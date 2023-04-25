SOCCER: Galway Junior League Fixtures (25th April – 3rd May 2023)

Tuesday 25th April 2023
Western Hygiene Supplies Premier:
St Bernards v Athenry , at Abbeyknockmoy, 7:00pm ;
West Utd v Colga , at South Park, 7:00pm Round 13;
Corrib Celtic v Mervue Utd , at Annaghdown, 7:00pm Round 14;
Western Hygiene Supplies Division 1 :
Athenry B v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Athenry, 6:45pm Round 4;
Corofin Utd v St Patricks , at Corofin, 7:00pm Round 4;
Michael Byrne Cup:
Dynamo Blues v Maree/Oranmore B, at Tuam, 7:00pm Round 1;
GFA U17 Girls Premier:
Knocknacarra v Athenry , at Cappagh Park, 7:00pm Round 3;
U16 Boys Division 2:
Oughterard v Maree/Oranmore B, at New Village, 7:00pm Round 13;
U16 Boys Division 3:
Corrib Celtic B v Kiltullagh B, at Annaghdown, 6:30pm Round 1;
East Galway Utd v Moyne Villa B, at Leitrim, 6:30pm Round 3;
GFA U16 Girls:
Colga v Kilshanvey Utd , at Clarinbridge, 7:00pm Round 5;
Maree/Oranmore v Athenry , at Oranmore, 7:00pm Round 13;
U14 Division 3 Boys:
Galway Bohs v Loughrea B, at Shantalla, 6:45pm Round 10;
U14 Premier/Championship Cup:
Tuam Celtic v Athenry , at Tuam, 6:30pm Round 1;
GFA U13 Girls Championship:
Bearna Na Forbacha v Knocknacarra B, at Furbo, 6:30pm Round 11;
U13 GFA Girls Prem/Champ Cup:
East Galway Utd v Bearna Na Forbacha , at East Galway United, 6:45pm ;
U12 Boys Premier – Blue:
Knocknacarra v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Cappagh Park, 7:00pm Round 6;
U12 Boys Championship – Green:
Loughrea v Cregmore/Claregalway Green, at Cregmore, 7:00pm Note Venue ;
U12 Boys Div 3 – Purple:
Gort Utd v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Gort, 7:00pm Round 2;
U12 Boys Div 4 – Brown:
Moyne Villa Brown v Ballinasloe Town Brown, at Headford, 7:00pm Round 14;
U12 Boys Div 5 – Red:
Bearna Na Forbacha Red v Salthill Devon Red, at Furbo, 7:00pm Round 4;
U12 Division 3 and 4 Cup:
Moyne Villa Brown v Maree/Oranmore Brown, at Headford, 7:30pm ;
GFA U12 Girls Premier:
Colga v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Clarinbridge, 7:00pm ;
BU11 Boys Saturn League:
Craughwell United Craughwell Celtic BU11 v Maree/Oranmore Maree/Oranmore Town BU11, at Craughwell, 7:00pm ;
Galway Bohs Galway Bohemians Athletic BU11 v Knocknacarra Knocknacarra Town BU11, at Millers Lane, 7:00pm ;
BU11 Boys Mars League:
Kiltullagh Kiltullagh Athletic BU11 v Corrib Celtic Corrib Celtic Rovers BU11, at Kiltullagh, 7:00pm ;
Loughrea Loughrea Albion BU11 v Renmore Renmore Albion BU11, at Loughrea, 7:00pm ;
BU11 Boys Neptune League:
Ballinasloe Town Ballinsloe Albion BU11 v Merlin Woods Sports Club Merlin Woods Celtic BU11, at Ballinasloe, 7:00pm ;
