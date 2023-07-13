Galway store sells winning one million euro Lotto Plus ticket

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A Galway store has sold a one million euro Lotto Plus ticket
The holder or holders have scooped the Lotto Plus 1 top prize in last night’s draw
The National lottery office has not yet named the store
It’s the fourth big winner from Galway in the space of three weeks
There were three wins of half a million euro each in the EuroMillions between June 23rd and July 4th – two in Ballinasloe and one in Ballybrit
The winning numbers in last night’s Lotto Plus 1 draw were: 3, 24, 28, 29, 30, 45 and the bonus was 47.