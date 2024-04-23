Galway Bay FM

23 April 2024

~1 minutes read

Launch of Blas na Bealtaine at the King’s Head in the city

Share story:
Launch of Blas na Bealtaine at the King’s Head in the city

A Taste of Galway for the month of May or Blas na Bealtaine is being launched at the moment at the King’s Head in the city.

Blas na Bealtaine will see members showcasing Galway as the ultimate food destination along the Wild Atlantic Way.

The food festival runs for the whole month with events including oyster tastings, farm visits, cheese-making demonstrations, seafood trails, distillery tours, foraging expeditions, beer masterclasses and wine pairings.

Share story:

Indifferent public reaction to name of Galway's newest bridge across the Corrib

There’s a somewhat indifferent reaction to the name chosen for Galway’s newest bridge across the Corrib. Over 60 names were proposed by member...

Galway County Council urge Housing Minister to make Croí Cónaithe scheme more practical

Galway County Councillors are calling on the Housing Minister to make the Croí Cónaithe Fund Scheme more practical. At this week’s council meeting...

Hopes some, if not all of the lanes, on the Tuam Bypass will be open by tomorrow evening

It’s hoped some, if not all of the lanes on the Tuam Bypass will be open tomorrow evening, two days ahead of schedule. Road works on the bypass have...

State apology delivered by Taoiseach Simon Harris in Dáil Éireann

State apology delivered by Taoiseach Simon Harris in Dáil Éireann I want to begin today by welcoming to the House the Stardust families who are gathered...