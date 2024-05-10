Galway Bay FM

10 May 2024

An Bord Pleanala set to resume consideration of Galway Ring Road project in September

An Bord Pleanala is set to resume consideration of the long-running and highly controversial Galway City Ring Road in September.

The higher planning body first approved the project in late 2021.

But a High Court challenge saw that decision ultimately quashed a year later – because the Government’s latest climate action plan wasn’t taken into account.

Now, Galway County Council and Galway City Council have confirmed they will submit all documents needed for a fresh consideration by September.

Fianna Fail City Councillor John Connolly told David Nevin it’s good to see movement on the project.