Bearna Na Forbacha Bearna Furbo Rangers BU11 v Cregmore/Claregalway Cregmore/Claregalway Rangers BU11, at Furbo, 7:00pm ;
==
Wednesday 26th April 2023
O35s Non-Junior Division 2:
Corrib Celtic City v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Annaghdown, 7:00pm ;
Corofin Utd v Kinvara Utd Town, at Corofin, 7:00pm ;
Western Hygiene Supplies Championship:
Corrib Rangers v Knocknacarra , at Cappagh Park, 7:00pm Note Venue;
Michael Byrne Cup:
Merlin Woods Sports Club v Athenry , at Merlin Woods, 6:45pm ;
U21 Premier:
Mervue Utd v Maree/Oranmore , at Mervue, 8:00pm Round 3;
U21 Championship Shield:
Corrib Celtic v Oughterard , at Eamonn Deacy Park, 7:30pm Final;
U18 Division 1 Boys:
Colga B v East Galway Utd , at Kiltormer, 6:45pm Note Venue ;
U17 Premier/Championship Cup:
Colemanstown Utd v Knocknacarra , at Colemanstown, 6:30pm ;
Maree/Oranmore v Moyne Villa , at Maree Astro, 7:30pm ;
U15 Boys Premier:
Moyne Villa v Knocknacarra , at Headford, 7:00pm Round 11;
U15 Boys Division 3:
Corrib Celtic B v Oughterard B, at New Village, 7:00pm Note Venue;
West Utd v Maree/Oranmore B, at South Park, 7:00pm ;
U15 Boys Division 4:
Bearna Na Forbacha B v Knocknacarra C, at Furbo, 6:30pm Round 4;
Tuam Celtic B v Salthill Devon C, at Tuam, 7:00pm Round 1;
U15 Premier/Championship Cup:
Mervue Utd v Tuam Celtic , at Mervue, 7:00pm ;
U14 Boys Premier:
Ballinasloe Town v Colga , at Ballinasloe, 7:00pm Round 2;
U14 Boys Championship:
Cregmore/Claregalway v Moyne Villa , at Cregmore, 7:00pm ;
Kinvara Utd v Oughterard , at Kinvara, 7:00pm Round 13;
U14 Division 1 Boys:
Craughwell United v Corofin Utd , at Craughwell, 7:00pm Request;
U14 Division 2 Boys:
Ballinasloe Town B v Colemanstown Utd , at Ballinasloe, 7:00pm ;
U13 Boys Division 1:
Renmore v Mervue Utd B, at Renmore, 6:30pm Round 9;
U13 Boys Division 2:
Gort Utd v Ramblers , at Maree Astro, 6:30pm Round 7;
U13 Boys Division 5:
Maree/Oranmore C v Kiltullagh B, at Kiltullagh, 7:00pm Note Venue ;
Merlin Woods Sports Club B v Tuam Celtic C, at Merlin Woods City Park, 7:00pm ;
St Patricks v Athenry C, at Caherlistrane, 7:00pm ;
U13 Premier/Championship Cup:
Corofin Utd v Mervue Utd , at Corofin, 7:00pm 1st Round;
U13 GFA Girls Prem/Champ Cup:
Loughrea v Salthill Devon , at Drom, 7:15pm ;
U12 Boys Div 2 – Maroon:
Colga v Craughwell United , at Clarinbridge, 7:00pm ;
Renmore v Kinvara Utd , at Renmore, 7:30pm Round 5;
U12 Division 3 and 4 Cup:
East Galway Utd v Oughterard Purple, at Kiltormer, 6:30pm ;
Colemanstown Utd v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Colemanstown, 6:30pm ;
U12 Division 5 and 6 Cup:
Maree/Oranmore Purple v Craughwell United Navy, at Craughwell, 6:30pm Note Venue ;
GFA U12 Girls Championship:
Athenry v Mervue Utd , at Athenry, 7:30pm ;
==
Thursday 27th April 2023
Western Hygiene Supplies Premier:
West Utd v Galway Hibs , at South Park, 6:30pm Note Venue;
Jack Lillis Cup:
Bearna Na Forbacha v Galway Bohs , at Furbo, 6:45pm ;
U18 Premier Boys:
Maree/Oranmore v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Oranmore, 6:30pm ;
U17 Boys Premier :
Knocknacarra v Maree/Oranmore , at Cappagh Park, 6:45pm Round 10;
U17 Boys Championship:
Bearna Na Forbacha v Galway Hibs , at Drom, 8:15pm Round 10;
Girls FAI U17 Cup:
Athenry v Salthill Devon , at Athenry, 6:45pm ;
U16 Boys Premier:
Athenry v Salthill Devon , at Athenry, 7:00pm Round 13;
U16 Boys Division 2:
Maree/Oranmore B v Athenry B, at Oranmore, 7:00pm Round 2;
Merlin Woods Sports Club v Galway Bohs , at Merlin Woods City Park, 7:00pm Round 6;
U15 Boys Division 1:
Salthill Devon B v Ballinasloe Town , at Drom, 7:00pm Request;
U15 GFA Girls Prem/Champ Cup:
Mervue Utd v Maree/Oranmore , at Mervue, 6:45pm ;
U14 Division 1 Boys:
Kilshanvey Utd v Corrib Celtic , at Kilconly, 7:00pm ;
U14 Division 4 Boys:
Corrib Celtic B v MacDara B, at Carraroe Astro, 7:00pm ;
U13 Boys Division 5:
Renmore B v Bearna Na Forbacha B, at Renmore, 7:00pm ;
U13 Division 1 and 2 Cup:
Salthill Devon B v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Drom, 7:00pm ;
U13 Division 3 and 4 Cup:
Colga B v Craughwell United B, at Clarinbridge, 7:00pm ;
Corrib Rangers v Moyne Villa B, at Westside, 7:00pm ;
Ballinasloe Town B v Maree/Oranmore B, at Ballinasloe, 7:00pm ;
GFA U13 Girls Premier:
Knocknacarra v Colga , at Cappagh Park, 7:00pm Request;
GFA U13 Girls Division 2:
West Utd v St Bernards , at South Park, 7:00pm Round 11;
GFA U12 Girls Championship:
Corrib Celtic v Knocknacarra B, at Annaghdown, 7:00pm Round 4;
GFA U12 Girls Div 2:
Maree/Oranmore B v Corofin Utd , at Maree, 6:45pm National Trophy;
==
Friday 28th April 2023
O35s Non-Junior Division 2:
Loughrea Rovers v Moyne Villa Athletic, at Loughrea, 7:00pm ;
GFA U19 Girls Premier:
Knocknacarra v Corrib Celtic , at Cappagh Park, 7:00pm ;
Moyne Villa v Athenry , at Headford, 7:30pm ;
U15 Boys Championship:
Bearna Na Forbacha v Mervue Utd B, at Mervue, 6:30pm Note Venue;
Oughterard v Colga , at Clarinbridge, 6:30pm Note Venue;
Loughrea v Maree/Oranmore , at Oranmore, 6:30pm Note Venue;
U15 GFA Girls Prem/Champ Cup:
Bearna Na Forbacha v Athenry , at Furbo, 6:45pm ;
U13 Premier/Championship Cup:
Salthill Devon v Oughterard , at Drom, 7:00pm Not Played;
Knocknacarra v Ballinasloe Town , at Cappagh Park, 7:00pm ;
==
Saturday 29th April 2023
Western Hygiene Supplies Championship:
West Coast Utd v Loughrea , at Letterfrack, 2:00pm Round 4;
Corrib Rangers v Dynamo Blues , at Westside, 2:00pm Round 6;
University of Galway v Craughwell United , at Dangan, 2:00pm Round 6;
U16 Division 3 Cup:
Knocknacarra C v Bearna Na Forbacha C, at TBC, 7:00pm ;
U15 Division 1 and 2 Cup:
Merlin Woods Sports Club v MacDara , at TBC, 12:30pm ;
U14 Boys Premier:
Colga v Maree/Oranmore , at Clarinbridge, 12:00pm Round 14;
Knocknacarra v Tuam Celtic , at Cappagh Park, 12:00pm Round 14;
Athenry v Mervue Utd , at Athenry, 12:00pm Round 14;
U14 Boys Championship:
Oughterard v Loughrea , at New Village, 12:00pm Round 14;
Bearna Na Forbacha v Kinvara Utd , at Furbo, 12:30pm Round 14;
U14 Division 1 Boys:
Corofin Utd v Kiltullagh , at Corofin, 12:00pm Round 14;
Mervue Utd B v Kilshanvey Utd , at Mervue, 12:00pm Round 14;
U14 Division 2 Boys:
Ballinasloe Town B v Maree/Oranmore B, at Ballinasloe, 12:00pm Round 5;
Knocknacarra B v Bearna Na Forbacha B, at Cappagh Park, 12:00pm Round 12;
St Patricks v Colemanstown Utd , at Caherlistrane, 12:00pm Round 12;
U14 Division 3 Boys:
Galway Bohs v Renmore , at Shantalla, 10:30am Round 14;
Loughrea B v Corofin Utd B, at Loughrea, 12:00pm Round 14;
Moyne Villa B v Colga B, at Headford, 12:00pm Round 14;
East Galway Utd v Corrib Rangers , at Kiltormer, 12:00pm Round 14;
U14 Division 4 Boys:
Athenry v Ballinasloe Town C, at Athenry, 12:00pm Round 14;
West Utd v Corrib Celtic B, at South Park, 12:00pm Round 14;
Maree/Oranmore C v MacDara B, at Oranmore, 12:00pm Round 14;
U14 Division 5 Boys:
Kinvara Utd B v Bearna Na Forbacha C, at Kinvara, 12:00pm Round 2;
U13 Boys Division 2:
Salthill Devon B v Cregmore/Claregalway B, at Drom, 10:30am ;
Knocknacarra C v Ramblers , at Cappagh Park, 12:30pm ;
West Coast Utd v Kilshanvey Utd , at Letterfrack, 12:30pm ;
MacDara v Athenry B, at Carraroe Astro, 12:30pm ;
U12 Boys Premier – Blue:
Salthill Devon v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Drom, 10:00am Round 2;
Mervue Utd v Maree/Oranmore , at Mervue, 10:30am Round 2;
Knocknacarra v Athenry , at Cappagh Park, 10:30am Round 2;
U12 Boys Championship – Green:
Moyne Villa v Loughrea , at Headford, 10:30am Round 8;
Knocknacarra Green v Corofin Utd , at Cappagh Park, 12:30pm Round 8;
Cregmore/Claregalway Green v Tuam Celtic , at Cregmore, 2:00pm Round 3;
U12 Boys Div 1 – Yellow:
Mervue Utd Yellow v Corrib Celtic , at Mervue, 10:30am Round 1;
Galway Hibs Yellow v Ballinasloe Town , at Bohermore, 10:30am Round 1;
Salthill Devon Yellow v Oughterard , at Drom, 10:30am Round 1;
U12 Boys Div 2 – Maroon:
Colga v St Bernards , at Clarinbridge, 10:30am Round 7;
Craughwell United v Renmore , at Craughwell, 10:30am Round 7;
Kilshanvey Utd v Corrib Rangers , at Kilconly, 10:30am Round 7;
U12 Boys Div 3 – Purple:
Gort Utd v Colemanstown Utd , at Gort, 10:30am ;
U12 Boys Div 4 – Brown:
Corofin Utd Brown v Knocknacarra Brown, at Corofin, 10:30am Round 1;
U12 Boys Div 5 – Red:
Maree/Oranmore Purple v Salthill Devon Red, at Oranmore, 10:30am Round 14;
