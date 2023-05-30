SOCCER: Galway Junior League Fixtures (30th June – 7th July 2023)

Tuesday 30th May 2023

Michael Byrne Cup:

Colga v Salthill Devon , at Eamonn Deacy Park, 7:45pm ;

U15 GFA Girls Prem/Champ Cup:

Mervue Utd v Athenry , at Drom, 7:00pm ;

U13 Boys Championship:

Moyne Villa v Athenry , at Headford, 7:30pm Round 4;

U13 Boys Division 1:

Merlin Woods Sports Club v Loughrea , at Merlin Woods City Park, 7:30pm Round 7;

U13 Boys Division 2:

West Coast Utd v Gort Utd , at Letterfrack, 7:00pm ;

U13 Boys Division 3:

Corrib Rangers v Loughrea B, at Westside, 7:30pm ;

U13 Boys Division 5:

Tuam Celtic C v Bearna Na Forbacha B, at Tuam, 7:00pm Round 1;

Maree/Oranmore C v Kiltullagh B, at Kiltullagh, 7:00pm Note Venue ;

GFA U12 Girls Premier:

Maree/Oranmore v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Maree Astro, 7:00pm Round 5;

Colga v Salthill Devon , at Clarinbridge, 7:00pm ;

==

Wednesday 31st May 2023

Joe Ryan Cup:

Cois Fharraige v Corofin Utd , at Eamonn Deacy Park, 7:30pm ;

Ladies Premier:

Corrib Celtic v Salthill Devon , at Annaghdown, 7:30pm ;

O35s Junior Premier:

Galway Bohs Athletic v Renmore , at Shantalla, 7:00pm ;

Salthill Devon v Corrib Celtic Albion, at Drom, 8:15pm ;

O35s Non-Junior Division 1:

Moyne Villa Rovers v Knocknacarra , at Headford, 7:00pm ;

Galway Bohs Albion v Loughrea Albion, at Shantalla, 7:30pm ;

Maree/Oranmore v St Bernards , at Maree Astro, 7:30pm ;

O35s Non-Junior Division 2:

Kinvara Utd Town v Corofin Utd , at Kinvara, 7:00pm ;

Cregmore/Claregalway v Corrib Celtic City, at Cregmore, 7:00pm ;

U14 Boys Premier:

Colga v Athenry , at Clarinbridge, 7:00pm Request;

Mervue Utd v Knocknacarra , at Mervue, 7:00pm ;

Ballinasloe Town v Salthill Devon , at Ballinasloe, 7:45pm Round 7;

U14 Boys Championship:

Bearna Na Forbacha v Moyne Villa , at Furbo, 7:00pm ;

U14 Division 1 Boys:

St Bernards v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Abbeyknockmoy, 7:00pm Round 11;

U14 Division 2 Boys:

St Patricks v West Coast Utd , at Caherlistrane, 7:00pm Round 1;

U14 Division 5 Boys:

Gort Utd v Bearna Na Forbacha C, at Maree Astro, 7:30pm Round 14;

U13 Boys Premier:

Salthill Devon v Mervue Utd , at Drom, 7:00pm Round 10;

Tuam Celtic v Corofin Utd , at Tuam, 7:30pm Note Venue;

GFA U12 Girls Div 2:

Loughrea v Corofin Utd , at Kiltullagh Astro, 7:00pm ;

==

Thursday 01st June 2023

O35s Non-Junior Division 1:

Oughterard v Kiltullagh , at New Village, 7:30pm ;

U16 GFA Girls Cup:

Bearna Na Forbacha v Athenry , at Mervue, 7:00pm ;

U15 Premier/Championship Cup:

Knocknacarra v Mervue Utd , at Eamonn Deacy Park, 7:30pm Final;

U13 Boys Premier:

Ballinasloe Town v Maree/Oranmore , at Ballinasloe, 6:30pm Round 10;

U13 Boys Division 1:

Knocknacarra B v St Bernards , at Cappagh Park, 7:00pm Round 7;

U13 Boys Division 5:

Bearna Na Forbacha B v St Patricks , at Furbo, 7:00pm ;

GFA U13 Girls Division 2:

West Utd v Colga B, at South Park, 7:30pm Round 7;

U12 Boys Div 1 – Yellow:

Corrib Celtic v Ballinasloe Town , at Annaghdown, 7:30pm Round 3;

GFA U12 Girls Premier:

Bearna Na Forbacha v Maree/Oranmore , at Furbo, 7:00pm Request;

==

Friday 02nd June 2023

O35s Non-Junior Division 1:

Athenry v Kinvara Utd City, at Athenry, 7:00pm ;

U14 Boys Premier:

Knocknacarra v Mervue Utd , at Cappagh Park, 7:00pm Round 2;

Athenry v Tuam Celtic , at Athenry, 7:00pm Request;

U14 Division 2 Boys:

MacDara v St Patricks , at Carraroe Astro, 7:00pm ;

==

Saturday 03rd June 2023

U14 Boys Premier:

Salthill Devon v Tuam Celtic , at Drom, 12:00pm Round 6;

U14 Division 1 Boys:

Mervue Utd B v Corofin Utd , at Mervue, 12:30pm ;

U13 Boys Premier:

Maree/Oranmore v Corofin Utd , at Oranmore, 10:30am Round 2;

Mervue Utd v Knocknacarra , at Mervue, 10:30am Round 7;

U13 Boys Division 2:

MacDara v Gort Utd , at Carraroe Astro, 12:30pm ;

U13 GFA Div 1/2 Cup Girls:

Kinvara Utd v Kilshanvey Utd , at TBC, 10:00am ;

U12 GFA Girls Prem/Champ Cup:

Bearna Na Forbacha v Salthill Devon , at TBC, <> ;

==

Sunday 04th June 2023

Girls FAI U17 Cup:

Salthill Devon v Shelbourne , at Drom, 2:30pm ;

==

Tuesday 06th June 2023

O35s Junior Premier:

Salthill Devon v Galway Bohs Athletic, at Drom, 7:00pm ;

Renmore v West Utd , at Renmore, 7:00pm ;

GFA U12 Girls Premier:

Bearna Na Forbacha v Colga , at Furbo, 7:00pm ;

==

Wednesday 07th June 2023

O35s Non-Junior Division 1:

Loughrea Albion v Moyne Villa Rovers, at Loughrea, 7:00pm ;

Knocknacarra v Oughterard , at Cappagh Park, 7:00pm ;

Kiltullagh v Athenry , at Kiltullagh, 7:00pm ;

St Bernards v Galway Bohs Albion, at Abbeyknockmoy, 7:00pm ;

Kinvara Utd City v Maree/Oranmore , at Kinvara, 7:00pm ;

O35s Non-Junior Division 2:

Moyne Villa Athletic v Kinvara Utd Town, at Headford, 7:00pm ;

Corrib Celtic City v Corofin Utd , at Annaghdown, 7:00pm ;

U14 Boys Premier:

Ballinasloe Town v Athenry , at Ballinasloe, 7:30pm Round 8;

U14 Boys Championship:

Kinvara Utd v Moyne Villa , at Kinvara, 7:00pm ;

Loughrea v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Loughrea, 7:00pm ;

U13 Boys Premier:

Corofin Utd v Knocknacarra , at Corofin, 7:00pm Request;