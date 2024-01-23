Galway Bay FM

23 January 2024

Galway looking to make a good start to Allianz National Football League

Galway looking to make a good start to Allianz National Football League

Galway’s Senior Footballers will be aiming for a good start to the league when they take on Mayo in their Allianz National League Division One opening game in Pearse Stadium on Sunday.

Padraig Joyce’s side drew with the same opposition in their opening game last year in Castlebar and both sides met again in the final with Mayo winning by 0-14 to 0-11.

The launch of the Allianz National Football League took place earlier today and Annaghdown and Galway’s Damien Comer spoke to Jonathan Higgins.

Throw in on Sunday is at 1.45pm.

Launch of the 2024 Allianz Football and Hurling Leagues, Glendalough.
Pictured is Galway footballer, Damien Comer at the launch of the 2024 Allianz Football League.
Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan

