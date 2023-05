Galway Bay fm newsroom – Results from the 2022 Census show that Galway’s population has grown by 8% since 2016.

It now stands at 277,737 which is a rise of almost 20,000 people between 2016 and 2022.

Ireland’s population has also grown by 8 percent, exceeding 5 million for the first time in 171 years.

Senior Statistician, Cormac Halpin, explains more of the general findings from Census 2022: