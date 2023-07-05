Latest Ballybrit-winning lotto ticket makes it 3 big Galway wins in 2 weeks

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Luck is certainly with Galway lately as the National Lottery has announced the third half a million euro win in the county in just two weeks.

And one local family can be thanked for making Galway one million euro richer – with two of the winning tickets sold by stores owned by the McGreal family.

Last night’s Euromillions winning ticket was sold in McGreals Mace in Ballybrit, while their EuroSpar store in Townparks in Ballinasloe had a €500,000 win last week.

Ballinasloe had just celebrated a half a million euro win on the 30th June, with that winning ticket bought in Corrib Oil in Brackernagh.

Both Ballinasloe winners have made contact with the National Lottery – with the search still on for last night’s winner.

The winning numbers in that EuroMillions Plus draw were: 01, 07, 13, 14, 46.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Beatrice McGreal, says they’re hoping the money is staying local: