Galway Junior League Fixtures (14th-20th September 2023)

Thursday 14th September 2023



GFA Mens U18 Premier :

Bearna Na Forbacha v Knocknacarra , at Furbo, 6:30pm moved with agreement 29/8/23;

Friday 15th September 2023



GFA Mens Premier:

Salthill Devon v Colga , at Drom Astro, 8:15pm Set at 8:15pm Fridayas Salthill Devon Home Kick-off Time. 01/09;

GFA Mens Division 2:

Kiltullagh v Colga B, at Kiltullagh, 8:00pm Kiltullagh request 8pm Friday for home kick-off. 08/09;

Maree/Oranmore C v Athenry B, at Maree Astro, 8:15pm MOFC request 8.15pm Friday for home kick-off time. 08/09;

FAI Boys U17 Youth Cup:

Maree/Oranmore v Colga , at Oranmore, 6:15pm Moved from 17/09 by agreement. 10/09;

GFA Boys U14 Premier:

Moyne Villa v Mervue Utd , at Headford, 7:00pm moved from 16/9 as requested;

Saturday 16th September 2023



U16 Girls Connacht Cup:

Real Tubber v Salthill Devon , at TBC, 2:00pm ;

Claremorris v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Claremorris, 5:00pm Moved from 2pm. 10/09;

U14 Girls Connacht Cup:

Castlebar Celtic v Colemanstown Utd , at Celtic Park-Castlebar, 1:30pm Moved from 2pm. 10/09;

Calry Bohs v Kilshanvey Utd , at TBC, 2:00pm ;

Connacht Cup U16 Boys:

Colga v Kiltullagh , at Clarinbridge, 10:00am Moved from 2pm by agreement. 10/09;

Conn Rangers v Ballinasloe Town , at Conn Rangers, 1:00pm Moved from 2pm. 10/09;

Ballinasloe Town B v Coolaney Utd , at Ballinasloe, 1:30pm Moved from 2pm. 10/09;

Ballygawley Celtic v Kilshanvey Utd , at Ballygawley, 2:00pm ;

Manulla v Colga B, at Manulla FC, 2:00pm ;

St Patricks v Kilmurry FC , at Caherlistrane, 2:00pm ;

St Bernards v Calry Bohs , at Abbeyknockmoy, 2:00pm ;

Athenry B v Charlestown Athletic , at Athenry, 2:00pm ;

Glenhest Rovers v Galway Bohs , at Glenhest, 2:00pm ;

Carrick Town v Oughterard , at Carrick Town, 2:00pm ;

Athenry v Killoe Celtic FC , at Athenry, 2:00pm ;

Salthill Devon B v Ballisodare Utd , at Drom, 2:00pm ;

Merville Utd v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Merville, 2:00pm ;

Colemanstown Utd v Kiltimagh-Knock Utd , at Colemanstown, 2:00pm ;

Westport United B v Oughterard B, at Westport United, 2:00pm ;

Loughrea v BYE , at Loughrea, 2:00pm Bye to Rd 2;

Mervue Utd v BYE , at Mervue, 2:00pm Premier Teams Enter in Rd 3;

Moyne Villa v BYE , at Headford, 2:00pm Premier Teams Enter in Rd 3;

Knocknacarra v BYE , at Cappagh Park, 2:00pm Premier Teams Enter in Rd 3;

Corrib Celtic v BYE , at Annaghdown, 2:00pm Premier Teams Enter in Rd 3;

Salthill Devon v BYE , at Drom, 2:00pm Premier Teams Enter in Rd 3;

Cregmore/Claregalway v BYE , at Cregmore, 2:00pm Premier Teams Enter in Rd 3;

Maree/Oranmore v BYE , at Oranmore, 2:00pm Premier Teams Enter in Rd 3;

Tuam Celtic v BYE , at Tuam, 2:00pm Premier Teams Enter in Rd 3;

Kinvara Utd v Benbulben , at Kinvara, 3:00pm Moved from 2pm by agreement. 10/09.;

Abbey Rovers v Renmore , at , 3:00pm Moved from 2pm. 10/09;

