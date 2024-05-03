Galway Bay FM

3 May 2024

~1 minutes read

Spiddal launch for new programme for female entrepreneurs in Gaeltacht areas

Share story:
Spiddal launch for new programme for female entrepreneurs in Gaeltacht areas

A new programme for female entrepreneurs in the Gaeltacht areas of Galway, Mayo, Donegal, Kerry, Cork, Meath and Waterford has been launched today in Spiddal

The launch, which took place at Stiúideo Cuan in An Spidéal, heard that the programme aims to promote and fast-track female entrepreneurship

The Cumasú programme is run by Údarás na Gaeltachta, in partnership with the Empower Programme, a free initiative run by the ATU Innovation Hubs and the Rubicon Centre at MTU

It has two parts – the first is for women with an early stage business idea that they want to develop and grow and will be a mix of in-person and online over 12 weeks

The second part is for women in business 18 months plus, living in the Gaeltacht areas that want to grow and scale their enterprises

It will be based on peer to peer learning, with fellow female founders, and will take place one day per month.

Share story:

Additional GP clinics to operate in Galway this bank holiday to take pressure off UHG

Additional GP clinics are to operate in Galway this bank holiday to take pressure off UHG The Galway public is being asked to make full use of out-of-hour...

Coláiste Iognáid students make Senior category of National Student Enterprise final

Transition Year Coláiste Iognáid students have reached the national finals of the Student Enterprise Awards James Frawley, Mactire Tighe and Jack Mannio...

Fleadh na gCuach Kinvara festival celebrates it's 30th anniversary

Fleadh na gCuach celebrates its 30th anniversary this bank holiday weekend in Kinvara. The festival, also known as the Cuckoo Fleadh, celebrates tradition...

Fianna Fail city election team makes combined call for €70 million investment in local roads

The Fianna Fail city election team is making a combined call for a €70 million investment in local roads over the next five years The team comprises cou...