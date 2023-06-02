Gardaí appeal over attack on homes in Rahoon by armed gang

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after an armed gang attacked homes in the Rahoon area.

Shortly after 9pm on Thursday, May 25th, Gardaí were made aware of an armed gang in the Droim Chaoin estate on the Bishop O’ Donnell Road..

A number of males were reported to be carrying weapons including axes, machetes and bats.

They caused extensive damage to two homes, and left the scene in a number of vehicles.

Gardai are also investigating reports of a firearm being discharged, but no injuries were reported.

Gardaí are now appealing for witnesses to come forward, particularly those with dash-cam footage who were travelling around Droim Chaoin between 8.45pm and 9.30pm.

They’re asked to contact Galway Gardaí, the Garda confidential line, or any Garda Station.