SOCCER: Galway Junior League Fixtures (25th April – 3rd May 2023)

Tuesday 25th April 2023

Western Hygiene Supplies Premier:

St Bernards v Athenry , at Abbeyknockmoy, 7:00pm ;

West Utd v Colga , at South Park, 7:00pm Round 13;

Corrib Celtic v Mervue Utd , at Annaghdown, 7:00pm Round 14;

Western Hygiene Supplies Division 1 :

Athenry B v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Athenry, 6:45pm Round 4;

Corofin Utd v St Patricks , at Corofin, 7:00pm Round 4;

Michael Byrne Cup:

Dynamo Blues v Maree/Oranmore B, at Tuam, 7:00pm Round 1;

GFA U17 Girls Premier:

Knocknacarra v Athenry , at Cappagh Park, 7:00pm Round 3;

U16 Boys Division 2:

Oughterard v Maree/Oranmore B, at New Village, 7:00pm Round 13;

U16 Boys Division 3:

Corrib Celtic B v Kiltullagh B, at Annaghdown, 6:30pm Round 1;

East Galway Utd v Moyne Villa B, at Leitrim, 6:30pm Round 3;

GFA U16 Girls:

Colga v Kilshanvey Utd , at Clarinbridge, 7:00pm Round 5;

Maree/Oranmore v Athenry , at Oranmore, 7:00pm Round 13;

U14 Division 3 Boys:

Galway Bohs v Loughrea B, at Shantalla, 6:45pm Round 10;

U14 Premier/Championship Cup:

Tuam Celtic v Athenry , at Tuam, 6:30pm Round 1;

GFA U13 Girls Championship:

Bearna Na Forbacha v Knocknacarra B, at Furbo, 6:30pm Round 11;

U13 GFA Girls Prem/Champ Cup:

East Galway Utd v Bearna Na Forbacha , at East Galway United, 6:45pm ;

U12 Boys Premier – Blue:

Knocknacarra v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Cappagh Park, 7:00pm Round 6;

U12 Boys Championship – Green:

Loughrea v Cregmore/Claregalway Green, at Cregmore, 7:00pm Note Venue ;

U12 Boys Div 3 – Purple:

Gort Utd v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Gort, 7:00pm Round 2;

U12 Boys Div 4 – Brown:

Moyne Villa Brown v Ballinasloe Town Brown, at Headford, 7:00pm Round 14;

U12 Boys Div 5 – Red:

Bearna Na Forbacha Red v Salthill Devon Red, at Furbo, 7:00pm Round 4;

U12 Division 3 and 4 Cup:

Moyne Villa Brown v Maree/Oranmore Brown, at Headford, 7:30pm ;

GFA U12 Girls Premier:

Colga v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Clarinbridge, 7:00pm ;

BU11 Boys Saturn League:

Craughwell United Craughwell Celtic BU11 v Maree/Oranmore Maree/Oranmore Town BU11, at Craughwell, 7:00pm ;

Galway Bohs Galway Bohemians Athletic BU11 v Knocknacarra Knocknacarra Town BU11, at Millers Lane, 7:00pm ;

BU11 Boys Mars League:

Kiltullagh Kiltullagh Athletic BU11 v Corrib Celtic Corrib Celtic Rovers BU11, at Kiltullagh, 7:00pm ;

Loughrea Loughrea Albion BU11 v Renmore Renmore Albion BU11, at Loughrea, 7:00pm ;

BU11 Boys Neptune League:

Ballinasloe Town Ballinsloe Albion BU11 v Merlin Woods Sports Club Merlin Woods Celtic BU11, at Ballinasloe, 7:00pm ;

Bearna Na Forbacha Bearna Furbo Rangers BU11 v Cregmore/Claregalway Cregmore/Claregalway Rangers BU11, at Furbo, 7:00pm ;

Wednesday 26th April 2023

O35s Non-Junior Division 2:

Corrib Celtic City v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Annaghdown, 7:00pm ;

Corofin Utd v Kinvara Utd Town, at Corofin, 7:00pm ;

Western Hygiene Supplies Championship:

Corrib Rangers v Knocknacarra , at Cappagh Park, 7:00pm Note Venue;

Michael Byrne Cup:

Merlin Woods Sports Club v Athenry , at Merlin Woods, 6:45pm ;

U21 Premier:

Mervue Utd v Maree/Oranmore , at Mervue, 8:00pm Round 3;

U21 Championship Shield:

Corrib Celtic v Oughterard , at Eamonn Deacy Park, 7:30pm Final;

U18 Division 1 Boys:

Colga B v East Galway Utd , at Kiltormer, 6:45pm Note Venue ;

U17 Premier/Championship Cup:

Colemanstown Utd v Knocknacarra , at Colemanstown, 6:30pm ;

Maree/Oranmore v Moyne Villa , at Maree Astro, 7:30pm ;

U15 Boys Premier:

Moyne Villa v Knocknacarra , at Headford, 7:00pm Round 11;

U15 Boys Division 3:

Corrib Celtic B v Oughterard B, at New Village, 7:00pm Note Venue;

West Utd v Maree/Oranmore B, at South Park, 7:00pm ;

U15 Boys Division 4:

Bearna Na Forbacha B v Knocknacarra C, at Furbo, 6:30pm Round 4;

Tuam Celtic B v Salthill Devon C, at Tuam, 7:00pm Round 1;

U15 Premier/Championship Cup:

Mervue Utd v Tuam Celtic , at Mervue, 7:00pm ;

U14 Boys Premier:

Ballinasloe Town v Colga , at Ballinasloe, 7:00pm Round 2;

U14 Boys Championship:

Cregmore/Claregalway v Moyne Villa , at Cregmore, 7:00pm ;

Kinvara Utd v Oughterard , at Kinvara, 7:00pm Round 13;

U14 Division 1 Boys:

Craughwell United v Corofin Utd , at Craughwell, 7:00pm Request;

U14 Division 2 Boys:

Ballinasloe Town B v Colemanstown Utd , at Ballinasloe, 7:00pm ;

U13 Boys Division 1:

Renmore v Mervue Utd B, at Renmore, 6:30pm Round 9;

U13 Boys Division 2:

Gort Utd v Ramblers , at Maree Astro, 6:30pm Round 7;

U13 Boys Division 5:

Maree/Oranmore C v Kiltullagh B, at Kiltullagh, 7:00pm Note Venue ;

Merlin Woods Sports Club B v Tuam Celtic C, at Merlin Woods City Park, 7:00pm ;

St Patricks v Athenry C, at Caherlistrane, 7:00pm ;

U13 Premier/Championship Cup:

Corofin Utd v Mervue Utd , at Corofin, 7:00pm 1st Round;

U13 GFA Girls Prem/Champ Cup:

Loughrea v Salthill Devon , at Drom, 7:15pm ;

U12 Boys Div 2 – Maroon:

Colga v Craughwell United , at Clarinbridge, 7:00pm ;

Renmore v Kinvara Utd , at Renmore, 7:30pm Round 5;

U12 Division 3 and 4 Cup:

East Galway Utd v Oughterard Purple, at Kiltormer, 6:30pm ;

Colemanstown Utd v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Colemanstown, 6:30pm ;

U12 Division 5 and 6 Cup:

Maree/Oranmore Purple v Craughwell United Navy, at Craughwell, 6:30pm Note Venue ;

GFA U12 Girls Championship:

Athenry v Mervue Utd , at Athenry, 7:30pm ;

Thursday 27th April 2023

Western Hygiene Supplies Premier:

West Utd v Galway Hibs , at South Park, 6:30pm Note Venue;

Jack Lillis Cup:

Bearna Na Forbacha v Galway Bohs , at Furbo, 6:45pm ;