Melview FC v Galway Bohs B, at Abbeycartron, 3:30pm Moved from 2pm. 10/09;

Connacht Cup U14 Boys:

Cregmore/Claregalway v Manulla B, at Cregmore, 12:00pm ;

Kilshanvey Utd v St Johns (sligo), at Kilconly, 12:00pm ;

Ballinrobe Town v Loughrea , at Ballinrobe, 12:00pm ;

St Bernards v Claremorris B, at Abbeyknockmoy, 12:00pm ;

Glen Celtic v Renmore , at TBC, 12:00pm ;

St Johns Athletics (Roscommon) v Mervue Utd B, at St Johns, 12:00pm ;

Maree/Oranmore v Dromahair , at Oranmore, 12:00pm ;

Colga v Salthill Devon B, at Clarinbridge, 12:00pm ;

Athenry B v Kiltullagh , at Athenry, 12:00pm ;

Kiltimagh-Knock Utd v Craughwell United , at Kiltimagh, 12:00pm ;

Bearna Na Forbacha v Boyle Celtic , at Furbo, 12:00pm ;

Corrib Celtic v Real Tubber , at Annaghdown, 12:00pm ;

Carrick Town B v St Patricks , at Carrick Town, 12:00pm ;

Maree/Oranmore v Galway Bohs , at Oranmore, 12:00pm ;

Corofin Utd v BYE , at Corofin, 2:00pm Premier Teams Enter in Rd 3;

Athenry v BYE , at Athenry, 2:00pm Premier Teams Enter in Rd 3;

Knocknacarra v BYE , at Cappagh Park, 2:00pm Premier Teams Enter in Rd 3;

Salthill Devon v BYE , at Drom, 2:00pm Premier Teams Enter in Rd 3;

Tuam Celtic v BYE , at Tuam, 2:00pm Premier Teams Enter in Rd 3;

Moyne Villa v BYE , at Headford, 2:00pm Premier Teams Enter in Rd 3;

Ballinasloe Town v BYE , at Ballinasloe, 2:00pm Premier Teams Enter in Rd 3;

Mervue Utd v BYE , at Mervue, 2:00pm Premier Teams Enter in Rd 3;

Kenagh Utd v Oughterard , at Abbeycartron, 3:30pm Moved from 12pm. 10/09;

Connacht Cup U12 Boys:

Salthill Devon B v Corofin Utd B, at Drom, 10:00am ;

Bearna Na Forbacha v BYE , at Furbo, 10:00am Coolaney added twice in error. 10/09;

Ballyvarry B Bom v Corofin Utd , at Ballyvarry B Bom, 11:00am Moved from 10am. 10/09;

Ballisodare Utd v Colga , at Ballisodare Astro, 12:00pm ;

St Cuans Utd v St Bernards , at St Cuans Utd, 12:00pm ;

Renmore v Ballina Town B, at Renmore, 12:00pm ;

St Johns Athletics (Roscommon) v Colemanstown Utd , at St Johns, 12:00pm ;

Ballina Town B v Athenry B , at Ballina town, 12:00pm Moved from 10am. 10/09;

Galway Hibs v Arrow Harps , at Bohermore, 12:00pm ;

Melview FC v Kiltullagh , at Abbeycartron, 12:00pm Moved to 12pm. 10/09;

Maree/Oranmore B v Partry Athletic , at Oranmore, 12:00pm ;

Merville Utd v Craughwell United , at Merville, 12:00pm ;

Manulla v Tuam Celtic , at Manulla FC, 12:30pm Moved from 10am. 10/09;

Manulla B v Moyne Villa , at Manulla FC, 12:30pm Moved from 10am. 10/09;

Coolaney Utd v Galway Bohs , at Coolaney, 2:00pm Moved from 10am. 10/09;

Snugboro United v Corrib Celtic , at Snugboro United, 2:00pm Moved from 10am. 10/09;

Maree/Oranmore v BYE , at Oranmore, 2:00pm Premier Teams Enter in Rd 3;

Mervue Utd v BYE , at Mervue, 2:00pm Premier Teams Enter in Rd 3;

