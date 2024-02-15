Galway Bay FM

15 February 2024

Galway TDs demand Taoiseach use St Patrick’s Day visit to “put pressure” on Joe Biden over Gaza

Two Galway TD’s are demanding the Taoiseach uses his St. Patrick’s Day trip to the US to “put pressure” on Joe Biden over the conflict in Gaza.

Deputy Noel Grealish told the Dáil he utterly condemns the attacks launched by Hamas on October 7th.

But he says the death of 1,200 innocent people cannot equate with the further deaths of 30 thousand innocent civilians in Gaza.

And Deputy Catherine Connolly made a similar call – and also took aim at the Israeli ambassador.

 

Photo Credit – Wiki Commons / Gage Skidmore

