SOCCER: Galway Junior League Fixtures (12th – 19th April 2023)

Wednesday 12th April 2023

U21 Championship Trophy:

Moyne Villa v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Headford, 8:15pm ;

U18 Championship Boys:

Kinvara Utd v Renmore , at Kinvara, 6:30pm Round 3;

U18 Division 1 Boys:

Corrib Rangers v Salthill Devon B, at Westside, 6:30pm Round 8;

Colga B v East Galway Utd , at Clarinbridge, 6:30pm Round 8;

Athenry B v West Coast Utd , at Athenry, 7:00pm Round 8;

U16 Boys Premier:

Moyne Villa v Mervue Utd , at Headford, 6:30pm ;

U15 Premier/Championship Cup:

Knocknacarra v Athenry , at Cappagh Park, 8:30pm ;

U15 Division 1 and 2 Cup:

Ballinasloe Town v Athenry B, at Ballinasloe, 6:00pm Round 1;

GFA U15 Girls Premier:

Corrib Celtic v Athenry , at Annaghdown, 6:45pm Round 10;

U14 Division 2 Boys:

West Coast Utd v Ballinasloe Town B, at Claddaghduff, 7:00pm Round 10;

U13 Boys Division 5:

Tuam Celtic C v Maree/Oranmore C, at Tuam, 7:00pm ;

Renmore B v Salthill Devon C, at Renmore, 7:00pm ;

U13 Premier/Championship Cup:

Corofin Utd v Mervue Utd , at Corofin, 7:00pm 1st Round;

U13 Division 1 and 2 Cup:

Athenry B v Colemanstown Utd , at Athenry, 7:00pm 1st Round;

Renmore v Kilshanvey Utd , at Renmore, 7:00pm 1st Round;

Merlin Woods Sports Club v Knocknacarra B, at Merlin Woods, 7:00pm 1st Round;

St Bernards v Craughwell United , at Abbeyknockmoy, 7:00pm 1st Round;

Knocknacarra C v MacDara , at Cappagh Park, 7:00pm 1st Round;

Cregmore/Claregalway B v Mervue Utd B, at Cregmore, 7:00pm 1st Round;

Salthill Devon B v Ramblers , at Drom, 7:30pm ;

GFA U13 Girls Premier:

Cregmore/Claregalway v Colga , at Cregmore, 6:30pm Round 10;

U12 Boys Championship – Green:

Corofin Utd v Moyne Villa , at Corofin, 6:30pm Round 10;

U12 Division 5 and 6 Cup:

Kilshanvey Utd Red v Craughwell United Navy, at Kilconly, 6:45pm Request;

GFA U12 Girls Championship:

Athenry v Corrib Celtic , at Athenry, 7:00pm Round 6;

Thursday 13th April 2023

Ladies Championship:

Dynamo Blues v Mervue Utd , at Tuam, 6:30pm Round 6;

U21 Championship Shield:

Bearna Na Forbacha v Oughterard , at New Village, 6:30pm Note Venue;

Corrib Celtic v Dynamo Blues , at TBC, 6:30pm ;

GFA U19 Girls Premier:

Moyne Villa v Athenry , at Headford, 7:30pm ;

U18 Premier Boys:

Colga v Salthill Devon , at Clarinbridge, 6:30pm Round 2;

Cregmore/Claregalway v Maree/Oranmore , at Cregmore, 6:30pm Round 10;

Mervue Utd v Knocknacarra , at Mervue, 7:00pm ;

GFA U17 Girls Premier:

Knocknacarra v Salthill Devon , at Cappagh Park, 6:45pm Round 4;

U16 Division 1 and 2 Cup:

Merlin Woods Sports Club v Kiltullagh , at Merlin Woods, 6:00pm ;

Galway Bohs v St Bernards , at Shantalla, 6:30pm ;

GFA U16 Girls:

Bearna Na Forbacha v Kilshanvey Utd , at Furbo, 6:30pm Round 2;

U15 Boys Division 3:

Oughterard B v West Utd , at South Park, 6:30pm Note Venue;

U15 Division 3 and 4 Cup:

Kilshanvey Utd v Tuam Celtic B, at Kilconly, 6:00pm ;

St Patricks v Corrib Celtic B, at Caherlistrane, 6:00pm ;

GFA U15 Girls Championship:

Colga v Moyne Villa , at Clarinbridge, 6:30pm Round 8;

U13 Boys Division 5:

St Bernards B v Athenry C, at Abbeyknockmoy, 6:30pm ;

Merlin Woods Sports Club B v Kiltullagh B, at Roscam, 6:30pm ;

U13 Premier/Championship Cup:

Salthill Devon v Tuam Celtic , at Drom, 6:30pm 1st Round;

Kinvara Utd v Oughterard , at Kinvara, 6:30pm 1st Round;

Knocknacarra v Colga , at Cappagh Park, 6:30pm 1st Round;

Athenry v Ballinasloe Town , at Athenry, 6:30pm 1st Round;

Maree/Oranmore v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Oranmore, 6:30pm 1st Round;

Galway Hibs v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Bohermore, 6:30pm 1st Round;

GFA U13 Girls Championship:

Athenry v East Galway Utd , at Athenry, 6:30pm Round 11;

U12 Division 3 and 4 Cup:

Moyne Villa Brown v Maree/Oranmore Brown, at Headford, 7:30pm ;

GFA U12 Girls Div 2:

Colga C v Maree/Oranmore B, at Clarinbridge, 6:45pm ;

Friday 14th April 2023

U17 Premier/Championship Cup:

Galway Hibs v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Roscam, 6:30pm ;

Tuam Celtic v Knocknacarra , at TBC, 6:30pm ;

U13 Boys Division 1:

Mervue Utd B v Loughrea , at Mervue, 7:00pm Round 4;

U13 Boys Division 5:

Bearna Na Forbacha B v St Patricks , at Furbo, 7:00pm ;

U13 Division 3 and 4 Cup:

Corrib Rangers v Tuam Celtic B, at Westside, 7:00pm Round 1;

Moyne Villa B v East Galway Utd , at Headford, 7:00pm Round 1;

Loughrea B v Ballinasloe Town B, at Loughrea, 7:00pm Round 1;

Knocknacarra D v Maree/Oranmore B, at Cappagh Park, 7:00pm Round 1;

Oughterard B v Galway Bohs , at New Village, 7:00pm Round 1;

Corrib Celtic B v Kinvara Utd B, at Annaghdown, 7:00pm Round 1;

GFA U13 Girls Division 2:

Merlin Woods Sports Club v Oughterard , at Merlin Woods City Park, 6:30pm ;

U13 GFA Div 1/2 Cup Girls:

West Utd v Bearna Na Forbacha B, at South Park, 6:30pm Round 1;

Saturday 15th April 2023

Western Hygiene Supplies Premier:

Athenry v Salthill Devon , at Athenry, 2:00pm Round 7;

Renmore v Galway Hibs , at Renmore, 2:00pm Round 17;

Western Hygiene Supplies Championship:

University of Galway v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Dangan, 2:00pm Round 4;

Colemanstown Utd v Mervue Utd B, at Colemanstown, 2:00pm Round 4;

Dynamo Blues v Tuam Celtic , at Tuam, 2:00pm Round 15;

Western Hygiene Supplies Division 2:

Kinvara Utd v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Furbo, 2:00pm Note Venue;

SFAI Cup U16 Girls:

Stoneyford v Athenry , at TBC, 3:00pm ;

Connacht Cup U14 Boys:

Salthill Devon v Athenry , at Drom, 2:00pm S/F;

Connacht Shield U14 Boys:

Craughwell United v Mervue Utd B, at Craughwell, 12:30pm S/F;

U14 Boys Premier:

Athenry v Maree/Oranmore , at Athenry, 12:00pm Round 13;

Knocknacarra v Ballinasloe Town , at Cappagh Park, 12:00pm Round 13;

Colga v Mervue Utd , at Clarinbridge, 12:00pm Round 13;

Tuam Celtic v Salthill Devon , at Tuam, 12:00pm Round 13;

U14 Boys Championship:

Loughrea v Moyne Villa , at Loughrea, 12:00pm Round 12;

U14 Division 1 Boys:

Mervue Utd B v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Mervue, 12:00pm Round 13;

Corofin Utd v St Bernards , at Corofin, 12:00pm Round 13;

Kilshanvey Utd v Corrib Celtic , at Kilconly, 12:00pm Round 13;

U14 Division 2 Boys:

