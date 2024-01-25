Galway v Mayo preview with Sean Armstrong and Colm Boyle

The 2024 Allianz Football League starts this weekend and, like last year, the opening round includes the clash of old rivals Galway and Mayo. This time round the fixture is in Pearse Stadium on Sunday at 1.45 pm, with fans from both counties invited to a pre-match preview from noon at the Blackrock Cottage on the Salthill Prom in the company of former Galway forward Sean Armstrong and former Mayo defender Colm Boyle. Ahead of Sunday’s game, both lads had a chat with Ollie Turner about their expectations for the game and for the year ahead…