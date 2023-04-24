Kellogg’s GAA Cúl Camps Return to Make Summer 2023 Unforgettable

Galway GAA star, David Burke shares favourite Kellogg’s Cúl Camps memories

Over 1,100 GAA Clubs throughout Ireland will facilitate more than 1,300 camps

Over 145,000 children took part last year

GAA clubs across the country are set to be a hive of activity this summer as bookings open

Bookings now open via www.gaa.ie/kelloggsculcamps

Kellogg and the GAA have announced the return of Ireland’s Cúl-est summer camps, Kellogg’s GAA Cúl Camps, for 2023. The camps will kick off late June and will run up to the end of August, offering children aged 6-13 the unique opportunity to experience an action-packed and fun-filled week of activity during the summer holidays which revolves around sustaining participant involvement in Gaelic Games. Kellogg and the GAA are urging parents and guardians to act quickly to secure their spots and guarantee an unforgettable summer.

This year, Kellogg’s GAA Cúl Camps is recognising the important role that the camps play in creating unforgettable memories from a young age. At the heart of every meaningful experience is the creation of memories that last a lifetime. Kellogg’s GAA Cúl Camps have long played a vital role in helping young people to explore new interests, stay active as well as creating new and meaningful life-long friendships. Every summer, Kellogg’s GAA Cúl Camps are at the heart of the community, bringing people together and celebrating diversity.

On hand to launch this year’s camps were Kellogg’s GAA Cúl Camps ambassadors and sport superstars, Galway Hurler David Burke, Kerry LGFA player Louise Ni Mhuircheartaigh, Wexford Camogie player Ciara Storey and Cavan Footballer Raymond Galligan. Each one of these county players attended Kellogg’s GAA Cúl Camps as a child and credit the camps as a source of some of their most cherished memories. The sporting superstars were joined by future stars, Karson Butler aged 12, Issy Downey aged 12, Fortune Beta aged 12, Kasey Cromwell aged 11, Levi Hutch aged 9, and Patricia Grace Pop aged 7, who will be taking part in this year’s camps and listened in as the county players recalled their favourite memories.

Galway GAA star David Burke recalls one of his favourite memories of Kellogg’s GAA Cúl Camps “For me, I always looked forward to meeting up with my friends to play hurling on sunny summer days down at St. Thomas’s GAA pitch. A great chance to make new friends, develop my hurling skills and to participate in the mixed hurling leagues.” While Kerry footballer Louise Ni Mhuircheartaigh adds how some of her best friends are those whom she met at Kellogg’s GAA Cúl Camps in her younger days “The Kellogg’s GAA Cul Camps were always the perfect opportunity to develop and practice my skills for hours every day with my friends, to make new friends and we always had a lot of fun along the way too!”

Sarah Ferguson, Kellogg Ireland General Manager said “At Kellogg, we are so proud to be involved in this partnership, which has health and exercise at its core, and that plays such a key role in young people’s lives each summer. Kellogg’s GAA Cúl Camps are all about making memories; memories give us a sense of identity, provide us with joy, and shape the way we see the world around us. Our goal is to provide young people with the opportunity to make life-long friends and unforgettable memories that they will treasure forever.”

GAA Uachtarán CLG Larry McCarthy said: “It’s that time of the year when the evenings become brighter, the weather improves, midweek games begin, and it’s time for the launch of the Kellogg’s GAA Cúl Camps. We are very grateful to Kellogg’s for their ongoing commitment, now in its 12th year, to our Cúl Camps and, we are extremely proud of the work that goes on at the Kellogg’s GAA Cúl Camps. I’d acknowledge and thank the clubs, coaches and volunteers who make it all possible and create an action packed and fun-filled week of activity when children make long lasting memories.”

As with previous years, the Assisted Needs Kellogg’s GAA Cúl Camps are back this summer, providing a calmer environment for those who need it with the same level of fun*.

For more information on Kellogg’s GAA Cúl Camps or to book in, visit www.gaa.ie/kelloggsculcamps.