Ballinasloe Town B v MacDara , at Ballinasloe, 12:00pm Round 11;

Maree/Oranmore B v West Coast Utd , at Oranmore, 12:00pm Round 11;

St Patricks v Knocknacarra B, at Caherlistrane, 12:00pm Round 11;

U14 Division 3 Boys:

East Galway Utd v Moyne Villa B, at Kiltormer, 12:00pm Round 3;

Galway Bohs v East Galway Utd , at Kiltormer, 2:00pm Note Venue;

U14 Division 4 Boys:

Corrib Celtic B v MacDara B, at Carraroe Astro, 12:00pm Note Venue;

Maree/Oranmore C v Cregmore/Claregalway B, at Oranmore, 12:00pm Round 10;

U14 Division 5 Boys:

Knocknacarra C v Cregmore/Claregalway C, at Cappagh Park, 12:00pm Round 13;

Tuam Celtic B v Kinvara Utd B, at Tuam, 12:00pm Round 13;

U12 Boys Premier – Blue:

Knocknacarra v Maree/Oranmore , at Cappagh Park, 10:30am Round 8;

U12 Boys Championship – Green:

Loughrea v Corofin Utd , at Loughrea, 10:30am Round 1;

Tuam Celtic v Knocknacarra Green, at Tuam, 10:30am Round 1;

Cregmore/Claregalway Green v Moyne Villa , at Cregmore, 10:30am Round 1;

U12 Boys Div 1 – Yellow:

Ballinasloe Town v Mervue Utd Yellow, at Ballinasloe, 10:30am Round 2;

U12 Boys Div 2 – Maroon:

St Bernards v Craughwell United , at Abbeyknockmoy, 10:30am Round 1;

Kinvara Utd v Kiltullagh , at Kinvara, 10:30am Round 14;

Corrib Rangers v Renmore , at Westside Astro, 2:00pm Round 3;

U12 Boys Div 3 – Purple:

Merlin Woods Sports Club v Gort Utd , at Merlin Woods City Park, 10:30am Round 1;

Bearna Na Forbacha v Tuam Celtic Purple, at Furbo, 10:30am Round 1;

Colga v Oughterard Purple, at Clarinbridge, 12:30pm Round 1;

U12 Boys Div 4 – Brown:

Galway Bohs v Corofin Utd Brown, at Shantalla, 10:30am Round 7;

Knocknacarra Brown v Athenry Brown, at Millers Lane, 10:30am Round 7;

Maree/Oranmore Brown v East Galway Utd , at Oranmore, 10:30am Round 7;

Ballinasloe Town Brown v Moyne Villa Brown, at Ballinasloe, 10:30am Round 7;

U12 Boys Div 5 – Red:

Bearna Na Forbacha Red v Kilshanvey Utd Red, at Furbo, 2:15pm Round 2;

U12 Boys Div 6 – Navy:

Athenry Navy v Kinvara Utd Navy, at Athenry, 10:30am Round 14;

Craughwell United Navy v Renmore Navy, at Craughwell, 10:30am Round 14;

Cregmore/Claregalway Navy v Merlin Woods Sports Club Navy, at Cregmore, 12:30pm Round 14;

Loughrea Navy v Maree/Oranmore Navy, at Loughrea, 2:00pm Round 14;

U12 Premier/Championship Cup:

Cregmore/Claregalway v Athenry , at Cregmore, 10:30am ;

BU11 Boys Earth League (Kevin Power Cup):

Mervue Utd Mervue Town BU11 v Salthill Devon Salthill Albion BU11, at Mervue, 10:30am ;

Knocknacarra Knocknacarra Villa BU11 v Maree/Oranmore Maree/Oranmore Albion BU11, at Cappagh Park, 10:30am ;

BU11 Boys Saturn League:

Moyne Villa Moyne Villa Rovers BU11 v Galway Bohs Galway Bohemians Athletic BU11, at Headford, 10:30am ;

Craughwell United Craughwell Celtic BU11 v Knocknacarra Knocknacarra Town BU11, at Craughwell, 10:30am ;

BU11 Boys Sun League:

Oughterard Oughterard City BU11 v St Bernards St Bernards Albion BU11, at New Village, 10:30am ;

Moyne Villa Moyne Villa Athletic BU11 v Tuam Celtic Tuam Celtic Athletic BU11, at Headford, 10:30am ;

