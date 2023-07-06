Ballinasloe man collects his half a million euro prize at Lottery HQ in Dublin

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A Ballinasloe man has collected his half a million euro prize at National Lottery Headquartes in Dublin

He picked up his cheque after scooping the EuroMillions Plus top prize in last Friday’s draw

He’s one of three Galway lotto players to win half a million euro in the last two weeks, two from Ballinasloe

Today’s claim comes off the back of another Ballinasloe half a million euro win two weeks ago, while this week a city player also scooped half a million euro at McGreal’s in Ballybrit

In a further twist McGreal’s also own the Ballinasloe shop where today’s claimant got his ticket

The other Ballinasloe EuroMillions Plus winner purchased their ticket at Corrib Oil in Brackernagh on June 23rd

The latest winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, purchased the lucky ticket at the EuroSpar store at St. Michael’s Square on the day of the draw

He describes wobbling out to the kitchen to tell his wife the news after checking the numbers online

She says his face was grey with shock

He revealed that he’s been playing the same numbers for the last 12 months