SOCCER: Galway Junior League Fixtures (12th – 19th April 2023)

Wednesday 12th April 2023
U21 Championship Trophy:
Moyne Villa v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Headford, 8:15pm ;
U18 Championship Boys:
Kinvara Utd v Renmore , at Kinvara, 6:30pm Round 3;
U18 Division 1 Boys:
Corrib Rangers v Salthill Devon B, at Westside, 6:30pm Round 8;
Colga B v East Galway Utd , at Clarinbridge, 6:30pm Round 8;
Athenry B v West Coast Utd , at Athenry, 7:00pm Round 8;
U16 Boys Premier:
Moyne Villa v Mervue Utd , at Headford, 6:30pm ;
U15 Premier/Championship Cup:
Knocknacarra v Athenry , at Cappagh Park, 8:30pm ;
U15 Division 1 and 2 Cup:
Ballinasloe Town v Athenry B, at Ballinasloe, 6:00pm Round 1;
GFA U15 Girls Premier:
Corrib Celtic v Athenry , at Annaghdown, 6:45pm Round 10;
U14 Division 2 Boys:
West Coast Utd v Ballinasloe Town B, at Claddaghduff, 7:00pm Round 10;
U13 Boys Division 5:
Tuam Celtic C v Maree/Oranmore C, at Tuam, 7:00pm ;
Renmore B v Salthill Devon C, at Renmore, 7:00pm ;
U13 Premier/Championship Cup:
Corofin Utd v Mervue Utd , at Corofin, 7:00pm 1st Round;
U13 Division 1 and 2 Cup:
Athenry B v Colemanstown Utd , at Athenry, 7:00pm 1st Round;
Renmore v Kilshanvey Utd , at Renmore, 7:00pm 1st Round;
Merlin Woods Sports Club v Knocknacarra B, at Merlin Woods, 7:00pm 1st Round;
St Bernards v Craughwell United , at Abbeyknockmoy, 7:00pm 1st Round;
Knocknacarra C v MacDara , at Cappagh Park, 7:00pm 1st Round;
Cregmore/Claregalway B v Mervue Utd B, at Cregmore, 7:00pm 1st Round;
Salthill Devon B v Ramblers , at Drom, 7:30pm ;
GFA U13 Girls Premier:
Cregmore/Claregalway v Colga , at Cregmore, 6:30pm Round 10;
U12 Boys Championship – Green:
Corofin Utd v Moyne Villa , at Corofin, 6:30pm Round 10;
U12 Division 5 and 6 Cup:
Kilshanvey Utd Red v Craughwell United Navy, at Kilconly, 6:45pm Request;
GFA U12 Girls Championship:
Athenry v Corrib Celtic , at Athenry, 7:00pm Round 6;
Thursday 13th April 2023
Ladies Championship:
Dynamo Blues v Mervue Utd , at Tuam, 6:30pm Round 6;
U21 Championship Shield:
Bearna Na Forbacha v Oughterard , at New Village, 6:30pm Note Venue;
Corrib Celtic v Dynamo Blues , at TBC, 6:30pm ;
GFA U19 Girls Premier:
Moyne Villa v Athenry , at Headford, 7:30pm ;
U18 Premier Boys:
Colga v Salthill Devon , at Clarinbridge, 6:30pm Round 2;
Cregmore/Claregalway v Maree/Oranmore , at Cregmore, 6:30pm Round 10;
Mervue Utd v Knocknacarra , at Mervue, 7:00pm ;
GFA U17 Girls Premier:
Knocknacarra v Salthill Devon , at Cappagh Park, 6:45pm Round 4;
U16 Division 1 and 2 Cup:
Merlin Woods Sports Club v Kiltullagh , at Merlin Woods, 6:00pm ;
Galway Bohs v St Bernards , at Shantalla, 6:30pm ;
GFA U16 Girls:
Bearna Na Forbacha v Kilshanvey Utd , at Furbo, 6:30pm Round 2;
U15 Boys Division 3:
Oughterard B v West Utd , at South Park, 6:30pm Note Venue;
U15 Division 3 and 4 Cup:
Kilshanvey Utd v Tuam Celtic B, at Kilconly, 6:00pm ;
St Patricks v Corrib Celtic B, at Caherlistrane, 6:00pm ;
GFA U15 Girls Championship:
Colga v Moyne Villa , at Clarinbridge, 6:30pm Round 8;
U13 Boys Division 5:
St Bernards B v Athenry C, at Abbeyknockmoy, 6:30pm ;
Merlin Woods Sports Club B v Kiltullagh B, at Roscam, 6:30pm ;
U13 Premier/Championship Cup:
Salthill Devon v Tuam Celtic , at Drom, 6:30pm 1st Round;
Kinvara Utd v Oughterard , at Kinvara, 6:30pm 1st Round;
Knocknacarra v Colga , at Cappagh Park, 6:30pm 1st Round;
Athenry v Ballinasloe Town , at Athenry, 6:30pm 1st Round;
Maree/Oranmore v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Oranmore, 6:30pm 1st Round;
Galway Hibs v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Bohermore, 6:30pm 1st Round;
GFA U13 Girls Championship:
Athenry v East Galway Utd , at Athenry, 6:30pm Round 11;
U12 Division 3 and 4 Cup:
Moyne Villa Brown v Maree/Oranmore Brown, at Headford, 7:30pm ;
GFA U12 Girls Div 2:
Colga C v Maree/Oranmore B, at Clarinbridge, 6:45pm ;
Friday 14th April 2023
U17 Premier/Championship Cup:
Galway Hibs v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Roscam, 6:30pm ;
Tuam Celtic v Knocknacarra , at TBC, 6:30pm ;
U13 Boys Division 1:
Mervue Utd B v Loughrea , at Mervue, 7:00pm Round 4;
U13 Boys Division 5:
Bearna Na Forbacha B v St Patricks , at Furbo, 7:00pm ;
U13 Division 3 and 4 Cup:
Corrib Rangers v Tuam Celtic B, at Westside, 7:00pm Round 1;
Moyne Villa B v East Galway Utd , at Headford, 7:00pm Round 1;
Loughrea B v Ballinasloe Town B, at Loughrea, 7:00pm Round 1;
Knocknacarra D v Maree/Oranmore B, at Cappagh Park, 7:00pm Round 1;
Oughterard B v Galway Bohs , at New Village, 7:00pm Round 1;
Corrib Celtic B v Kinvara Utd B, at Annaghdown, 7:00pm Round 1;
GFA U13 Girls Division 2:
Merlin Woods Sports Club v Oughterard , at Merlin Woods City Park, 6:30pm ;
U13 GFA Div 1/2 Cup Girls:
West Utd v Bearna Na Forbacha B, at South Park, 6:30pm Round 1;
Saturday 15th April 2023
Western Hygiene Supplies Premier:
Athenry v Salthill Devon , at Athenry, 2:00pm Round 7;
Renmore v Galway Hibs , at Renmore, 2:00pm Round 17;
Western Hygiene Supplies Championship:
University of Galway v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Dangan, 2:00pm Round 4;
Colemanstown Utd v Mervue Utd B, at Colemanstown, 2:00pm Round 4;
Dynamo Blues v Tuam Celtic , at Tuam, 2:00pm Round 15;
Western Hygiene Supplies Division 2:
Kinvara Utd v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Furbo, 2:00pm Note Venue;
SFAI Cup U16 Girls:
Stoneyford v Athenry , at TBC, 3:00pm ;
Connacht Cup U14 Boys:
Salthill Devon v Athenry , at Drom, 2:00pm S/F;
Connacht Shield U14 Boys:
Craughwell United v Mervue Utd B, at Craughwell, 12:30pm S/F;
U14 Boys Premier:
Athenry v Maree/Oranmore , at Athenry, 12:00pm Round 13;
Knocknacarra v Ballinasloe Town , at Cappagh Park, 12:00pm Round 13;
Colga v Mervue Utd , at Clarinbridge, 12:00pm Round 13;
Tuam Celtic v Salthill Devon , at Tuam, 12:00pm Round 13;
U14 Boys Championship:
Loughrea v Moyne Villa , at Loughrea, 12:00pm Round 12;
U14 Division 1 Boys:
Mervue Utd B v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Mervue, 12:00pm Round 13;
Corofin Utd v St Bernards , at Corofin, 12:00pm Round 13;
