PODCAST: The Full-Time Whistle (Sunday, 23rd April 2023)

Galway beat Roscommon in the Connacht senior football semi-final;

The Tribesmen overcome a past start to get past Wexford in the Leinster senior hurling championship;

Galway’s minor camogie side come up just short against Cork in All-Ireland semi-final;

Wins for the Galway under-20 hurlers and minor footballers;

Connacht Rugby on the verge of Champions Cup despite defeat to Glasgow in Scotland;

Galway United make it the ‘Perfect 10’ in the Airtricity League;

