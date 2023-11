Sarsfields gearing up for All-Ireland Camogie semi-final

In Camogie, Clodagh McGrath and her Sarsfields teammates are waiting to see who they will play in the AIB Camogie All-Ireland Club Championships Semi-Final. The Three-time winners will face the Munster champions in December. Kildare-based McGrath joined Oisin Langan to look ahead to the semi-final and to give us an insight into what has made the club successful in recent years.