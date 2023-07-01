Ballinasloe celebrates its second Euromillions Plus winner in seven days

A Euromillions player in Ballinasloe has become the second in the space of a week to win the €500,000 top prize in the EuroMillions Plus draw.

This is the second such prize to hit Ballinasloe in the space of seven days after another player in the Galway town scooped the exact same prize in last Friday’s draw.

The winning numbers in the EuroMillions Plus draw were: 06, 12, 37, 47, 50.

The all-important winning ticket was sold at the EuroSpar store in Townparks in Ballinasloe in Co. Galway.

Meanwhile, while there was no winner of Friday night’s EuroMillions jackpot worth over €39 million – another player in Ireland won big after they matched five numbers in the draw to win €26,402.

The winning ticket was sold at the AppleGreen & Gala store in Boyle, Co. Roscommon. Next Tuesday night’s EuroMillions jackpot is heading for an estimated €50 million.