BU11 Boys Venus League:

Kinvara Utd Kinvara Albion BU11 v Renmore Renmore Town BU11, at Kinvara, 10:30am ;

Colemanstown Utd Colemanstown Rangers BU11 v Kiltullagh Kiltullagh Rovers BU11, at Colemanstown, 10:30am ;

BU11 Boys Jupiter League:

Salthill Devon Salthill Devon Celtic BU11 v Athenry Athenry Celtic BU11, at Drom, 10:30am ;

Kinvara Utd Kinvara Rovers BU11 v Knocknacarra Knocknacarra Rangers BU11, at Kinvara, 10:30am ;

BU11 Boys Mars League:

Maree/Oranmore Maree/Oranmore City BU11 v Loughrea Loughrea Albion BU11, at Oranmore, 10:30am ;

Kiltullagh Kiltullagh Athletic BU11 v Renmore Renmore Albion BU11, at Kiltullagh, 10:30am ;

BU11 Boys Mercury League:

Colga Colga Rangers BU11 v Corofin Utd Corofin Rovers BU11, at Clarinbridge, 10:30am ;

Corrib Celtic Corrib Celtic Athletic BU11 v Bearna Na Forbacha Barna Furbo Albion BU11, at Annaghdown, 10:30am ;

BU11 Boys Moon League:

Colga Colga Town BU11 v Corrib Rangers Corrib Rangers Albion BU11, at Clarinbridge, 10:30am ;

Knocknacarra Knocknacarra City BU11 v Corofin Utd Corofin Athletic BU11, at Cappagh Park, 10:30am ;

BU11 Boys Neptune League:

East Galway Utd East Galway Celtic BU11 v Bearna Na Forbacha Bearna Furbo Rangers BU11, at Kiltormer, 10:30am ;

Ballinasloe Town Ballinsloe Albion BU11 v Cregmore/Claregalway Cregmore/Claregalway Rangers BU11, at Ballinasloe, 10:30am ;

BU11 Boys Pluto League:

Loughrea Loughrea Rovers BU11 v Athenry Athenry Rangers BU11, at Loughrea, 10:30am ;

Ballinasloe Town Ballinsloe Rovers BU11 v Cregmore/Claregalway Cregmore/Claregalway Celtic BU11, at Ballinasloe, 10:30am ;

Sunday 16th April 2023

Western Hygiene Supplies Premier:

Corrib Celtic v St Bernards , at Annaghdown, 11:00am ;

West Utd v Mervue Utd , at South Park, 11:00am ;

Western Hygiene Supplies Championship:

Craughwell United v Maree/Oranmore B, at Craughwell, 11:00am Round 4;

Knocknacarra v Corrib Rangers , at Cappagh Park, 12:00pm Round 4;

Western Hygiene Supplies Reserve:

West Utd v Corofin Utd , at South Park, 2:00pm Round 1;

Corrib Rangers v Corrib Celtic , at Westside, 2:00pm Round 8;

Dynamo Blues v Tuam Celtic , at Tuam, 2:00pm Round 11;

Connacht Junior Shield:

Salthill Devon B v Benbulben , at Drom, 2:00pm ;

Ladies FAI Amateur Cup:

Corrib Celtic v TBC , at Annaghdown, 2:00pm ;

Corrib Celtic v Salthill Devon , at Annaghdown, 2:00pm ;

Corrib Celtic v Salthill Devon , at Annaghdown, 2:00pm ;

FAI Ladies Amateur Shield:

Athenry v Kilkerrin Utd , at Athenry, 2:00pm ;

Corrib Rangers v Dunmore Town , at Westside, 2:00pm ;

Ladies Premier:

Corrib Rangers v Dunmore Town , at Westside, 2:00pm Round 9;

Ladies Championship:

Mervue Utd v Maree/Oranmore , at Mervue, 2:00pm Round 11;

Loughrea Rams v Kiltullagh , at Loughrea, 2:00pm Round 13;

GFA U19 Girls Premier:

Knocknacarra v Athenry , at Cappagh Park, 2:00pm Round 6;

U18 Premier Boys:

Cregmore/Claregalway v Knocknacarra , at Cregmore, 11:00am Round 5;

Salthill Devon v Tuam Celtic , at Drom, 11:30am Round 5;

