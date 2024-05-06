New research shows alarming e-waste disposal trends in Galway

Research revealed this weekend shows that one in eight people continues to dump small electrical items in household bins.

The figure almost doubles among younger age groups, perceived as more environmentally conscious.

The survey was conducted by Empathy Research on behalf of Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment Ireland showed that one in four 18-24-year-olds and one in five aged 35-44 get rid of common household electrical items such as smart watches, earbuds and Bluetooth speakers in general waste bins.

The residents of Galway have consistently played a significant role in Ireland’s electrical waste recycling efforts, with 2721 tonnes of e-waste collected in the county during 2022 alone.

This translates to a recycling rate of 9.84kg per person in the county but below the national average of 10.33kg per person.