Galway United V Bray Wanderers Match Preview

Galway United return home to Eamonn Deacy Park to take on Bray Wanderers on Friday night, kick-off is at 7:45 pm.

United are coming into this top-of-the-table clash after a historic 4-0 victory against Wexford last week, looking to extend their winning run to nine.

Bray Wanderers sit in second place in the league, nine points behind leaders Galway United, as they look to make it back-to-back wins after they defeated Athlone Town 1-0 last Friday night.

Manager John Caulfield spoke ahead of Friday’s fixture:

“We’re happy to be back at home after a couple of weeks away. Bray have been in tremendous form, sitting 2nd in the table while only losing one game so far.”

“They’ve recruited well in the off-season; their form shows that. We’re in good form ourselves, and we’re really looking forward to playing in front of a big crowd in Eamonn Deacy Park; the support has been tremendous so far.”

2023 Squad

Brendan Clarke, Conor O’Keeffe, Regan Donelon, Rob Slevin, Killian Brouder, Maurice Nugent, Stephen Walsh, Mikie Rowe, Rob Manley, David Hurley, Ronan Manning, Callum McNamara, Alex Rutter, Vincent Borden, David Tarmey, Francely Lomboto, Evan O’Connor, Colm Horgan, Conor McCormack, Darren Clarke, Ed McCarthy, Aaron Neary, Steven Healy, Mikey McCullagh, Oisin O’Reilly, Ibrahim Keita.

2023 Goalscorers

Vincent Borden – 5

Ed McCarthy – 3

Stephen Walsh – 3

David Hurley – 3

Ibrahim Kieta – 2

Rob Slevin – 2

Francely Lomboto – 2

Darren Clarke – 2

Ronan Manning – 1

Last Meeting: Galway United 1-2 Bray Wanderers

Galway United vs Bray Wanderers is kindly sponsored by Galway Bay Physio.