Galway city councillor one of two Irish politicians selected for prestigious EU Programme

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway city councillor Mike Cubbard is one of just two Irish politicians to be selected for a prestigious European Programme

The former Mayor of Galway was selected from among 150 candidates, aged under 40, from across the EU for the Young Elected Politician Programme

Overseen by the European Committee of the Regions, it started this week with the first meeting being held online to map out a 12 month plan

Councillor Cubbard says he’s excited to use the forum to give a voice to young people in particular