Corrib Celtic Red v Bearna Na Forbacha Red, at Annaghdown, 10:30am Round 14;
Cregmore/Claregalway Red v Knocknacarra Red, at Cregmore, 12:30pm Round 14;
BU11 Boys Earth League (Kevin Power Cup):
Mervue Utd Mervue Town BU11 v Knocknacarra Knocknacarra Villa BU11, at Mervue, 10:30am ;
Salthill Devon Salthill Albion BU11 v Maree/Oranmore Maree/Oranmore Albion BU11, at Drom, 10:30am ;
BU11 Boys Saturn League:
Maree/Oranmore Maree/Oranmore Town BU11 v Galway Bohs Galway Bohemians Athletic BU11, at Oranmore, 10:30am ;
Knocknacarra Knocknacarra Town BU11 v Moyne Villa Moyne Villa Rovers BU11, at Cappagh Park, 10:30am ;
BU11 Boys Sun League:
Oughterard Oughterard City BU11 v Moyne Villa Moyne Villa Athletic BU11, at New Village, 10:30am ;
St Bernards St Bernards Albion BU11 v Tuam Celtic Tuam Celtic Athletic BU11, at Abbeyknockmoy, 10:30am ;
BU11 Boys Venus League:
Kinvara Utd Kinvara Albion BU11 v Colemanstown Utd Colemanstown Rangers BU11, at Kinvara, 10:30am ;
Renmore Renmore Town BU11 v Kiltullagh Kiltullagh Rovers BU11, at Renmore, 10:30am ;
BU11 Boys Jupiter League:
Salthill Devon Salthill Devon Celtic BU11 v Kinvara Utd Kinvara Rovers BU11, at Drom, 10:30am ;
Athenry Athenry Celtic BU11 v Knocknacarra Knocknacarra Rangers BU11, at Athenry, 10:30am ;
BU11 Boys Mars League:
Corrib Celtic Corrib Celtic Rovers BU11 v Loughrea Loughrea Albion BU11, at Annaghdown, 10:30am ;
Renmore Renmore Albion BU11 v Maree/Oranmore Maree/Oranmore City BU11, at Renmore, 10:30am ;
BU11 Boys Mercury League:
Colga Colga Rangers BU11 v Corrib Celtic Corrib Celtic Athletic BU11, at Clarinbridge, 10:30am ;
Corofin Utd Corofin Rovers BU11 v Bearna Na Forbacha Barna Furbo Albion BU11, at Corofin, 10:30am ;
BU11 Boys Moon League:
Colga Colga Town BU11 v Knocknacarra Knocknacarra City BU11, at Clarinbridge, 10:30am ;
Corrib Rangers Corrib Rangers Albion BU11 v Corofin Utd Corofin Athletic BU11, at Westside, 10:30am ;
BU11 Boys Neptune League:
Merlin Woods Sports Club Merlin Woods Celtic BU11 v Bearna Na Forbacha Bearna Furbo Rangers BU11, at Merlin Woods City Park, 10:30am ;
Cregmore/Claregalway Cregmore/Claregalway Rangers BU11 v East Galway Utd East Galway Celtic BU11, at Cregmore, 10:30am ;
BU11 Boys Pluto League:
Loughrea Loughrea Rovers BU11 v Ballinasloe Town Ballinsloe Rovers BU11, at Loughrea, 10:30am ;
Athenry Athenry Rangers BU11 v Cregmore/Claregalway Cregmore/Claregalway Celtic BU11, at Athenry, 10:30am ;
==
Sunday 30th April 2023
Western Hygiene Supplies Premier:
Corrib Celtic v Colga , at Annaghdown, 11:00am ;
Renmore v St Bernards , at Renmore, 11:00am Round 14;
Mervue Utd v Galway Hibs , at Mervue, 11:00am ;
West Utd v Maree/Oranmore , at South Park, 11:00am ;
Western Hygiene Supplies Championship:
Mervue Utd B v Knocknacarra , at Mervue, 11:00am Round 10;
