3 May 2024

Coláiste Iognáid students make Senior category of National Student Enterprise final

Transition Year Coláiste Iognáid students have reached the national finals of the Student Enterprise Awards

James Frawley, Mactire Tighe and Jack Mannion set up ‘Corrib Pursuits’ last October which specialises in servicing and repairing outboard engines in boat clubs.

The business is nominated in the senior category of the awards.

James has been speaking with FYI Galway reporter Caoimhe Killeen about Corrib Pursuits and preparing for the final:

