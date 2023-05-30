SOCCER: Galway Junior League Fixtures (30th June – 7th July 2023)

Tuesday 30th May 2023
Michael Byrne Cup:
Colga v Salthill Devon , at Eamonn Deacy Park, 7:45pm ;
U15 GFA Girls Prem/Champ Cup:
Mervue Utd v Athenry , at Drom, 7:00pm ;
U13 Boys Championship:
Moyne Villa v Athenry , at Headford, 7:30pm Round 4;
U13 Boys Division 1:
Merlin Woods Sports Club v Loughrea , at Merlin Woods City Park, 7:30pm Round 7;
U13 Boys Division 2:
West Coast Utd v Gort Utd , at Letterfrack, 7:00pm ;
U13 Boys Division 3:
Corrib Rangers v Loughrea B, at Westside, 7:30pm ;
U13 Boys Division 5:
Tuam Celtic C v Bearna Na Forbacha B, at Tuam, 7:00pm Round 1;
Maree/Oranmore C v Kiltullagh B, at Kiltullagh, 7:00pm Note Venue ;
GFA U12 Girls Premier:
Maree/Oranmore v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Maree Astro, 7:00pm Round 5;
Colga v Salthill Devon , at Clarinbridge, 7:00pm ;
Wednesday 31st May 2023
Joe Ryan Cup:
Cois Fharraige v Corofin Utd , at Eamonn Deacy Park, 7:30pm ;
Ladies Premier:
Corrib Celtic v Salthill Devon , at Annaghdown, 7:30pm ;
O35s Junior Premier:
Galway Bohs Athletic v Renmore , at Shantalla, 7:00pm ;
Salthill Devon v Corrib Celtic Albion, at Drom, 8:15pm ;
O35s Non-Junior Division 1:
Moyne Villa Rovers v Knocknacarra , at Headford, 7:00pm ;
Galway Bohs Albion v Loughrea Albion, at Shantalla, 7:30pm ;
Maree/Oranmore v St Bernards , at Maree Astro, 7:30pm ;
O35s Non-Junior Division 2:
Kinvara Utd Town v Corofin Utd , at Kinvara, 7:00pm ;
Cregmore/Claregalway v Corrib Celtic City, at Cregmore, 7:00pm ;
U14 Boys Premier:
Colga v Athenry , at Clarinbridge, 7:00pm Request;
Mervue Utd v Knocknacarra , at Mervue, 7:00pm ;
Ballinasloe Town v Salthill Devon , at Ballinasloe, 7:45pm Round 7;
U14 Boys Championship:
Bearna Na Forbacha v Moyne Villa , at Furbo, 7:00pm ;
U14 Division 1 Boys:
St Bernards v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Abbeyknockmoy, 7:00pm Round 11;
U14 Division 2 Boys:
St Patricks v West Coast Utd , at Caherlistrane, 7:00pm Round 1;
U14 Division 5 Boys:
Gort Utd v Bearna Na Forbacha C, at Maree Astro, 7:30pm Round 14;
U13 Boys Premier:
Salthill Devon v Mervue Utd , at Drom, 7:00pm Round 10;
Tuam Celtic v Corofin Utd , at Tuam, 7:30pm Note Venue;
GFA U12 Girls Div 2:
Loughrea v Corofin Utd , at Kiltullagh Astro, 7:00pm ;
Thursday 01st June 2023
O35s Non-Junior Division 1:
Oughterard v Kiltullagh , at New Village, 7:30pm ;
U16 GFA Girls Cup:
Bearna Na Forbacha v Athenry , at Mervue, 7:00pm ;
U15 Premier/Championship Cup:
Knocknacarra v Mervue Utd , at Eamonn Deacy Park, 7:30pm Final;
U13 Boys Premier:
Ballinasloe Town v Maree/Oranmore , at Ballinasloe, 6:30pm Round 10;
U13 Boys Division 1:
Knocknacarra B v St Bernards , at Cappagh Park, 7:00pm Round 7;
U13 Boys Division 5:
Bearna Na Forbacha B v St Patricks , at Furbo, 7:00pm ;
GFA U13 Girls Division 2:
West Utd v Colga B, at South Park, 7:30pm Round 7;
U12 Boys Div 1 – Yellow:
Corrib Celtic v Ballinasloe Town , at Annaghdown, 7:30pm Round 3;
GFA U12 Girls Premier:
Bearna Na Forbacha v Maree/Oranmore , at Furbo, 7:00pm Request;
Friday 02nd June 2023
O35s Non-Junior Division 1:
Athenry v Kinvara Utd City, at Athenry, 7:00pm ;
U14 Boys Premier:
Knocknacarra v Mervue Utd , at Cappagh Park, 7:00pm Round 2;
Athenry v Tuam Celtic , at Athenry, 7:00pm Request;
U14 Division 2 Boys:
MacDara v St Patricks , at Carraroe Astro, 7:00pm ;
Saturday 03rd June 2023
U14 Boys Premier:
Salthill Devon v Tuam Celtic , at Drom, 12:00pm Round 6;
U14 Division 1 Boys:
Mervue Utd B v Corofin Utd , at Mervue, 12:30pm ;
U13 Boys Premier:
Maree/Oranmore v Corofin Utd , at Oranmore, 10:30am Round 2;
Mervue Utd v Knocknacarra , at Mervue, 10:30am Round 7;
U13 Boys Division 2:
MacDara v Gort Utd , at Carraroe Astro, 12:30pm ;
U13 GFA Div 1/2 Cup Girls:
Kinvara Utd v Kilshanvey Utd , at TBC, 10:00am ;
U12 GFA Girls Prem/Champ Cup:
Bearna Na Forbacha v Salthill Devon , at TBC, <> ;
Sunday 04th June 2023
Girls FAI U17 Cup:
Salthill Devon v Shelbourne , at Drom, 2:30pm ;
Tuesday 06th June 2023
O35s Junior Premier:
Salthill Devon v Galway Bohs Athletic, at Drom, 7:00pm ;
Renmore v West Utd , at Renmore, 7:00pm ;
GFA U12 Girls Premier:
Bearna Na Forbacha v Colga , at Furbo, 7:00pm ;
Wednesday 07th June 2023
O35s Non-Junior Division 1:
Loughrea Albion v Moyne Villa Rovers, at Loughrea, 7:00pm ;
Knocknacarra v Oughterard , at Cappagh Park, 7:00pm ;
Kiltullagh v Athenry , at Kiltullagh, 7:00pm ;
St Bernards v Galway Bohs Albion, at Abbeyknockmoy, 7:00pm ;
Kinvara Utd City v Maree/Oranmore , at Kinvara, 7:00pm ;
O35s Non-Junior Division 2:
Moyne Villa Athletic v Kinvara Utd Town, at Headford, 7:00pm ;
Corrib Celtic City v Corofin Utd , at Annaghdown, 7:00pm ;
U14 Boys Premier:
Ballinasloe Town v Athenry , at Ballinasloe, 7:30pm Round 8;
U14 Boys Championship:
Kinvara Utd v Moyne Villa , at Kinvara, 7:00pm ;
Loughrea v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Loughrea, 7:00pm ;
U13 Boys Premier:
Corofin Utd v Knocknacarra , at Corofin, 7:00pm Request;