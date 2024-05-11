Galway RNLI crew called out to Hare Island yesterday evening

The Galway RNLI lifeboat crew was launched following a call from the public who reported that four people had been cut off by the tide on Hare Island in Galway Bay.

The crew of David Badger, Olivia Byrne, Dave McGrath and James Corballis launched the Atlantic 85 inshore lifeboat within 10 minutes of the call. It made their way to the island where a full search was carried out without finding the stranded people.

However, there was confirmation soon after that the people had made it back safely which involved swimming the last stretch to the shore.

For James Corballis it was also his last call out with Galway RNLI before leaving for his new post as part of the Lough Derg RNLI crew.

In a statement to Galway Bay FM news, Helm of the lifeboat David Badger said that conditions were good with flat calm water and good visibility leading to a good outcome but warned that things could change very quickly. He added that in the event of similar happening, the advice is to stay put, stay high and dry and not to attempt to make it to shore but to call 112 or 999 and ask for the Coast Guard.