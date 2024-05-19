F1 Round Up with Darragh Canning of P1 Predict

Darragh Canning of P1 Predict joined John to talk about the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, the success of the Irish drivers in the F1 Feeder Series and a VERY Special event that will take place next weekend connected to the Monaco Grand Prix!

F1 Event Details…

Tickets available for free at p1predict.com/events or go through their socials.

You can also be in with a chance of winning a 50 euro voucher by visiting their socials pages!