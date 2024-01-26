Galway vs Mayo (National Football League Preview with Jonathan Higgins)

After utilising a development squad for the FBD League, Galway senior football manager Padraic Joyce has named his side for Sunday’s (28th January 2024) opening-round Allianz National Football League game against Mayo.

It’s a team that features eight players who started in the All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final defeat to Mayo last June.

Conor Gleeson starts in goal, with Jonathan McGrath, Sean Fitzgerald and Eoghan Kelly in front of him in the full-back line.

Kelly had a fine National League campaign last year before being hammered by injury. The half-back line also features a return from injury theme with the welcome return of both Sean Mulkerrin and Kieran Molloy from long-term absences.

John Daly will captain the side from centre-back, with John Maher and Dylan McHugh as the midfield duo.

Cein Darcy who now plays his club football with Ballyboden in Dublin is the only player that featured in the FBD League to start, lining out at wing forward alongside Johnny Heaney and Shane Walsh.

Cathal Sweeney and his University of Galway Sigerson teammate Liam O’Conghaile, who scored two points midweek in the victory over St Mary’s, makes his senior debut at corner forward. Damien Comer completes the full forward line.

After the team was announced, Galway Bay FM’s Jonathan Higgins joined Darren Kelly on ‘Over The Line’ to go through the selection.

Throw-in at Pearse Stadium on Sunday is 1.45pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

To hear Sean Armstrong and Colm Boyle preview the game with Galway Bay FM’s Ollie Turner, click HERE.

Galway forward Damien Comer chatted to Jonathan during the week at the Allianz Media Day and you can check out that interview HERE.

The ‘Over The Line’ weekend preview show with Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly broadcasts every Friday evening from 7pm on Galway Bay FM.