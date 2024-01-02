Connacht see highest increase in house prices at end of 2023

Counties in Connacht ended 2023 with the highest average yearly increase in house prices in the country.

According to the latest Daft.ie report, the average rise for counties in the West – including Galway, Mayo, Roscommon, Leitrim and Sligo – was 7.7 percent.

That’s compared to counties in the east of the country, with many only seeing increases of between 1 and 3 percent

Meanwhile, prices in County Galway rose by 8 percent to €280,000 – while they rose by 4 percent in the city to €366,000, which is higher than the national average of 320,000

Speaking to Galway Talks, author of the report, Ronan Lyons, says housing supply continues to be a major issue: