400 uninsured claims for road accidents in Galway since 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Motor Insurers’ Bureau of Ireland have received almost 400 uninsured claims in Galway since 2018.

There were 188,000 uninsured private vehicles on Irish roads last year.

Motorists have paid between €150 and €175 extra on their premiums over the past five years to cover claims against uninsured drivers.

Last year, there were 73 uninsured claims in Galway, which was more than double than the year before.

MIBI Chief Executive David Fitzgerald says an automatic number plate detection system needs to be operational as soon as possible.