Colga v Maree/Oranmore , at Clarinbridge, 2:45pm Round 5;

U18 Championship Boys:

Bearna Na Forbacha v Athenry , at Furbo, 11:00am Round 14;

Cois Fharraige v Corrib Celtic , at Carraroe Astro, 11:00am Round 14;

Renmore v Oughterard , at Renmore, 11:00am Round 14;

U18 Division 1 Boys:

East Galway Utd v Corrib Rangers , at Kiltormer, 1:00pm Round 9;

West Coast Utd v St Bernards , at Letterfrack, 2:00pm ;

U18 First Division Cup:

Craughwell United v East Galway Utd , at Craughwell, 5:00pm ;

Connacht Cup U16 Boys:

Salthill Devon v Westport United , at Drom, 2:00pm S/F;

Mervue Utd v Moyne Villa , at Mervue, 2:00pm S/F;

Connacht Shield U16 Boys:

Knocknacarra v St Johns , at Cappagh Park, 2:00pm S/F;

U16 Boys Premier:

Athenry v Maree/Oranmore , at Athenry, 11:00am Round 5;

U16 Boys Championship:

Colemanstown Utd v Colga , at Colemanstown, 11:00am Round 2;

Cregmore/Claregalway v Tuam Celtic , at Cregmore, 12:00pm Round 4;

U16 Boys Division 1:

Corrib Celtic v Loughrea , at Annaghdown, 11:00am Round 4;

Cregmore/Claregalway B v St Bernards , at Cregmore, 11:00am ;

U16 Boys Division 2:

Galway Bohs v Athenry B, at Shantalla, 11:00am Round 14;

Bearna Na Forbacha B v Oughterard , at Furbo, 11:00am Round 14;

Renmore v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Renmore, 11:00am Round 14;

Maree/Oranmore B v Kinvara Utd , at Maree Astro, 11:00am Round 14;

U16 Boys Division 3:

Knocknacarra C v Corrib Celtic B, at Cappagh Park, 11:00am Round 13;

Tuam Celtic B v Moyne Villa B, at Tuam, 11:00am Round 13;

East Galway Utd v Bearna Na Forbacha C, at Kiltormer, 1:00pm Round 13;

Gort Utd v Kiltullagh B, at Maree Astro, 4:30pm Round 13;

GFA U16 Girls:

Bearna Na Forbacha v Colga , at Furbo, 12:00pm Round 4;

Moyne Villa v Kilshanvey Utd , at Headford, 2:00pm Round 7;

Kilshanvey Utd v Maree/Oranmore , at Kilconly, 7:00pm Round 4;

Connacht Cup U14 Boys:

Mervue Utd v St Johns , at Mervue, 2:00pm S/F;

U14 Boys Championship:

Kinvara Utd v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Kinvara, 6:00pm Request;

U14 Division 5 Boys:

Gort Utd v Oughterard B, at Maree Astro, 4:30pm Round 13;

SFAI Cup U14 Girls:

Peamount v Salthill Devon , at TBC, <> ;

U14 National Trophy Girls:

Evergreen FC v Mervue Utd , at Evergreen FC, <> ;

GFA U14 Girls Premier:

Mervue Utd v Salthill Devon , at Mervue, 12:00pm ;

Corrib Celtic v Maree/Oranmore , at Annaghdown, 12:00pm Round 9;

GFA U14 Girls Championship:

East Galway Utd v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Kiltormer, 12:00pm Round 8;

Bearna Na Forbacha v Moyne Villa , at Furbo, 12:00pm Round 8;

GFA U14 Girls Division 1:

Corrib Rangers v Maree/Oranmore B, at Westside, 12:00pm Round 7;

Colga v Kilshanvey Utd , at Clarinbridge, 12:00pm Round 7;

U14 GFA Girls Div 1 Cup:

Maree/Oranmore B v Athenry B, at Oranmore, 12:00pm ;

Kilshanvey Utd v Oughterard , at Kilconly, 2:00pm Semi Final;

U13 Boys Division 1:

Craughwell United v Renmore , at Craughwell, 1:30pm Request;

GFA U13 Girls Division 2:

West Utd v St Bernards , at South Park, 11:00am Round 11;

Connacht Cup U12 Boys:

Castlebar Celtic v Maree/Oranmore , at TBC, 2:00pm S/F;

SFAI Cup U12 Girls:

Kilnamanagh v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Kilnamanagh, <> ;

GFA U12 Girls Premier:

Maree/Oranmore v Colga , at Oranmore, 10:00am Round 3;

GFA U12 Girls Championship:

Oughterard v Athenry , at New Village, 7:00pm ;

GFA U12 Girls Division 1:

Colemanstown Utd v Kilshanvey Utd , at Kiltullagh Astro, 10:30am ;

Craughwell United v Moyne Villa , at Craughwell, 10:30am Round 10;

GFA U12 Girls Div 2:

Maree/Oranmore B v Salthill Devon B, at Oranmore, 10:00am Round 6;

Bearna Na Forbacha B v Cregmore/Claregalway B, at Furbo, 10:00am Round 7;

Loughrea v Colga C, at Loughrea, 10:00am Round 10;

Kinvara Utd v Corofin Utd , at Kinvara, 10:30am Round 11;

GFA U12 Girls Division 3:

Merlin Woods Sports Club v West Utd , at Merlin Woods City Park, 10:00am Round 10;

GU11 Girls Swan League:

Bearna Na Forbacha Athletic GU11 v Loughrea Loughrea Albion GU11, at Furbo, 10:30am ;

Kilshanvey Utd Kilshanvey Athletic GU11 v Moyne Villa Moyne Villa Albion GU11, at Kilconly, 10:30am ;

GU11 Girls Heron League:

Colemanstown Utd Colmanstown Rangers GU11 v Salthill Devon Salthill Albion GU11, at Colemanstown, 10:30am ;

Mervue Utd Mervue Rangers GU11 v Athenry Athenry Rovers GU11, at Mervue, 10:30am ;

GU11 Girls Eagle League:

Cregmore/Claregalway Cregmore/Claregalway Town GU11 v Oughterard Oughterard Rangers GU11, at Cregmore, 10:30am ;

Colga Colga Athletic GU11 v Corrib Celtic Corrib Celtic Athletic GU11, at Clarinbridge, 10:30am ;

GU11 Girls Chaffinch League:

Bearna Na Forbacha Bearna Furbo Rangers GU11 v Renmore Renmore Athletic GU11, at Furbo, 10:30am ;

Maree/Oranmore Maree/Oranmore Rangers GU11 v Knocknacarra Knocknacarra Athletic GU11, at Oranmore, 10:30am ;

Monday 17th April 2023

U17 Division 1 and 2 Cup:

Knocknacarra B v St Bernards , at TBC, 6:30pm ;

U15 Premier/Championship Cup:

Mervue Utd v Tuam Celtic , at TBC, 6:30pm ;

U14 Division 2 Boys:

Colemanstown Utd v Bearna Na Forbacha B, at Colemanstown, 7:00pm Round 11;

U13 Boys Division 5:

Salthill Devon C v Maree/Oranmore C, at Drom, 7:00pm ;

U12 Premier/Championship Cup:

Mervue Utd v Knocknacarra , at Mervue, 6:30pm ;

Knocknacarra Green v Moyne Villa , at TBC, 6:30pm ;

Tuesday 18th April 2023

U21 Premier Cup:

Mervue Utd v Maree/Oranmore , at Eamonn Deacy Park, 7:30pm Final;

U17 Boys Premier :

Mervue Utd v Athenry , at Mervue, 6:30pm Round 6;

Colemanstown Utd v Maree/Oranmore , at Colemanstown, 6:30pm Round 6;

GFA U17 Girls Premier:

Bearna Na Forbacha v Salthill Devon , at Furbo, 6:30pm ;

U16 Boys Division 3:

Tuam Celtic B v East Galway Utd , at Tuam, 6:30pm Round 1;

Gort Utd v Bearna Na Forbacha C, at Maree Astro, 6:30pm Round 2;

U15 Boys Premier:

Salthill Devon v Mervue Utd , at Drom, 7:00pm ;

U15 Boys Division 4:

Cregmore/Claregalway C v Colemanstown Utd B, at Cregmore, 6:45pm Round 12;

GFA U15 Girls Premier:

Corrib Celtic v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Annaghdown, 6:45pm ;

GFA U15 Girls Championship:

Cregmore/Claregalway v Colga , at Cregmore, 6:45pm Round 7;

