10 May 2024

Worker at Galway city firm takes High Court challenge over alleged “false claim” of assault

A worker at a city firm has taken a high court challenge over his dismissal following an alleged flawed investigation into an alleged “false claim” of assault against a co-worker.

The claim has been made by Patrick Byrne, who has brought proceedings against Production Equipment Limited, at Riverside Commercial Estate, Tuam Road.

In his role as a team leader, Patrick Byrne, of Fassaugh Road, Cabra, Dublin provides PPE, clean room management and the provision of technical services.

He claims that for some 20 years he’s worked as a subcontractor at the Intel site in Co. Kildare without incident.

The High Court has heard that last month, Mr Byrne was informed by his employer that he was being dismissed over what he claims was “a false allegation of assault” made against him.

He denies any wrongdoing and claims that rather than assault the other person, he was the one who was assaulted.

Mr. Byrne contends that the investigation was “inherently flawed” and made no findings as to what had actually happened.

The outcome of that investigation was a recommendation that Mr Byrne and the other person both be dismissed.

Mr Byrne alleges the report was unbalanced, biased, prejudiced, and gave an incomplete summary – and certain witnesses were not interviewed, and he was not given the right to respond or appeal.

Mr. Byrne is seeking various injunctions, including orders restraining his dismissal and stopping of his salary and benefits.

Mr Justice Mark Sanfey accepted the matter is serious and granted permission for short notice of his proceedings to be served on the defendant.

