Galway Bay FM

2 January 2024

~1 minutes read

Connacht see highest increase in house prices at end of 2023

Share story:
Connacht see highest increase in house prices at end of 2023

Connacht see highest increase in house prices at end of 2023

Counties in Connacht ended 2023 with the highest average yearly increase in house prices in the country.

According to the latest Daft.ie report, the average rise for counties in the West – including Galway, Mayo, Roscommon, Leitrim and Sligo – was 7.7 percent.

That’s compared to counties in the east of the country, with many only seeing increases of between 1 and 3 percent

Meanwhile, prices in County Galway rose by 8 percent to €280,000 – while they rose by 4 percent in the city to €366,000, which is higher than the national average of 320,000

Speaking to Galway Talks, author of the report, Ronan Lyons, says housing supply continues to be a major issue:

Share story:

Mace Head on the Connemara Coast registers strongest period of sustained wind in 2023.

The strongest period of sustained wind experienced at Met Éireann weather recording station in 2023 occurred at Mace Head on the West Connemara coast. Ho...

Caherlistrane woman nominated for IFA National Treasurer election

Caherlistrane’s Rose Mary McDonagh has been nominated to go forward for the IFA’s National Treasurer position. Rose Mary just finished up a te...

Delays with building of Merlin Park surgical hub

Delays with the building of the Merlin Park surgical hub mean that the original aim of it opening in the Spring won’t be realised While planning per...

Night-time water restrictions for Tully in Connemara

Night-time water restrictions have been put in place for Tully in Connemara The action is due to low water levels in the Distribution Reservoir and increa...