U18 Premier Boys:

Maree/Oranmore v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Oranmore, 6:30pm ;

U17 Boys Premier :

Knocknacarra v Maree/Oranmore , at Cappagh Park, 6:45pm Round 10;

U17 Boys Championship:

Bearna Na Forbacha v Galway Hibs , at Drom, 8:15pm Round 10;

Girls FAI U17 Cup:

Athenry v Salthill Devon , at Athenry, 6:45pm ;

U16 Boys Premier:

Athenry v Salthill Devon , at Athenry, 7:00pm Round 13;

U16 Boys Division 2:

Maree/Oranmore B v Athenry B, at Oranmore, 7:00pm Round 2;

Merlin Woods Sports Club v Galway Bohs , at Merlin Woods City Park, 7:00pm Round 6;

U15 Boys Division 1:

Salthill Devon B v Ballinasloe Town , at Drom, 7:00pm Request;

U15 GFA Girls Prem/Champ Cup:

Mervue Utd v Maree/Oranmore , at Mervue, 6:45pm ;

U14 Division 1 Boys:

Kilshanvey Utd v Corrib Celtic , at Kilconly, 7:00pm ;

U14 Division 4 Boys:

Corrib Celtic B v MacDara B, at Carraroe Astro, 7:00pm ;

U13 Boys Division 5:

Renmore B v Bearna Na Forbacha B, at Renmore, 7:00pm ;

U13 Division 1 and 2 Cup:

Salthill Devon B v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Drom, 7:00pm ;

U13 Division 3 and 4 Cup:

Colga B v Craughwell United B, at Clarinbridge, 7:00pm ;

Corrib Rangers v Moyne Villa B, at Westside, 7:00pm ;

Ballinasloe Town B v Maree/Oranmore B, at Ballinasloe, 7:00pm ;

GFA U13 Girls Premier:

Knocknacarra v Colga , at Cappagh Park, 7:00pm Request;

GFA U13 Girls Division 2:

West Utd v St Bernards , at South Park, 7:00pm Round 11;

GFA U12 Girls Championship:

Corrib Celtic v Knocknacarra B, at Annaghdown, 7:00pm Round 4;

GFA U12 Girls Div 2:

Maree/Oranmore B v Corofin Utd , at Maree, 6:45pm National Trophy;

Friday 28th April 2023

O35s Non-Junior Division 2:

Loughrea Rovers v Moyne Villa Athletic, at Loughrea, 7:00pm ;

GFA U19 Girls Premier:

Knocknacarra v Corrib Celtic , at Cappagh Park, 7:00pm ;

Moyne Villa v Athenry , at Headford, 7:30pm ;

U15 Boys Championship:

Bearna Na Forbacha v Mervue Utd B, at Mervue, 6:30pm Note Venue;

Oughterard v Colga , at Clarinbridge, 6:30pm Note Venue;

Loughrea v Maree/Oranmore , at Oranmore, 6:30pm Note Venue;

U15 GFA Girls Prem/Champ Cup:

Bearna Na Forbacha v Athenry , at Furbo, 6:45pm ;

U13 Premier/Championship Cup:

Salthill Devon v Oughterard , at Drom, 7:00pm Not Played;

Knocknacarra v Ballinasloe Town , at Cappagh Park, 7:00pm ;

Saturday 29th April 2023

Western Hygiene Supplies Championship:

West Coast Utd v Loughrea , at Letterfrack, 2:00pm Round 4;

Corrib Rangers v Dynamo Blues , at Westside, 2:00pm Round 6;

University of Galway v Craughwell United , at Dangan, 2:00pm Round 6;

U16 Division 3 Cup:

Knocknacarra C v Bearna Na Forbacha C, at TBC, 7:00pm ;

U15 Division 1 and 2 Cup:

Merlin Woods Sports Club v MacDara , at TBC, 12:30pm ;