Western Hygiene Supplies Division 1 :
MacDara v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Carraroe Astro, 2:00pm Round 1;
St Patricks v Cois Fharraige , at Caherlistrane, 2:00pm Round 1;
Western Hygiene Supplies Reserve:
Corofin Utd v Corrib Celtic , at Annaghdown, 2:00pm Note Venue;
Dynamo Blues v Corrib Rangers , at Westside, 4:00pm Note Venue;
Ladies Premier:
Corrib Celtic v Dunmore Town , at Annaghdown, 2:00pm Round 7;
Connacht Cup U18 Boys:
Mervue Utd v Kiltimagh-Knock Utd , at Solar 21 Park-Castlebar, 3:00pm ;
Connacht Shield U18 Boys:
Calry Bohs v Tuam Celtic , at Solar 21 Park-Castlebar, 12:00pm Final;
U18 Premier Boys:
Salthill Devon v Mervue Utd , at Drom, 11:00am Round 3;
Cregmore/Claregalway v Tuam Celtic , at Cregmore, 2:00pm Round 9;
Knocknacarra v Colga , at Cappagh Park, 3:00pm Request;
U18 Championship Boys:
Corrib Celtic v Kinvara Utd , at Annaghdown, 11:00am Round 8;
U17 Boys Division 1:
Knocknacarra B v Tuam Celtic B, at Cappagh Park, 11:00am Round 14;
Oughterard v MacDara , at New Village, 11:00am Round 14;
Cregmore/Claregalway v St Bernards , at Cregmore, 11:00am Round 14;
Girls FAI U17 Cup:
Athenry v Salthill Devon , at Athenry, 2:00pm ;
Knocknacarra v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Cappagh Park, 2:00pm ;
GFA U17 Girls Premier:
Athenry v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Athenry, 2:00pm Round 4;
U16 Boys Premier:
Mervue Utd v Maree/Oranmore , at Mervue, 11:00am Round 2;
Salthill Devon v Knocknacarra , at Drom, 11:00am Round 2;
U16 Boys Championship:
Tuam Celtic v Colga , at Tuam, 11:00am Round 6;
Colemanstown Utd v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Colemanstown, 11:00am Round 6;
U16 Boys Division 1:
St Bernards v Loughrea , at Abbeyknockmoy, 2:00pm ;
U16 Boys Division 2:
Renmore v Athenry B, at Renmore, 11:00am Round 6;
Kinvara Utd v Bearna Na Forbacha B, at Kinvara, 11:00am Round 6;
U16 Boys Division 3:
Corrib Celtic B v Bearna Na Forbacha C, at Annaghdown, 11:00am Round 14;
Moyne Villa B v Kiltullagh B, at Headford, 11:00am Round 14;
East Galway Utd v Knocknacarra C, at Kiltormer, 1:00pm Round 14;
Gort Utd v Tuam Celtic B, at Maree Astro, 4:30pm Round 14;
GFA U16 Girls:
Corrib Celtic v Kilshanvey Utd , at Annaghdown, 12:00pm Round 8;
Moyne Villa v Maree/Oranmore , at Headford, 12:30pm Round 8;
U16 GFA Girls Cup:
Bearna Na Forbacha v Athenry , at Furbo, 12:00pm ;
U15 Boys Championship:
Mervue Utd B v Oughterard , at Mervue, 3:30pm Round 10;
GFA U15 Girls Premier:
St Bernards v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Furbo, 12:30pm Note Venue;
Corrib Celtic v Athenry , at Annaghdown, 12:30pm Round 10;
U14 Boys Premier:
Salthill Devon v Ballinasloe Town , at Drom, 6:00pm Request;
GFA U14 Girls Premier:
Salthill Devon v Corrib Celtic , at Drom, 12:00pm Round 8;
