Galway Bay fm newsroom – New Look is returning to Galway City Centre with a new store on Edward Square opening this morning at 10 (25/4)

The fashion store closed its doors in the Eyre Square centre in February last year, with Penneys taking over to create a two-floor store, which opened last November.

New Look’s new location on Edward Square covers two floors, and 15 new jobs have been created at the retailer.