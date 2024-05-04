Independent TD says that the government needs to re-examine the affordable Housing Scheme

The Government need to re-examine the Affordable Housing Scheme as it is not workable in many parts of the country.

That is the opinion of Galway Independent TD Sean Canney who has asked the Government to review the Scheme as he said it was not working in areas of the country where the density levels cannot be achieved.

Deputy Canney said that the amount of equity being put forward under the scheme is not sufficient in areas such as Tuam and Ballinasloe and this is leaving many first-time house buyers in these towns without a scheme and a chance of a home.

Speaking to Galway Bay FM News, Deputy Canney said it was high time that the Government had a real look at affordable housing.