Kilshanvey Utd v Corrib Celtic , at Kilconly, 12:00pm Round 13;
U14 Division 2 Boys:
Ballinasloe Town B v MacDara , at Ballinasloe, 12:00pm Round 11;
Maree/Oranmore B v West Coast Utd , at Oranmore, 12:00pm Round 11;
St Patricks v Knocknacarra B, at Caherlistrane, 12:00pm Round 11;
U14 Division 3 Boys:
East Galway Utd v Moyne Villa B, at Kiltormer, 12:00pm Round 3;
Galway Bohs v East Galway Utd , at Kiltormer, 2:00pm Note Venue;
U14 Division 4 Boys:
Corrib Celtic B v MacDara B, at Carraroe Astro, 12:00pm Note Venue;
Maree/Oranmore C v Cregmore/Claregalway B, at Oranmore, 12:00pm Round 10;
U14 Division 5 Boys:
Knocknacarra C v Cregmore/Claregalway C, at Cappagh Park, 12:00pm Round 13;
Tuam Celtic B v Kinvara Utd B, at Tuam, 12:00pm Round 13;
U12 Boys Premier – Blue:
Knocknacarra v Maree/Oranmore , at Cappagh Park, 10:30am Round 8;
U12 Boys Championship – Green:
Loughrea v Corofin Utd , at Loughrea, 10:30am Round 1;
Tuam Celtic v Knocknacarra Green, at Tuam, 10:30am Round 1;
Cregmore/Claregalway Green v Moyne Villa , at Cregmore, 10:30am Round 1;
U12 Boys Div 1 – Yellow:
Ballinasloe Town v Mervue Utd Yellow, at Ballinasloe, 10:30am Round 2;
U12 Boys Div 2 – Maroon:
St Bernards v Craughwell United , at Abbeyknockmoy, 10:30am Round 1;
Kinvara Utd v Kiltullagh , at Kinvara, 10:30am Round 14;
Corrib Rangers v Renmore , at Westside Astro, 2:00pm Round 3;
U12 Boys Div 3 – Purple:
Merlin Woods Sports Club v Gort Utd , at Merlin Woods City Park, 10:30am Round 1;
Bearna Na Forbacha v Tuam Celtic Purple, at Furbo, 10:30am Round 1;
Colga v Oughterard Purple, at Clarinbridge, 12:30pm Round 1;
U12 Boys Div 4 – Brown:
Galway Bohs v Corofin Utd Brown, at Shantalla, 10:30am Round 7;
Knocknacarra Brown v Athenry Brown, at Millers Lane, 10:30am Round 7;
Maree/Oranmore Brown v East Galway Utd , at Oranmore, 10:30am Round 7;
Ballinasloe Town Brown v Moyne Villa Brown, at Ballinasloe, 10:30am Round 7;
U12 Boys Div 5 – Red:
Bearna Na Forbacha Red v Kilshanvey Utd Red, at Furbo, 2:15pm Round 2;
U12 Boys Div 6 – Navy:
Athenry Navy v Kinvara Utd Navy, at Athenry, 10:30am Round 14;
Craughwell United Navy v Renmore Navy, at Craughwell, 10:30am Round 14;
Cregmore/Claregalway Navy v Merlin Woods Sports Club Navy, at Cregmore, 12:30pm Round 14;
Loughrea Navy v Maree/Oranmore Navy, at Loughrea, 2:00pm Round 14;
U12 Premier/Championship Cup:
Cregmore/Claregalway v Athenry , at Cregmore, 10:30am ;
BU11 Boys Earth League (Kevin Power Cup):
Mervue Utd Mervue Town BU11 v Salthill Devon Salthill Albion BU11, at Mervue, 10:30am ;
Knocknacarra Knocknacarra Villa BU11 v Maree/Oranmore Maree/Oranmore Albion BU11, at Cappagh Park, 10:30am ;
BU11 Boys Saturn League:
Moyne Villa Moyne Villa Rovers BU11 v Galway Bohs Galway Bohemians Athletic BU11, at Headford, 10:30am ;
Craughwell United Craughwell Celtic BU11 v Knocknacarra Knocknacarra Town BU11, at Craughwell, 10:30am ;
BU11 Boys Sun League:
Oughterard Oughterard City BU11 v St Bernards St Bernards Albion BU11, at New Village, 10:30am ;
Moyne Villa Moyne Villa Athletic BU11 v Tuam Celtic Tuam Celtic Athletic BU11, at Headford, 10:30am ;
BU11 Boys Venus League:
Kinvara Utd Kinvara Albion BU11 v Renmore Renmore Town BU11, at Kinvara, 10:30am ;
Colemanstown Utd Colemanstown Rangers BU11 v Kiltullagh Kiltullagh Rovers BU11, at Colemanstown, 10:30am ;
BU11 Boys Jupiter League:
Salthill Devon Salthill Devon Celtic BU11 v Athenry Athenry Celtic BU11, at Drom, 10:30am ;
Kinvara Utd Kinvara Rovers BU11 v Knocknacarra Knocknacarra Rangers BU11, at Kinvara, 10:30am ;
BU11 Boys Mars League:
Maree/Oranmore Maree/Oranmore City BU11 v Loughrea Loughrea Albion BU11, at Oranmore, 10:30am ;
Kiltullagh Kiltullagh Athletic BU11 v Renmore Renmore Albion BU11, at Kiltullagh, 10:30am ;
BU11 Boys Mercury League:
Colga Colga Rangers BU11 v Corofin Utd Corofin Rovers BU11, at Clarinbridge, 10:30am ;
Corrib Celtic Corrib Celtic Athletic BU11 v Bearna Na Forbacha Barna Furbo Albion BU11, at Annaghdown, 10:30am ;
BU11 Boys Moon League:
Colga Colga Town BU11 v Corrib Rangers Corrib Rangers Albion BU11, at Clarinbridge, 10:30am ;
Knocknacarra Knocknacarra City BU11 v Corofin Utd Corofin Athletic BU11, at Cappagh Park, 10:30am ;
BU11 Boys Neptune League:
East Galway Utd East Galway Celtic BU11 v Bearna Na Forbacha Bearna Furbo Rangers BU11, at Kiltormer, 10:30am ;
Ballinasloe Town Ballinsloe Albion BU11 v Cregmore/Claregalway Cregmore/Claregalway Rangers BU11, at Ballinasloe, 10:30am ;
BU11 Boys Pluto League:
Loughrea Loughrea Rovers BU11 v Athenry Athenry Rangers BU11, at Loughrea, 10:30am ;
Ballinasloe Town Ballinsloe Rovers BU11 v Cregmore/Claregalway Cregmore/Claregalway Celtic BU11, at Ballinasloe, 10:30am ;
Sunday 16th April 2023
Western Hygiene Supplies Premier:
Corrib Celtic v St Bernards , at Annaghdown, 11:00am ;
West Utd v Mervue Utd , at South Park, 11:00am ;
Western Hygiene Supplies Championship:
Craughwell United v Maree/Oranmore B, at Craughwell, 11:00am Round 4;
Knocknacarra v Corrib Rangers , at Cappagh Park, 12:00pm Round 4;
Western Hygiene Supplies Reserve:
West Utd v Corofin Utd , at South Park, 2:00pm Round 1;
Corrib Rangers v Corrib Celtic , at Westside, 2:00pm Round 8;
Dynamo Blues v Tuam Celtic , at Tuam, 2:00pm Round 11;
Connacht Junior Shield:
Salthill Devon B v Benbulben , at Drom, 2:00pm ;
Ladies FAI Amateur Cup:
Corrib Celtic v TBC , at Annaghdown, 2:00pm ;
Corrib Celtic v Salthill Devon , at Annaghdown, 2:00pm ;
Corrib Celtic v Salthill Devon , at Annaghdown, 2:00pm ;
FAI Ladies Amateur Shield:
Athenry v Kilkerrin Utd , at Athenry, 2:00pm ;
Corrib Rangers v Dunmore Town , at Westside, 2:00pm ;
Ladies Premier:
Corrib Rangers v Dunmore Town , at Westside, 2:00pm Round 9;
Ladies Championship:
Mervue Utd v Maree/Oranmore , at Mervue, 2:00pm Round 11;
Loughrea Rams v Kiltullagh , at Loughrea, 2:00pm Round 13;
GFA U19 Girls Premier:
Knocknacarra v Athenry , at Cappagh Park, 2:00pm Round 6;
U18 Premier Boys:
Cregmore/Claregalway v Knocknacarra , at Cregmore, 11:00am Round 5;
Salthill Devon v Tuam Celtic , at Drom, 11:30am Round 5;