GFA U14 Girls Championship:
East Galway Utd v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Kiltormer, 1:00pm Round 6;
GFA U14 Girls Division 1:
Corrib Rangers v Kilshanvey Utd , at Westside, 12:00pm ;
Oughterard v Colga , at New Village, 12:30pm Round 5;
U13 GFA Div 1/2 Cup Girls:
Kinvara Utd v Oughterard , at Kinvara, 12:00pm ;
GFA U12 Girls Premier:
Cregmore/Claregalway v Maree/Oranmore , at Cregmore, 10:00am Round 6;
GFA U12 Girls Championship:
Corrib Celtic v Oughterard , at Annaghdown, 10:00am ;
Colga B v Athenry , at Clarinbridge, 11:00am ;
GFA U12 Girls Div 2:
Kinvara Utd v Bearna Na Forbacha B, at Kinvara, 10:00am Round 6;
Corofin Utd v Loughrea , at Corofin, 10:00am Round 6;
Cregmore/Claregalway B v Salthill Devon B, at Cregmore, 10:00am Round 11;
Colga C v Maree/Oranmore B, at Clarinbridge, 10:30am ;
U12 GFA Girls Prem/Champ Cup:
Knocknacarra v Salthill Devon , at Cappagh Park, 7:00pm ;
Colga v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Clarinbridge, 7:00pm ;
U12 GFA Girls Div 1/2 Cup:
Craughwell United v Colemanstown Utd , at Craughwell, 10:00am ;
==
Monday 01st May 2023
Michael Byrne Cup:
Corrib Celtic v Tuam Celtic , at Annaghdown, 7:00pm Round 2;
U17 Boys Championship:
Moyne Villa v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Headford, 7:45pm Round 7;
U15 Boys Division 1:
Colemanstown Utd v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Merlin Woods, 6:30pm Note Venue;
U15 Boys Division 3:
Kilshanvey Utd v Oughterard B, at New Village, 2:00pm Note Venue;
GFA U15 Girls Premier:
Corrib Celtic v Mervue Utd , at Annaghdown, 7:00pm ;
U14 Boys Championship:
Cregmore/Claregalway v Loughrea , at Cregmore, 7:00pm Connacht Shield;
==
Tuesday 02nd May 2023
Western Hygiene Supplies Championship:
Colemanstown Utd v Maree/Oranmore B, at Colemanstown, 7:00pm ;
GFA U19 Girls Premier:
Knocknacarra v Athenry , at Cappagh Park, 6:30pm FAI;
U18 Championship Boys:
Cois Fharraige v Oughterard , at Ros A Mhil, 7:00pm Oughterard removed from league;
Kinvara Utd v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Kinvara, 7:00pm Round 13;
U17 Boys Division 1:
Knocknacarra B v St Bernards , at Abbeyknockmoy, 7:00pm Note Venue;
U16 Boys Division 2:
Bearna Na Forbacha B v Renmore , at Furbo, 7:00pm ;
GFA U16 Girls:
Maree/Oranmore v Colga , at Clarinbridge, 6:30pm Note Venue;
Bearna Na Forbacha v Athenry , at Furbo, 7:00pm Round 8;
U13 Boys Premier:
Ballinasloe Town v Corofin Utd , at Ballinasloe, 7:30pm Round 7;
U13 Boys Championship:
Athenry v Oughterard , at Athenry, 6:30pm Round 12;
U13 Boys Division 1:
Colemanstown Utd v Loughrea , at Colemanstown, 7:00pm Request;
Merlin Woods Sports Club v St Bernards , at Merlin Woods City Park, 7:00pm Round 9;
U12 Boys Premier – Blue:
Athenry v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Athenry, 6:30pm Request;
U12 Boys Championship – Green:
Corofin Utd v Moyne Villa , at Headford, 6:30pm Note Venue ;
U12 Boys Div 2 – Maroon:
Kilshanvey Utd v Kinvara Utd , at Kilconly, 7:30pm Round 1;
U12 Boys Div 4 – Brown:
Corofin Utd Brown v Athenry Brown, at Corofin, 7:00pm Round 11;
Maree/Oranmore Brown v Ballinasloe Town Brown, at Oranmore, 7:00pm ;
GFA U12 Girls Premier:
Bearna Na Forbacha v Salthill Devon , at Furbo, 7:00pm Round 8;
Colga v Maree/Oranmore , at Clarinbridge, 7:00pm Round 8;
==
Wednesday 03rd May 2023
O35s Non-Junior Division 2:
Cregmore/Claregalway v Loughrea Rovers, at Cregmore, 7:00pm ;
Corofin Utd v Corrib Celtic City, at Corofin, 7:00pm ;
O35s Junior Premier:
Corrib Celtic Albion v Galway Bohs Athletic, at Annaghdown, 7:00pm ;
West Utd v Salthill Devon , at South Park, 7:00pm ;
O35s Non-Junior Division 1:
Moyne Villa Rovers v Oughterard , at Headford, 7:00pm ;
Galway Bohs Albion v Athenry , at Millers Lane, 7:00pm ;
St Bernards v Kinvara Utd City, at Abbeyknockmoy, 7:00pm ;
Loughrea Albion v Kiltullagh , at Loughrea, 7:00pm ;
Maree/Oranmore v Knocknacarra , at Oranmore, 7:00pm ;
Michael Byrne Cup:
Mervue Utd v Salthill Devon , at Mervue, 6:45pm ;
Loughrea v Colga , at Loughrea, 7:00pm Round 2;
Knocknacarra v Craughwell United , at Cappagh Park, 7:00pm Round 2;
Maree/Oranmore v Renmore , at Maree Astro, 7:30pm ;
Joe Ryan Cup:
Renmore B v Corofin Utd , at TBC, <> ;
GFA Ladies Cup:
Corrib Celtic v Salthill Devon , at Annaghdown, 2:00pm SFAI Cuo;
U16 Boys Division 3:
Tuam Celtic B v Moyne Villa B, at Tuam, 6:30pm Round 13;
Corrib Celtic B v Gort Utd , at Annaghdown, 7:00pm Round 3;
U15 Boys Premier:
Moyne Villa v Salthill Devon , at Headford, 7:30pm Round 13;
U15 Boys Championship:
Bearna Na Forbacha v Oughterard , at Furbo, 7:00pm Round 5;
U15 Boys Division 4:
Knocknacarra C v Cregmore/Claregalway C, at Cregmore, 7:00pm Note Venue;
U15 Division 3 and 4 Cup:
Kilshanvey Utd v Renmore , at TBC, 6:00pm ;
U14 Division 2 Boys:
Ballinasloe Town B v St Patricks , at Ballinasloe, 7:00pm Round 13;
Colemanstown Utd v Maree/Oranmore B, at Colemanstown, 7:00pm Round 13;
U14 Division 3 and 4 Cup:
West Utd v Colga B, at TBC, 6:30pm ;
U14 Division 5 Cup:
Knocknacarra C v Tuam Celtic B, at TBC, 6:30pm ;
Gort Utd v Oughterard B, at TBC, 6:30pm ;
GFA U14 Girls Premier:
Corrib Celtic v Mervue Utd , at Annaghdown, 7:00pm ;
U14 GFA Girls Prem/Champ Cup:
Knocknacarra v Maree/Oranmore , at Cappagh Park, 7:00pm ;
Mervue Utd v Salthill Devon , at Mervue, 7:00pm ;
U13 Boys Championship:
Kiltullagh v Kinvara Utd , at Kiltullagh, 7:00pm Round 7;
U13 Boys Division 2:
Gort Utd v Athenry B, at Athenry, 7:00pm Note Venue;
U12 Division 1 and 2 Cup:
Kiltullagh v Colga , at Kiltullagh, 7:00pm Request;