25 April 2024

Irish language film shot in Connemara chosen for screening at US festival

An Irish language film shot in Connemara has been chosen for screening at a festival in California this weekend

“Scríofa sna Réaltaí” or Written in the Stars, follows a 9 year old neurodivergent boy called Seán, who dreams of becoming an actor.

The film was directed by the award-winning Vincent Gallagher and produced by Sin É films

The cast includes Lochlann Ó Mearáin, Tara Breathnach, Ruarc Ó Confhaola and Grace Ridge

The film was commissioned by TG4 as part of the Eurovision Children’s Drama Series 2023