U14 Boys Premier:

Colga v Maree/Oranmore , at Clarinbridge, 12:00pm Round 14;

Knocknacarra v Tuam Celtic , at Cappagh Park, 12:00pm Round 14;

Athenry v Mervue Utd , at Athenry, 12:00pm Round 14;

U14 Boys Championship:

Oughterard v Loughrea , at New Village, 12:00pm Round 14;

Bearna Na Forbacha v Kinvara Utd , at Furbo, 12:30pm Round 14;

U14 Division 1 Boys:

Corofin Utd v Kiltullagh , at Corofin, 12:00pm Round 14;

Mervue Utd B v Kilshanvey Utd , at Mervue, 12:00pm Round 14;

U14 Division 2 Boys:

Ballinasloe Town B v Maree/Oranmore B, at Ballinasloe, 12:00pm Round 5;

Knocknacarra B v Bearna Na Forbacha B, at Cappagh Park, 12:00pm Round 12;

St Patricks v Colemanstown Utd , at Caherlistrane, 12:00pm Round 12;

U14 Division 3 Boys:

Galway Bohs v Renmore , at Shantalla, 10:30am Round 14;

Loughrea B v Corofin Utd B, at Loughrea, 12:00pm Round 14;

Moyne Villa B v Colga B, at Headford, 12:00pm Round 14;

East Galway Utd v Corrib Rangers , at Kiltormer, 12:00pm Round 14;

U14 Division 4 Boys:

Athenry v Ballinasloe Town C, at Athenry, 12:00pm Round 14;

West Utd v Corrib Celtic B, at South Park, 12:00pm Round 14;

Maree/Oranmore C v MacDara B, at Oranmore, 12:00pm Round 14;

U14 Division 5 Boys:

Kinvara Utd B v Bearna Na Forbacha C, at Kinvara, 12:00pm Round 2;

U13 Boys Division 2:

Salthill Devon B v Cregmore/Claregalway B, at Drom, 10:30am ;

Knocknacarra C v Ramblers , at Cappagh Park, 12:30pm ;

West Coast Utd v Kilshanvey Utd , at Letterfrack, 12:30pm ;

MacDara v Athenry B, at Carraroe Astro, 12:30pm ;

U12 Boys Premier – Blue:

Salthill Devon v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Drom, 10:00am Round 2;

Mervue Utd v Maree/Oranmore , at Mervue, 10:30am Round 2;

Knocknacarra v Athenry , at Cappagh Park, 10:30am Round 2;

U12 Boys Championship – Green:

Moyne Villa v Loughrea , at Headford, 10:30am Round 8;

Knocknacarra Green v Corofin Utd , at Cappagh Park, 12:30pm Round 8;

Cregmore/Claregalway Green v Tuam Celtic , at Cregmore, 2:00pm Round 3;

U12 Boys Div 1 – Yellow:

Mervue Utd Yellow v Corrib Celtic , at Mervue, 10:30am Round 1;

Galway Hibs Yellow v Ballinasloe Town , at Bohermore, 10:30am Round 1;

Salthill Devon Yellow v Oughterard , at Drom, 10:30am Round 1;

U12 Boys Div 2 – Maroon:

Colga v St Bernards , at Clarinbridge, 10:30am Round 7;

Craughwell United v Renmore , at Craughwell, 10:30am Round 7;

Kilshanvey Utd v Corrib Rangers , at Kilconly, 10:30am Round 7;

U12 Boys Div 3 – Purple:

Gort Utd v Colemanstown Utd , at Gort, 10:30am ;

U12 Boys Div 4 – Brown:

Corofin Utd Brown v Knocknacarra Brown, at Corofin, 10:30am Round 1;

U12 Boys Div 5 – Red:

Maree/Oranmore Purple v Salthill Devon Red, at Oranmore, 10:30am Round 14;

Corrib Celtic Red v Bearna Na Forbacha Red, at Annaghdown, 10:30am Round 14;

