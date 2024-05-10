Retention permission refused for antenna and transmission dishes at Kingston Road in Knocknacarra

Share story:

Retention planning permission has been refused for a range of antenna and transmission dishes at Kingston Road in Knocknacarra.

Cellnex Ireland Limited had sought permission to retain the development on the roof of Kingston Hall.

A number of submissions were lodged by local residents, who argued that the communications equipped was not included in permission for the development.

City planners have now refused retention permission for 9 antenna and 6 transmission dishes on support poles, and all associated equipment.

They held it’s positioned in a significantly elevated location within public view, is out of character with the area, and would seriously injure residential amenities.

2460065