured at the 2024 Water Babies Little Heroes Awards Sorcha-Rós Nic an Rí who is 10 months old, was one of 14 honoured at ...

New research shows alarming e-waste disposal trends in Galway

Research revealed this weekend shows that one in eight people continues to dump small electrical items in household bins. The figure almost doubles among ...