Salthill Devon v BYE , at Drom, 2:00pm Premier Teams Enter in Rd 3;

Knocknacarra v BYE , at Cappagh Park, 2:00pm Premier Teams Enter in Rd 3;

Loughrea v BYE , at Loughrea, 2:00pm Premier Teams Enter in Rd 3;

Ballinasloe Town v BYE , at Ballinasloe, 2:00pm Premier Teams Enter in Rd 3;

Athenry v BYE , at Athenry, 2:00pm Premier Teams Enter in Rd 3;

Cregmore/Claregalway v BYE , at Cregmore, 2:00pm Premier Teams Enter in Rd 3;

U12 Girls Connacht Cup:

Claremorris v Loughrea Rams, at Claremorris, 1:00pm Moved from 2pm. 10/09;

Merville Utd v Kiltullagh , at TBC, 2:00pm ;

GFA Mens Premier:

Loughrea v Galway Hibs , at Loughrea, 3:00pm ;

Renmore v Colemanstown Utd , at Renmore, 3:00pm ;

Mervue Utd v Maree/Oranmore , at Mervue, 4:00pm Moved from 11am Sunday by GFA to align with home kick-off time. ;

GFA Mens Championship:

Dynamo Blues v Tuam Celtic , at Tuam, 3:00pm Tuam request 2pm Saturday. 08/09;

University of Galway v West Utd , at Dangan, 3:00pm NUIG Request Home Kick-off 2pm Saturday. 08/09;

Corrib Celtic v Mervue Utd B, at Maree Astro, 5:15pm Corrib Celtic Request 5.15pm Saturday in Maree astro. 08/09. ;

GFA Mens Division 1:

Cois Fharraige v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Ros A Mhil, 12:00pm Cois Fharraige Request 12pm Saturday. 08/09;

East Galway Utd v Galway Bohs , at Kiltormer, 3:00pm East Galway request 2pm Saturday. 08/09;

Cregmore/Claregalway v Oughterard , at Cregmore, 3:00pm Creg/Clare Request 2pm Saturday. 08/09;

GFA Mens Division 2:

Corofin B v Loughrea B, at Corofin, 3:00pm ;

Bearna Na Forbacha v Corrib Celtic B, at Furbo, 3:00pm ;

Moyne Villa B v Kinvara Utd , at Headford, 5:00pm Moyne Villa request 5pm Saturday for home kick-off time. 08/09;

GFA Girls U19 Premier:

Colemanstown Utd v Corrib Celtic , at Colemanstown, 6:00pm Moved from 17/09 by agreement. 08/09;

GFA Mens U18 Premier :

Athenry v Salthill Devon , at Athenry, 1:30pm Moved by agreement. ;

GFA Mens U18 Championship:

Corrib Celtic v Corofin Utd , at Annaghdown, 5:00pm Moved from 16/09 by agreement.;

GFA Mens U18 Division 1:

Cregmore/Claregalway v Oughterard , at Cregmore, 2:00pm Creg/Clare request 2pm Saturday for home kick-off time. 08/09;

GFA Mens U18 Division 2:

Moyne Villa B v Renmore , at Headford, 7:30pm moved from 17/9 as agreed;

FAI Boys U17 Youth Cup:

Bearna Na Forbacha v Castlebar Celtic , at Furbo, 2:00pm Moved from 17/09 by agreement. 08/09;

GFA Boys U16 Premier:

Moyne Villa v Maree/Oranmore , at Headford, 7:30pm Moyne Villa request 7.30pm Saturday for home kick-off time. 10/0;

GFA Boys U15 Division 4:

Kinvara Utd B v Moyne Villa B, at Kinvara, 1:30pm Moved from 23rd By agreement.04/09;

GFA Boys U14 Premier:

Athenry v Tuam Celtic , at Athenry, 11:30am ;

Knocknacarra v Salthill Devon , at Cappagh Park, 11:30am ;

Ballinasloe Town v Corofin Utd , at Ballinasloe, 11:30am ;

GFA Boys U14 Championship:

Kinvara Utd v Maree/Oranmore , at Kinvara, 11:30am ;

