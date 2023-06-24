Winning €500,000 Euromillions plus ticket bought in Ballinasloe

A lucky lotto player has won the top prize of €500,000 in the Euromillions Plus Draw held last night.

The winning ticket was bought in Corrib Oil in Brackernagh, Ballinasloe.

Incredibly, a ticket bought in Tipperary also won half a million euro in the same draw.

That ticket was bought in Lidl in Thurles.

The winning numbers were 16, 17, 21, 26 and 31

The main draw saw a Wicklow player match five numbers and one lucky star to win a massive €318,087. The winner purchased their winning Quick Pick ticket at The Gem on Quinsborough Road in Bray on the day of the draw.

The winning numbers in last night’s EuroMillions draw were: 01, 03, 11, 33, 46 and lucky stars 10, 11.

While there was no winner of the €17 million jackpot on offer, over 47,000 players in Ireland won prizes across the EuroMillions and EuroMillions Plus draws.

Tuesday’s jackpot is now set to roll towards an estimated €25 million.