Cregmore/Claregalway Red v Knocknacarra Red, at Cregmore, 12:30pm Round 14;

BU11 Boys Earth League (Kevin Power Cup):

Mervue Utd Mervue Town BU11 v Knocknacarra Knocknacarra Villa BU11, at Mervue, 10:30am ;

Salthill Devon Salthill Albion BU11 v Maree/Oranmore Maree/Oranmore Albion BU11, at Drom, 10:30am ;

BU11 Boys Saturn League:

Maree/Oranmore Maree/Oranmore Town BU11 v Galway Bohs Galway Bohemians Athletic BU11, at Oranmore, 10:30am ;

Knocknacarra Knocknacarra Town BU11 v Moyne Villa Moyne Villa Rovers BU11, at Cappagh Park, 10:30am ;

BU11 Boys Sun League:

Oughterard Oughterard City BU11 v Moyne Villa Moyne Villa Athletic BU11, at New Village, 10:30am ;

St Bernards St Bernards Albion BU11 v Tuam Celtic Tuam Celtic Athletic BU11, at Abbeyknockmoy, 10:30am ;

BU11 Boys Venus League:

Kinvara Utd Kinvara Albion BU11 v Colemanstown Utd Colemanstown Rangers BU11, at Kinvara, 10:30am ;

Renmore Renmore Town BU11 v Kiltullagh Kiltullagh Rovers BU11, at Renmore, 10:30am ;

BU11 Boys Jupiter League:

Salthill Devon Salthill Devon Celtic BU11 v Kinvara Utd Kinvara Rovers BU11, at Drom, 10:30am ;

Athenry Athenry Celtic BU11 v Knocknacarra Knocknacarra Rangers BU11, at Athenry, 10:30am ;

BU11 Boys Mars League:

Corrib Celtic Corrib Celtic Rovers BU11 v Loughrea Loughrea Albion BU11, at Annaghdown, 10:30am ;

Renmore Renmore Albion BU11 v Maree/Oranmore Maree/Oranmore City BU11, at Renmore, 10:30am ;

BU11 Boys Mercury League:

Colga Colga Rangers BU11 v Corrib Celtic Corrib Celtic Athletic BU11, at Clarinbridge, 10:30am ;

Corofin Utd Corofin Rovers BU11 v Bearna Na Forbacha Barna Furbo Albion BU11, at Corofin, 10:30am ;

BU11 Boys Moon League:

Colga Colga Town BU11 v Knocknacarra Knocknacarra City BU11, at Clarinbridge, 10:30am ;

Corrib Rangers Corrib Rangers Albion BU11 v Corofin Utd Corofin Athletic BU11, at Westside, 10:30am ;

BU11 Boys Neptune League:

Merlin Woods Sports Club Merlin Woods Celtic BU11 v Bearna Na Forbacha Bearna Furbo Rangers BU11, at Merlin Woods City Park, 10:30am ;

Cregmore/Claregalway Cregmore/Claregalway Rangers BU11 v East Galway Utd East Galway Celtic BU11, at Cregmore, 10:30am ;

BU11 Boys Pluto League:

Loughrea Loughrea Rovers BU11 v Ballinasloe Town Ballinsloe Rovers BU11, at Loughrea, 10:30am ;

Athenry Athenry Rangers BU11 v Cregmore/Claregalway Cregmore/Claregalway Celtic BU11, at Athenry, 10:30am ;

Sunday 30th April 2023

Western Hygiene Supplies Premier:

Corrib Celtic v Colga , at Annaghdown, 11:00am ;

Renmore v St Bernards , at Renmore, 11:00am Round 14;

Mervue Utd v Galway Hibs , at Mervue, 11:00am ;

West Utd v Maree/Oranmore , at South Park, 11:00am ;

Western Hygiene Supplies Championship:

Mervue Utd B v Knocknacarra , at Mervue, 11:00am Round 10;

Western Hygiene Supplies Division 1 :

MacDara v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Carraroe Astro, 2:00pm Round 1;

St Patricks v Cois Fharraige , at Caherlistrane, 2:00pm Round 1;

Western Hygiene Supplies Reserve:

Corofin Utd v Corrib Celtic , at Annaghdown, 2:00pm Note Venue;

Dynamo Blues v Corrib Rangers , at Westside, 4:00pm Note Venue;

Ladies Premier:

Corrib Celtic v Dunmore Town , at Annaghdown, 2:00pm Round 7;

Connacht Cup U18 Boys:

Mervue Utd v Kiltimagh-Knock Utd , at Solar 21 Park-Castlebar, 3:00pm ;

Connacht Shield U18 Boys:

Calry Bohs v Tuam Celtic , at Solar 21 Park-Castlebar, 12:00pm Final;

U18 Premier Boys:

Salthill Devon v Mervue Utd , at Drom, 11:00am Round 3;

Cregmore/Claregalway v Tuam Celtic , at Cregmore, 2:00pm Round 9;

Knocknacarra v Colga , at Cappagh Park, 3:00pm Request;

U18 Championship Boys:

Corrib Celtic v Kinvara Utd , at Annaghdown, 11:00am Round 8;

U17 Boys Division 1:

Knocknacarra B v Tuam Celtic B, at Cappagh Park, 11:00am Round 14;

Oughterard v MacDara , at New Village, 11:00am Round 14;

Cregmore/Claregalway v St Bernards , at Cregmore, 11:00am Round 14;

Girls FAI U17 Cup:

Athenry v Salthill Devon , at Athenry, 2:00pm ;

Knocknacarra v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Cappagh Park, 2:00pm ;

GFA U17 Girls Premier:

Athenry v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Athenry, 2:00pm Round 4;

U16 Boys Premier:

Mervue Utd v Maree/Oranmore , at Mervue, 11:00am Round 2;

Salthill Devon v Knocknacarra , at Drom, 11:00am Round 2;

U16 Boys Championship:

Tuam Celtic v Colga , at Tuam, 11:00am Round 6;

Colemanstown Utd v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Colemanstown, 11:00am Round 6;

U16 Boys Division 1:

St Bernards v Loughrea , at Abbeyknockmoy, 2:00pm ;

U16 Boys Division 2:

Renmore v Athenry B, at Renmore, 11:00am Round 6;

Kinvara Utd v Bearna Na Forbacha B, at Kinvara, 11:00am Round 6;

U16 Boys Division 3:

Corrib Celtic B v Bearna Na Forbacha C, at Annaghdown, 11:00am Round 14;

Moyne Villa B v Kiltullagh B, at Headford, 11:00am Round 14;

East Galway Utd v Knocknacarra C, at Kiltormer, 1:00pm Round 14;

Gort Utd v Tuam Celtic B, at Maree Astro, 4:30pm Round 14;

GFA U16 Girls:

Corrib Celtic v Kilshanvey Utd , at Annaghdown, 12:00pm Round 8;

Moyne Villa v Maree/Oranmore , at Headford, 12:30pm Round 8;

U16 GFA Girls Cup:

Bearna Na Forbacha v Athenry , at Furbo, 12:00pm ;

U15 Boys Championship:

Mervue Utd B v Oughterard , at Mervue, 3:30pm Round 10;

GFA U15 Girls Premier:

St Bernards v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Furbo, 12:30pm Note Venue;

Corrib Celtic v Athenry , at Annaghdown, 12:30pm Round 10;

U14 Boys Premier:

Salthill Devon v Ballinasloe Town , at Drom, 6:00pm Request;

GFA U14 Girls Premier:

Salthill Devon v Corrib Celtic , at Drom, 12:00pm Round 8;

GFA U14 Girls Championship:

East Galway Utd v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Kiltormer, 1:00pm Round 6;

GFA U14 Girls Division 1:

Corrib Rangers v Kilshanvey Utd , at Westside, 12:00pm ;

Oughterard v Colga , at New Village, 12:30pm Round 5;

U13 GFA Div 1/2 Cup Girls:

Kinvara Utd v Oughterard , at Kinvara, 12:00pm ;

GFA U12 Girls Premier:

Cregmore/Claregalway v Maree/Oranmore , at Cregmore, 10:00am Round 6;

GFA U12 Girls Championship:

Corrib Celtic v Oughterard , at Annaghdown, 10:00am ;

Colga B v Athenry , at Clarinbridge, 11:00am ;

GFA U12 Girls Div 2:

Kinvara Utd v Bearna Na Forbacha B, at Kinvara, 10:00am Round 6;

Corofin Utd v Loughrea , at Corofin, 10:00am Round 6;

Cregmore/Claregalway B v Salthill Devon B, at Cregmore, 10:00am Round 11;

Colga C v Maree/Oranmore B, at Clarinbridge, 10:30am ;

U12 GFA Girls Prem/Champ Cup:

Knocknacarra v Salthill Devon , at Cappagh Park, 7:00pm ;

Colga v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Clarinbridge, 7:00pm ;

U12 GFA Girls Div 1/2 Cup:

Craughwell United v Colemanstown Utd , at Craughwell, 10:00am ;

Monday 01st May 2023

Michael Byrne Cup:

Corrib Celtic v Tuam Celtic , at Annaghdown, 7:00pm Round 2;

U17 Boys Championship:

Moyne Villa v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Headford, 7:45pm Round 7;

U15 Boys Division 1:

Colemanstown Utd v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Merlin Woods, 6:30pm Note Venue;

U15 Boys Division 3:

Kilshanvey Utd v Oughterard B, at New Village, 2:00pm Note Venue;

GFA U15 Girls Premier:

Corrib Celtic v Mervue Utd , at Annaghdown, 7:00pm ;

U14 Boys Championship:

Cregmore/Claregalway v Loughrea , at Cregmore, 7:00pm Connacht Shield;

Tuesday 02nd May 2023

Western Hygiene Supplies Championship:

Colemanstown Utd v Maree/Oranmore B, at Colemanstown, 7:00pm ;

GFA U19 Girls Premier:

Knocknacarra v Athenry , at Cappagh Park, 6:30pm FAI;

U18 Championship Boys:

Cois Fharraige v Oughterard , at Ros A Mhil, 7:00pm Oughterard removed from league;

Kinvara Utd v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Kinvara, 7:00pm Round 13;

U17 Boys Division 1:

Knocknacarra B v St Bernards , at Abbeyknockmoy, 7:00pm Note Venue;

U16 Boys Division 2:

Bearna Na Forbacha B v Renmore , at Furbo, 7:00pm ;

GFA U16 Girls:

Maree/Oranmore v Colga , at Clarinbridge, 6:30pm Note Venue;

Bearna Na Forbacha v Athenry , at Furbo, 7:00pm Round 8;

U13 Boys Premier:

Ballinasloe Town v Corofin Utd , at Ballinasloe, 7:30pm Round 7;

U13 Boys Championship:

Athenry v Oughterard , at Athenry, 6:30pm Round 12;

U13 Boys Division 1:

Colemanstown Utd v Loughrea , at Colemanstown, 7:00pm Request;

Merlin Woods Sports Club v St Bernards , at Merlin Woods City Park, 7:00pm Round 9;

U12 Boys Premier – Blue:

Athenry v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Athenry, 6:30pm Request;

U12 Boys Championship – Green:

Corofin Utd v Moyne Villa , at Headford, 6:30pm Note Venue ;

U12 Boys Div 2 – Maroon:

Kilshanvey Utd v Kinvara Utd , at Kilconly, 7:30pm Round 1;

