Galway looking to make a good start to Allianz National Football League

Galway’s Senior Footballers will be aiming for a good start to the league when they take on Mayo in their Allianz National League Division One opening game in Pearse Stadium on Sunday.

Padraig Joyce’s side drew with the same opposition in their opening game last year in Castlebar and both sides met again in the final with Mayo winning by 0-14 to 0-11.

The launch of the Allianz National Football League took place earlier today and Annaghdown and Galway’s Damien Comer spoke to Jonathan Higgins.

Throw in on Sunday is at 1.45pm.