U14 Premier/Championship Cup:

Bearna Na Forbacha v Loughrea , at Furbo, 6:30pm Round 1;

U13 Boys Premier:

Salthill Devon v Ballinasloe Town , at Drom, 7:00pm Round 4;

U13 Boys Division 5:

Renmore B v Tuam Celtic C, at Renmore, 7:00pm Round 8;

GFA U13 Girls Division 1:

Colemanstown Utd v Kinvara Utd , at Colemanstown, 7:00pm Round 1;

U12 Boys Championship – Green:

Loughrea v Cregmore/Claregalway Green, at Cregmore, 7:00pm Note Venue ;

U12 Boys Div 2 – Maroon:

Corrib Rangers v Kiltullagh , at Westside Astro, 7:00pm Round 1;

Renmore v Kilshanvey Utd , at Renmore, 7:00pm Round 2;

Kinvara Utd v Colga , at Kinvara, 7:00pm Round 2;

U12 Boys Div 4 – Brown:

Athenry Brown v Maree/Oranmore Brown, at Athenry, 6:30pm Round 2;

U12 Boys Div 5 – Red:

St Bernards Red v Kilshanvey Utd Red, at Kilconly, 7:00pm Note Venue;

GFA U12 Girls Premier:

Salthill Devon v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Drom, 6:45pm Round 3;

Knocknacarra v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Cappagh Park, 7:00pm Round 3;

Wednesday 19th April 2023

Michael Byrne Cup:

West Utd v Renmore , at South Park, 6:30pm Round 1;

Corrib Rangers v Salthill Devon , at Westside, 6:45pm Round 1;

Athenry v West Coast Utd , at Athenry, 8:00pm Round 1;

GFA U17 Girls Premier:

Athenry v Knocknacarra , at Athenry, 6:30pm ;

U16 Boys Premier:

Athenry v Salthill Devon , at Athenry, 6:30pm Round 13;

U16 Boys Division 2:

Kinvara Utd v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Kinvara, 6:30pm Round 4;

Maree/Oranmore B v Renmore , at Oranmore, 6:30pm Round 4;

U15 Boys Premier:

Athenry v Knocknacarra , at Athenry, 6:30pm Round 7;

Corrib Celtic v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Cregmore, 6:30pm Note Venue;

U14 Division 3 Boys:

Galway Bohs v Corrib Rangers , at Shantalla, 6:30pm Round 8;

U14 Division 3 and 4 Cup:

East Galway Utd v Renmore , at TBC, 6:30pm ;

Colga B v Cregmore/Claregalway B, at TBC, 6:30pm ;

MacDara B v West Utd , at TBC, 6:30pm ;

Corrib Celtic B v Athenry , at TBC, 6:30pm ;

U14 Division 5 Cup:

Bearna Na Forbacha C v Knocknacarra C, at Furbo, 6:30pm Round 1;

Cregmore/Claregalway C v Tuam Celtic B, at Cregmore, 6:30pm Round 1;

Kinvara Utd B v Gort Utd , at Kinvara, 6:30pm Round 1;

GFA U14 Girls Premier:

Athenry v Maree/Oranmore , at Athenry, 6:30pm ;

Mervue Utd v Corrib Celtic , at Mervue, 7:00pm ;

U13 Boys Premier:

Corofin Utd v Knocknacarra , at Corofin, 7:00pm Round 5;

U13 Boys Division 5:

Salthill Devon C v Merlin Woods Sports Club B, at Drom, 7:30pm ;

GFA U13 Girls Division 2:

Oughterard v Bearna Na Forbacha B, at New Village, 6:30pm Round 14;

U13 GFA Girls Prem/Champ Cup:

Loughrea v Salthill Devon , at Loughrea, 7:00pm ;

U12 Boys Premier – Blue:

Athenry v Mervue Utd , at Athenry, 6:30pm Round 1;

U12 Boys Championship – Green:

Tuam Celtic v Corofin Utd , at Tuam, 7:00pm ;

U12 Boys Div 3 – Purple:

Bearna Na Forbacha v Colemanstown Utd , at Furbo, 7:00pm Round 7;

U12 Boys Div 4 – Brown:

Moyne Villa Brown v Ballinasloe Town Brown, at Headford, 7:00pm Round 14;