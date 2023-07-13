Galway store sells winning one million euro Lotto Plus ticket

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A Galway store has sold a one million euro Lotto Plus ticket

The holder or holders have scooped the Lotto Plus 1 top prize in last night’s draw

The National lottery office has not yet named the store

It’s the fourth big winner from Galway in the space of three weeks

There were three wins of half a million euro each in the EuroMillions between June 23rd and July 4th – two in Ballinasloe and one in Ballybrit

The winning numbers in last night’s Lotto Plus 1 draw were: 3, 24, 28, 29, 30, 45 and the bonus was 47.