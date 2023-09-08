Galway Bay FM

8 September 2023

~1 minutes read

George McDonagh’s Greyhound Selections (Friday/Saturday 8th/9th September 2023)

George McDonagh’s Greyhound Selections (Friday/Saturday 8th/9th September 2023)
Friday Selections
RACE 1 WELCOME TO GALWAY GREYHOUND STADIUM S7 350 19:50=TRAP 4 DYNAMIC LOGAN
RACE 2 GO GREYHOUND RACING NOVICE 350 20:05=TRAP 1 KATSUMOTO
RACE 3 THE GALWAY GREYHOUND STADIUM A7/A10 525 SEMI-FINAL 20:20=TRAP 1 PINNACLE JESS
RACE 4 THE GALWAY GREYHOUND STADIUM A7/A10 525 SEMI-FINAL 20:35=TRAP 2 NANNYS STAR
RACE 5 THE RCETS APP S5/S7 350 STAKE SEMI-FINAL 20:50=TRAP 6 CAPOOLA BLUE
RACE 6 THE RCETS APP S5/S7 350 STAKE SEMI-FINAL 21:05=TRAP 1 RINNWOOD DUKE (NAP)
RACE 7 TEXT IN YOUR ENTRIES A5 525 21:20=TRAP 3 CLONEYOGAN SYDNY
RACE 8 THE BET WITH THE TOTE A4 525 21:35=TRAP 2 PATS BEST GIRL
RACE 9 THE IRISH RETIRED GREYHOUND TRUST A3 525 21:50=TRAP 5 JOEYS GIRL
==
Saturday Selections
RACE 1 WELCOME TO GALWAY GREYHOUND STADIUM A6 525 19:50=TRAP 1 CLOONDARONE GIRL
RACE 2 THE PARADE JACKETS S8 350 20:05=TRAP 6 ROSSHILL MAGICO
RACE 3 GREYHOUND RACING IRELAND A5 525 20:20=TRAP 2 ON THE RADIO
RACE 4 THE TALKING DOGS A2/A3 TRI DISTANCE ROUND 1 HEAT 1 20:35=TRAP 2 BALROEBUCK SMOKIE
RACE 5 THE TALKING DOGS A2/A3 TRI DISTANCE ROUND 1 HEAT 2 20:50=TRAP 1 THISRUNSDEEP
RACE 6 THE TALKING DOGS A2/A3 TRI DISTANCE ROUND 1 HEAT 3 21:05=TRAP 1 ABIGAILS HOPE
RACE 7 THE INTERTRACK BETTING S4 350 21:20=TRAP 4 RINNWOOD LEO
RACE 8 THE TRY A TRIO A3 525 21:35=TRAP 1 JOEYS CHAMP (NAP)
RACE 9 THE LUCKY LAST A1 525 21:50=TRAP 1 GRANGEVIEW LOLO

Claregalway's Siobhán McCrohan is a World Rowing Champion

Siobhan McCrohan is the World Lightweight Women’s Sculls World Champion. The Claregalway rower, representing Tribesmen RC, beat her Mexico and USA oppon...

Senior and Intermediate Hurling Championship Preliminary Quarter-Final Fixtures Confirmed

The senior championship preliminary quarter-final fixtures have been confirmed. Turloughmore take on Maigh Cuilinn on Saturday week (16th September) in Pe...

Bray Wanderers vs Galway United (SSE Airtricity League First Division Preview with John Caulfield)

Galway United travel to Bray Wanderers this Saturday (8th September) as they try to move another step closer to the SSE Airtricity League title. The Tribe...

Over The Line's 'The Panel' (Monday, 4th September 2023)

This week’s special guests on ‘The Panel’ were Gerry Murphy, David Collins, William Davies and George McDonagh. Among the topics discuss...