Oughterard v Colga , at New Village, 11:30am ;

Craughwell United v Loughrea , at Craughwell, 11:30am ;

GFA Boys U14 Division 1:

Bearna Na Forbacha v St Bernards , at Furbo, 11:30am ;

West Coast Utd v Knocknacarra B, at Letterfrack, 11:30am ;

GFA Boys U14 Division 2:

Corrib Rangers v Athenry B, at Westside, 11:30am ;

Kilshanvey Utd v Salthill Devon B, at Kilconly, 11:30am ;

Galway Bohs v Cregmore/Claregalway B, at Millers Lane, 11:30am ;

GFA Boys U14 Division 3:

Salthill Devon C v Tuam Celtic B, at Drom, 11:30am ;

East Galway Utd v Kinvara Utd B, at Kiltormer, 11:30am ;

Maree/Oranmore B v Knocknacarra C, at Oranmore, 11:30am ;

Loughrea B v Moyne Villa B, at Loughrea, 11:30am ;

GFA Boys U14 Division 4:

Colga B v Ballinasloe Town B, at Clarinbridge, 11:30am ;

Bearna Na Forbacha B v St Patricks , at Furbo, 11:30am ;

Craughwell United B v St Bernards B, at Craughwell, 11:30am ;

GFA Boys U14 Division 5:

Renmore v Galway Hibs , at Renmore, 11:30am ;

Athenry C v Kiltullagh , at Athenry, 11:30am ;

Merlin Woods Sports Club v Tuam Celtic , at Merlin Woods City Park, 11:30am ;

GFA Boys U12 Premier:

Loughrea v Salthill Devon , at Loughrea, 10:00am ;

Cregmore/Claregalway v Knocknacarra , at Cregmore, 10:00am ;

Maree/Oranmore v Mervue Utd , at Oranmore, 10:00am ;

Athenry v Ballinasloe Town , at Athenry, 10:30am Athenry home Kick-off time request of 10:30am. 10/09;

GFA Boys U12 Championship:

St Bernards v Corrib Celtic , at Abbeyknockmoy, 10:00am ;

Bearna Na Forbacha v Oughterard , at Furbo, 7:00pm Moved from 10am by agreement due to CFA Fixture change.10/09;

GFA Boys U12 Division 1:

Galway Bohs v Knocknacarra B, at Millers Lane, 10:00am ;

Galway Hibs v Maree/Oranmore B, at Bohermore, 10:00am ;

Renmore v Kinvara Utd , at Renmore, 10:00am ;

GFA Boys U12 Division 2:

Cregmore/Claregalway B v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Cregmore, 10:00am ;

Moyne Villa v Salthill Devon B, at Headford, 10:00am ;

Craughwell United v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Craughwell, 10:00am ;

GFA Boys U12 Division 3:

Knocknacarra v MacDara , at Cappagh Park, 10:00am ;

Colga B v Kilshanvey Utd , at Kilconly, 10:00am venue reversed as colga cant host home games until october;

Mervue Utd B v Corrib Celtic B, at Mervue, 10:00am ;

West Coast Utd v Maree/Oranmore , at Letterfrack, 10:00am ;

GFA Boys U12 Division 4:

Corofin Utd B v Corrib Rangers , at Corofin, 10:00am ;

East Galway Utd v Ballinasloe Town C, at Kiltormer, 10:00am ;

Tuam Celtic v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Tuam, 10:00am ;

GFA Boys U12 Division 5:

Oughterard v St Bernards , at New Village, 10:00am ;

Cregmore/Claregalway B v Renmore , at Cregmore, 10:00am ;

Kinvara Utd v Athenry D, at Kinvara, 10:00am ;

West Utd v Salthill Devon , at South Park, 10:00am ;

GFA Boys U12 Division 6:

Kiltullagh v Corofin Utd C, at Kiltullagh, 10:00am ;

Craughwell United v Athenry D, at Craughwell, 10:00am ;

Maree/Oranmore v Knocknacarra , at Oranmore, 10:00am ;

Loughrea v Colga C, at Loughrea, 10:00am ;

Sunday 17th September 2023



U16 Girls Connacht Cup:

Colga v Colemanstown Utd , at Clarinbridge, 12:00pm ;

Kilshanvey Utd v Knocknacarra B , at Kilconly, 12:00pm ;

Bearna Na Forbacha v Knocknacarra , at Furbo, 12:00pm ;

Moyne Villa v Westport United , at Headford, 2:00pm ;

Loughrea v Kilmurry FC , at Loughrea, 2:00pm ;

U14 Girls Connacht Cup:

Kinvara Utd v Renmore , at Kinvara, 12:00pm ;

Corrib Celtic v Craughwell United , at Annaghdown, 12:00pm ;

Kiltullagh v Real Tubber , at Kiltullagh, 12:00pm ;

Moyne Villa v Carrick Town , at Headford, 2:00pm ;

Maree/Oranmore v Kilkerrin Utd , at Oranmore, 2:00pm ;

Athenry v Ballinrobe Town , at Athenry, 2:00pm ;

U12 Girls Connacht Cup:

Colemanstown Utd v Moyne Villa , at Colemanstown, 10:00am ;

Athenry B v Ballyglass , at Athenry, 2:00pm ;

Mervue Utd v St Johns , at Mervue, 2:00pm ;

Salthill Devon v Ballinrobe Town , at Drom, 2:00pm ;

Kilshanvey Utd v Ballina Town Fc , at Kilconly, 2:00pm ;

GFA Mens Premier:

St Bernards v Athenry , at Abbeyknockmoy, 11:00am Set at 11am Sunday as St Bernards Home Kick-off Time. 07/09;

GFA Mens Championship:

Corofin Utd v Knocknacarra , at Corofin, 11:00am ;

Corrib Rangers v Moyne Villa , at Westside, 11:00am ;

West Coast Utd v Maree/Oranmore B, at Letterfrack, 12:00pm WC Request 12pm Sunday. ;

GFA Mens Division 1:

Salthill Devon B v St Patricks , at Drom, 11:00am St Pats Object to requested home time game changed to default. 0;

MacDara v Craughwell United , at Carraroe Astro, 11:00am ;

GFA Mens Reserve:

Renmore v St Bernards , at Renmore, 3:00pm ;

West Utd v Cois Fharraige , at South Park, 3:00pm ;

Corrib Rangers v East Galway Utd , at Laurel Park, 3:00pm ;

GFA Girls U19 Premier:

Moyne Villa v Salthill Devon , at Headford, 12:00pm Moved from 2pm by agreement. 10/09;

Bearna Na Forbacha v Oughterard , at Furbo, 2:00pm ;

Craughwell United v Colga , at Craughwell, 2:00pm ;

GFA Mens U18 Premier :

Knocknacarra v Maree/Oranmore , at Cappagh Park, 2:00pm ;

Colga v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Clarinbridge, 2:00pm ;

GFA Mens U18 Championship:

Knocknacarra B v St Bernards , at Cappagh Park, 2:00pm ;

Craughwell United v Moyne Villa , at Craughwell, 2:00pm ;

GFA Mens U18 Division 1:

Knocknacarra B v Tuam Celtic , at Cappagh Park, 2:00pm ;

Kiltullagh v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Kiltullagh, 2:00pm ;

GFA Mens U18 Division 2:

Maree/Oranmore B v West Coast Utd , at Oranmore, 2:00pm ;

FAI Boys U17 Youth Cup:

Corrib Celtic v Knocknacarra , at Annaghdown, 2:00pm Must be played before 19th Sep;

Athenry v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Athenry, 2:00pm Must be played before 19th Sep;

Colemanstown Utd v BYE , at Colemanstown, 2:00pm ;

Moyne Villa v BYE , at Headford, 2:00pm ;

GFA Boys U16 Premier:

Tuam Celtic v Corrib Celtic , at Tuam, 11:00am ;

Knocknacarra v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Cappagh Park, 11:00am ;

Salthill Devon v Mervue Utd , at Drom, 11:00am ;

GFA Boys U16 Championship:

Merlin Woods Sports Club v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Merlin Woods City Park, 11:00am ;