Colga v Maree/Oranmore , at Clarinbridge, 2:45pm Round 5;
U18 Championship Boys:
Bearna Na Forbacha v Athenry , at Furbo, 11:00am Round 14;
Cois Fharraige v Corrib Celtic , at Carraroe Astro, 11:00am Round 14;
Renmore v Oughterard , at Renmore, 11:00am Round 14;
U18 Division 1 Boys:
East Galway Utd v Corrib Rangers , at Kiltormer, 1:00pm Round 9;
West Coast Utd v St Bernards , at Letterfrack, 2:00pm ;
U18 First Division Cup:
Craughwell United v East Galway Utd , at Craughwell, 5:00pm ;
Connacht Cup U16 Boys:
Salthill Devon v Westport United , at Drom, 2:00pm S/F;
Mervue Utd v Moyne Villa , at Mervue, 2:00pm S/F;
Connacht Shield U16 Boys:
Knocknacarra v St Johns , at Cappagh Park, 2:00pm S/F;
U16 Boys Premier:
Athenry v Maree/Oranmore , at Athenry, 11:00am Round 5;
U16 Boys Championship:
Colemanstown Utd v Colga , at Colemanstown, 11:00am Round 2;
Cregmore/Claregalway v Tuam Celtic , at Cregmore, 12:00pm Round 4;
U16 Boys Division 1:
Corrib Celtic v Loughrea , at Annaghdown, 11:00am Round 4;
Cregmore/Claregalway B v St Bernards , at Cregmore, 11:00am ;
U16 Boys Division 2:
Galway Bohs v Athenry B, at Shantalla, 11:00am Round 14;
Bearna Na Forbacha B v Oughterard , at Furbo, 11:00am Round 14;
Renmore v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Renmore, 11:00am Round 14;
Maree/Oranmore B v Kinvara Utd , at Maree Astro, 11:00am Round 14;
U16 Boys Division 3:
Knocknacarra C v Corrib Celtic B, at Cappagh Park, 11:00am Round 13;
Tuam Celtic B v Moyne Villa B, at Tuam, 11:00am Round 13;
East Galway Utd v Bearna Na Forbacha C, at Kiltormer, 1:00pm Round 13;
Gort Utd v Kiltullagh B, at Maree Astro, 4:30pm Round 13;
GFA U16 Girls:
Bearna Na Forbacha v Colga , at Furbo, 12:00pm Round 4;
Moyne Villa v Kilshanvey Utd , at Headford, 2:00pm Round 7;
Kilshanvey Utd v Maree/Oranmore , at Kilconly, 7:00pm Round 4;
Connacht Cup U14 Boys:
Mervue Utd v St Johns , at Mervue, 2:00pm S/F;
U14 Boys Championship:
Kinvara Utd v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Kinvara, 6:00pm Request;
U14 Division 5 Boys:
Gort Utd v Oughterard B, at Maree Astro, 4:30pm Round 13;
SFAI Cup U14 Girls:
Peamount v Salthill Devon , at TBC, <> ;
U14 National Trophy Girls:
Evergreen FC v Mervue Utd , at Evergreen FC, <> ;
GFA U14 Girls Premier:
Mervue Utd v Salthill Devon , at Mervue, 12:00pm ;
Corrib Celtic v Maree/Oranmore , at Annaghdown, 12:00pm Round 9;
GFA U14 Girls Championship:
East Galway Utd v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Kiltormer, 12:00pm Round 8;
Bearna Na Forbacha v Moyne Villa , at Furbo, 12:00pm Round 8;
GFA U14 Girls Division 1:
Corrib Rangers v Maree/Oranmore B, at Westside, 12:00pm Round 7;
Colga v Kilshanvey Utd , at Clarinbridge, 12:00pm Round 7;
U14 GFA Girls Div 1 Cup:
Maree/Oranmore B v Athenry B, at Oranmore, 12:00pm ;
Kilshanvey Utd v Oughterard , at Kilconly, 2:00pm Semi Final;
U13 Boys Division 1:
Craughwell United v Renmore , at Craughwell, 1:30pm Request;
GFA U13 Girls Division 2:
West Utd v St Bernards , at South Park, 11:00am Round 11;
Connacht Cup U12 Boys:
Castlebar Celtic v Maree/Oranmore , at TBC, 2:00pm S/F;
SFAI Cup U12 Girls:
Kilnamanagh v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Kilnamanagh, <> ;
GFA U12 Girls Premier:
Maree/Oranmore v Colga , at Oranmore, 10:00am Round 3;
GFA U12 Girls Championship:
Oughterard v Athenry , at New Village, 7:00pm ;
GFA U12 Girls Division 1:
Colemanstown Utd v Kilshanvey Utd , at Kiltullagh Astro, 10:30am ;
Craughwell United v Moyne Villa , at Craughwell, 10:30am Round 10;
GFA U12 Girls Div 2:
Maree/Oranmore B v Salthill Devon B, at Oranmore, 10:00am Round 6;
Bearna Na Forbacha B v Cregmore/Claregalway B, at Furbo, 10:00am Round 7;
Loughrea v Colga C, at Loughrea, 10:00am Round 10;
Kinvara Utd v Corofin Utd , at Kinvara, 10:30am Round 11;
GFA U12 Girls Division 3:
Merlin Woods Sports Club v West Utd , at Merlin Woods City Park, 10:00am Round 10;
GU11 Girls Swan League:
Bearna Na Forbacha Athletic GU11 v Loughrea Loughrea Albion GU11, at Furbo, 10:30am ;
Kilshanvey Utd Kilshanvey Athletic GU11 v Moyne Villa Moyne Villa Albion GU11, at Kilconly, 10:30am ;
GU11 Girls Heron League:
Colemanstown Utd Colmanstown Rangers GU11 v Salthill Devon Salthill Albion GU11, at Colemanstown, 10:30am ;
Mervue Utd Mervue Rangers GU11 v Athenry Athenry Rovers GU11, at Mervue, 10:30am ;
GU11 Girls Eagle League:
Cregmore/Claregalway Cregmore/Claregalway Town GU11 v Oughterard Oughterard Rangers GU11, at Cregmore, 10:30am ;
Colga Colga Athletic GU11 v Corrib Celtic Corrib Celtic Athletic GU11, at Clarinbridge, 10:30am ;
GU11 Girls Chaffinch League:
Bearna Na Forbacha Bearna Furbo Rangers GU11 v Renmore Renmore Athletic GU11, at Furbo, 10:30am ;
Maree/Oranmore Maree/Oranmore Rangers GU11 v Knocknacarra Knocknacarra Athletic GU11, at Oranmore, 10:30am ;
Monday 17th April 2023
U17 Division 1 and 2 Cup:
Knocknacarra B v St Bernards , at TBC, 6:30pm ;
U15 Premier/Championship Cup:
Mervue Utd v Tuam Celtic , at TBC, 6:30pm ;
U14 Division 2 Boys:
Colemanstown Utd v Bearna Na Forbacha B, at Colemanstown, 7:00pm Round 11;
U13 Boys Division 5:
Salthill Devon C v Maree/Oranmore C, at Drom, 7:00pm ;
U12 Premier/Championship Cup:
Mervue Utd v Knocknacarra , at Mervue, 6:30pm ;
Knocknacarra Green v Moyne Villa , at TBC, 6:30pm ;
Tuesday 18th April 2023
U21 Premier Cup:
Mervue Utd v Maree/Oranmore , at Eamonn Deacy Park, 7:30pm Final;
U17 Boys Premier :
Mervue Utd v Athenry , at Mervue, 6:30pm Round 6;
Colemanstown Utd v Maree/Oranmore , at Colemanstown, 6:30pm Round 6;
GFA U17 Girls Premier:
Bearna Na Forbacha v Salthill Devon , at Furbo, 6:30pm ;
U16 Boys Division 3:
Tuam Celtic B v East Galway Utd , at Tuam, 6:30pm Round 1;
Gort Utd v Bearna Na Forbacha C, at Maree Astro, 6:30pm Round 2;
U15 Boys Premier:
Salthill Devon v Mervue Utd , at Drom, 7:00pm ;
U15 Boys Division 4:
Cregmore/Claregalway C v Colemanstown Utd B, at Cregmore, 6:45pm Round 12;
GFA U15 Girls Premier:
Corrib Celtic v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Annaghdown, 6:45pm ;
GFA U15 Girls Championship:
Cregmore/Claregalway v Colga , at Cregmore, 6:45pm Round 7;