U12 Boys Div 4 – Brown:

Corofin Utd Brown v Athenry Brown, at Corofin, 7:00pm Round 11;

Maree/Oranmore Brown v Ballinasloe Town Brown, at Oranmore, 7:00pm ;

GFA U12 Girls Premier:

Bearna Na Forbacha v Salthill Devon , at Furbo, 7:00pm Round 8;

Colga v Maree/Oranmore , at Clarinbridge, 7:00pm Round 8;

Wednesday 03rd May 2023

O35s Non-Junior Division 2:

Cregmore/Claregalway v Loughrea Rovers, at Cregmore, 7:00pm ;

Corofin Utd v Corrib Celtic City, at Corofin, 7:00pm ;

O35s Junior Premier:

Corrib Celtic Albion v Galway Bohs Athletic, at Annaghdown, 7:00pm ;

West Utd v Salthill Devon , at South Park, 7:00pm ;

O35s Non-Junior Division 1:

Moyne Villa Rovers v Oughterard , at Headford, 7:00pm ;

Galway Bohs Albion v Athenry , at Millers Lane, 7:00pm ;

St Bernards v Kinvara Utd City, at Abbeyknockmoy, 7:00pm ;

Loughrea Albion v Kiltullagh , at Loughrea, 7:00pm ;

Maree/Oranmore v Knocknacarra , at Oranmore, 7:00pm ;

Michael Byrne Cup:

Mervue Utd v Salthill Devon , at Mervue, 6:45pm ;

Loughrea v Colga , at Loughrea, 7:00pm Round 2;

Knocknacarra v Craughwell United , at Cappagh Park, 7:00pm Round 2;

Maree/Oranmore v Renmore , at Maree Astro, 7:30pm ;

Joe Ryan Cup:

Renmore B v Corofin Utd , at TBC, <> ;

GFA Ladies Cup:

Corrib Celtic v Salthill Devon , at Annaghdown, 2:00pm SFAI Cuo;

U16 Boys Division 3:

Tuam Celtic B v Moyne Villa B, at Tuam, 6:30pm Round 13;

Corrib Celtic B v Gort Utd , at Annaghdown, 7:00pm Round 3;

U15 Boys Premier:

Moyne Villa v Salthill Devon , at Headford, 7:30pm Round 13;

U15 Boys Championship:

Bearna Na Forbacha v Oughterard , at Furbo, 7:00pm Round 5;

U15 Boys Division 4:

Knocknacarra C v Cregmore/Claregalway C, at Cregmore, 7:00pm Note Venue;

U15 Division 3 and 4 Cup:

Kilshanvey Utd v Renmore , at TBC, 6:00pm ;

U14 Division 2 Boys:

Ballinasloe Town B v St Patricks , at Ballinasloe, 7:00pm Round 13;

Colemanstown Utd v Maree/Oranmore B, at Colemanstown, 7:00pm Round 13;

U14 Division 3 and 4 Cup:

West Utd v Colga B, at TBC, 6:30pm ;

U14 Division 5 Cup:

Knocknacarra C v Tuam Celtic B, at TBC, 6:30pm ;

Gort Utd v Oughterard B, at TBC, 6:30pm ;

GFA U14 Girls Premier:

Corrib Celtic v Mervue Utd , at Annaghdown, 7:00pm ;

U14 GFA Girls Prem/Champ Cup:

Knocknacarra v Maree/Oranmore , at Cappagh Park, 7:00pm ;

Mervue Utd v Salthill Devon , at Mervue, 7:00pm ;

U13 Boys Championship:

Kiltullagh v Kinvara Utd , at Kiltullagh, 7:00pm Round 7;

U13 Boys Division 2:

Gort Utd v Athenry B, at Athenry, 7:00pm Note Venue;

U12 Division 1 and 2 Cup:

Kiltullagh v Colga , at Kiltullagh, 7:00pm Request;