Knocknacarra v Oughterard , at Cappagh Park, 11:00am ;

Galway Bohs v Colga , at Millers Lane, 11:00am ;

GFA Boys U16 Division 1:

Salthill Devon B v St Patricks , at Drom, 12:00pm ;

Kinvara Utd v St Bernards , at Kinvara, 12:00pm ;

Colemanstown Utd v Oughterard B, at Colemanstown, 12:00pm ;

MacDara v Cregmore/Claregalway B, at Carraroe Astro, 12:30pm Moved from 12pm by GFA to accomodate match official. 08/09;

GFA Boys U16 Division 2:

West Utd v Tuam Celtic B, at TBC, 12:00pm ;

Kilshanvey Utd v Cregmore/Claregalway C, at Kilconly, 12:00pm ;

Moyne Villa B v Galway Bohs B, at Headford, 12:00pm ;

Knocknacarra C v Maree/Oranmore B, at Cappagh Park, 12:00pm ;

GFA Girls U16 Premier:

Mervue Utd v St Bernards , at Mervue, 2:00pm ;

Maree/Oranmore v Oughterard , at Oranmore, 2:00pm ;

GFA Boys U14 Division 2:

MacDara v Gort Utd , at Carraroe Astro, 10:30am Moved from 16/09 by agreement. 08/09;

GFA Girls U14 Premier:

Knocknacarra v Loughrea , at Cappagh Park, 12:00pm ;

Bearna Na Forbacha v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Furbo, 12:00pm ;

Colga v Salthill Devon , at Clarinbridge, 12:00pm ;

GFA Girls U14 Division 1:

West Coast Utd v St Bernards , at Letterfrack, 12:00pm Rescheduled due to R1 Connacht Cup;

GFA Girls U14 Division 2:

Corrib Rangers v Knocknacarra B, at Westside, 12:00pm ;

Merlin Woods Sports Club v Renmore , at Merlin Woods City Park, 12:00pm ;

GFA Girls U12 Premier:

Maree/Oranmore v Renmore , at Oranmore, 10:00am ;

Cregmore/Claregalway v Colga , at Cregmore, 10:00am ;

Bearna Na Forbacha v Athenry , at Furbo, 11:30am ;

GFA Girls U12 Championship:

Moyne Villa v Mervue Utd , at Headford, 10:00am ;

Corrib Celtic v Salthill Devon , at Annaghdown, 10:00am ;

Colemanstown Utd v Loughrea , at Colemanstown, 10:00am ;

GFA Girls U12 Division 1:

Salthill Devon B v Kilshanvey Utd , at Drom, 10:00am ;

Oughterard v Knocknacarra B, at New Village, 10:00am ;

Bearna Na Forbacha B v East Galway Utd , at Furbo, 10:00am ;

GFA Girls u12 Division 2:

Kiltullagh v West Coast Utd , at Kiltullagh, 10:00am ;

Craughwell United v West Utd , at Craughwell, 10:00am ;

Colemanstown Utd B v Corrib Rangers , at Colemanstown, 10:00am ;

Kinvara Utd v Renmore , at Kinvara, 10:00am ;

GFA Girls u12 Division 3:

Moyne Villa B v Salthill Devon C, at Headford, 10:00am ;

Kiltullagh v Cregmore/Claregalway B, at Kiltullagh, 10:00am ;

Corrib Celtic B v Maree/Oranmore B, at Annaghdown, 10:00am ;

Athenry B v Colga B, at Athenry, 10:30am Athenry home Kick-off time request of 10:30am. 10/09;

Monday 18th September 2023



GFA Boys U17 Championship:

Tuam Celtic v St Bernards , at Tuam, 6:30pm moved from 10/9 as agreed;

Tuesday 19th September 2023



GFA Boys U13 Division 2:

Tuam Celtic B v Maree/Oranmore B, at Tuam, 7:00pm moved from 9/9 as agreed;

Wednesday 20th September 2023



GFA Boys U15 Division 1:

Merlin Woods Sports Club v Oughterard , at Merlin Woods City Park, 6:30pm Moved from 23/09 by agreement. 08/09.;