U14 Premier/Championship Cup:
Bearna Na Forbacha v Loughrea , at Furbo, 6:30pm Round 1;
U13 Boys Premier:
Salthill Devon v Ballinasloe Town , at Drom, 7:00pm Round 4;
U13 Boys Division 5:
Renmore B v Tuam Celtic C, at Renmore, 7:00pm Round 8;
GFA U13 Girls Division 1:
Colemanstown Utd v Kinvara Utd , at Colemanstown, 7:00pm Round 1;
U12 Boys Championship – Green:
Loughrea v Cregmore/Claregalway Green, at Cregmore, 7:00pm Note Venue ;
U12 Boys Div 2 – Maroon:
Corrib Rangers v Kiltullagh , at Westside Astro, 7:00pm Round 1;
Renmore v Kilshanvey Utd , at Renmore, 7:00pm Round 2;
Kinvara Utd v Colga , at Kinvara, 7:00pm Round 2;
U12 Boys Div 4 – Brown:
Athenry Brown v Maree/Oranmore Brown, at Athenry, 6:30pm Round 2;
U12 Boys Div 5 – Red:
St Bernards Red v Kilshanvey Utd Red, at Kilconly, 7:00pm Note Venue;
GFA U12 Girls Premier:
Salthill Devon v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Drom, 6:45pm Round 3;
Knocknacarra v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Cappagh Park, 7:00pm Round 3;
Wednesday 19th April 2023
Michael Byrne Cup:
West Utd v Renmore , at South Park, 6:30pm Round 1;
Corrib Rangers v Salthill Devon , at Westside, 6:45pm Round 1;
Athenry v West Coast Utd , at Athenry, 8:00pm Round 1;
GFA U17 Girls Premier:
Athenry v Knocknacarra , at Athenry, 6:30pm ;
U16 Boys Premier:
Athenry v Salthill Devon , at Athenry, 6:30pm Round 13;
U16 Boys Division 2:
Kinvara Utd v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Kinvara, 6:30pm Round 4;
Maree/Oranmore B v Renmore , at Oranmore, 6:30pm Round 4;
U15 Boys Premier:
Athenry v Knocknacarra , at Athenry, 6:30pm Round 7;
Corrib Celtic v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Cregmore, 6:30pm Note Venue;
U14 Division 3 Boys:
Galway Bohs v Corrib Rangers , at Shantalla, 6:30pm Round 8;
U14 Division 3 and 4 Cup:
East Galway Utd v Renmore , at TBC, 6:30pm ;
Colga B v Cregmore/Claregalway B, at TBC, 6:30pm ;
MacDara B v West Utd , at TBC, 6:30pm ;
Corrib Celtic B v Athenry , at TBC, 6:30pm ;
U14 Division 5 Cup:
Bearna Na Forbacha C v Knocknacarra C, at Furbo, 6:30pm Round 1;
Cregmore/Claregalway C v Tuam Celtic B, at Cregmore, 6:30pm Round 1;
Kinvara Utd B v Gort Utd , at Kinvara, 6:30pm Round 1;
GFA U14 Girls Premier:
Athenry v Maree/Oranmore , at Athenry, 6:30pm ;
Mervue Utd v Corrib Celtic , at Mervue, 7:00pm ;
U13 Boys Premier:
Corofin Utd v Knocknacarra , at Corofin, 7:00pm Round 5;
U13 Boys Division 5:
Salthill Devon C v Merlin Woods Sports Club B, at Drom, 7:30pm ;
GFA U13 Girls Division 2:
Oughterard v Bearna Na Forbacha B, at New Village, 6:30pm Round 14;
U13 GFA Girls Prem/Champ Cup:
Loughrea v Salthill Devon , at Loughrea, 7:00pm ;
U12 Boys Premier – Blue:
Athenry v Mervue Utd , at Athenry, 6:30pm Round 1;
U12 Boys Championship – Green:
Tuam Celtic v Corofin Utd , at Tuam, 7:00pm ;
U12 Boys Div 3 – Purple:
Bearna Na Forbacha v Colemanstown Utd , at Furbo, 7:00pm Round 7;
U12 Boys Div 4 – Brown:
Moyne Villa Brown v Ballinasloe Town Brown, at Headford, 7:00pm Round 14;