Galway GAA Fixtures – UPDATED

Thu 13 Oct
Galway Post Primary Senior A Football Championship, Venue: Athenry, (Quarter Final), Presentation College Athenry V Calascantius College Oranmore 11:30, Ref: TBC
Galway Post Primary Senior B Football Championship, Venue: Cappagh Park, (Quarter Final), Colaiste Iognaid V Colaiste na Coribhe 12:00, Ref: James Molloy
Fri 14 Oct
U17 C Football Championship, Venue: Páirc an Chathánaigh, (West Semi Final), An Cheathrú Rua V Carna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh 17:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen
Sat 15 Oct
Senior Football Relegation Group, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 1), An Cheathrú Rua V St. James 13:00, Ref: Thomas Murphy
Senior Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Loughrea, (Relegation), Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 14:15, Ref: Derek Kelly
Senior Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Pre Lim Quarter-Final), Cappataggle V Maigh Cuilinn – Iománíocht 15:45, Ref: Paul Fahy
Senior Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Loughrea, (Pre Lim Quarter-Final), Portumna V Craughwell GAA Club 15:45, Ref: Karol Collins
Intermediate Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Duggan Park, (Final), Meelick-Eyrecourt V Killimor 16:15, Ref: Noel Quinn
Junior A Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Duggan Park, (Final), Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough V Ballygar 14:00, Ref: John Mc Donagh
Junior C1 Hurling Championship K/O, Venue: Carnmore, (Semi-Final), Rahoon-Newcastle V St Thomas 16:00, Ref: David Staunton
Junior 1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Indreabhán, (Semi-Final), Micheál Breathnach V Salthill-Knocknacarra 16:00, Ref: Murt Cualin
U17 A Football Championship, Venue: The Prairie, (West Final), Moycullen V Oranmore-Maree 16:45, Ref: Tommy Faherty (S)
U17 A Football Championship, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (North Final), Claregalway V Tuam Stars 16:30, Ref: Martin Flaherty
U17 B Football Championship, Venue: Barna, (West Semi Final), Barna V Oranmore-Maree 14:00, Ref: Mairtín O Curraoin (coilm)
U17 C Football Championship, Venue: Oughterard, (West Semi Final), Oughterard V Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 16:45, Ref: Frank Kinneen
Sun 16 Oct
Senior Football Relegation Group, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Round 1), Oughterard V Monivea-Abbey 15:00, Ref: James Molloy
Senior Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Kenny Park, (Pre Lim Quarter-Final), Clarinbridge V Ardrahan 13:45, Ref: Shane Hynes
Senior Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Kenny Park, (Pre Lim Quarter-Final), Turloughmore V Oranmore-Maree 15:45, Ref: Christopher Browne
Junior B Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Loughrea, (Semi-Final), Sarsfields V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 12:00, Ref: Peter Murphy
Junior B Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Semi-Final), Maigh Cuilinn – Iománíocht V Castlegar 12:00, Ref: Sean Byrne
Junior C Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Kilbeacanty, (Final), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Tommy Larkins 13:00, Ref: Kevin Egan
U17 A Football Championship, Venue: Dunmore, (Prel County Quarter Final), Dunmore MacHales V Salthill-Knocknacarra 11:30, Ref: Richard Mc Nicholas
U17 A Football Championship, Venue: Killannin, (Prel County Quarter Final), Killannin V Corofin 12:30, Ref: Muiris Mac Gearailt
U17 B Football League/Shield, Venue: Monivea, (Quarter Final), Monivea-Abbey V Headford 11:30, Ref: Martin Collins
U17 B Football League/Shield, Venue: An Spideal, (Quarter Final), An Spideál V Kilkerrin/Clonberne/Killererin 11:30, Ref: Frank Kinneen
U17 B Football League/Shield, Venue: Athenry, (Quarter Final), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Ballinasloe 11:30, Ref: Anthony Coyne
U17 B Football League/Shield, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Quarter Final), Claregalway V Gaeil na Gaillimhe 11:30, Ref: Tom Ryder
U17 B Football Championship, Venue: Indreabhán, (West Semi Final), Micheál Breathnach V St Michael’s 13:00, Ref: Mairtin O Mainin
U17 B Football Championship, Venue: Mountbellew, (North Semi Final), Mountbellew/Moylough V Menlough/Padraig Pearses 11:30, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte
U17 B Football Championship, Venue: Kinvara, (North Semi Final), Kinvara V Caherlistrane 11:30, Ref: Padraic Kelly
U17 C Football Championship, Venue: Caltra Pitch, (North Semi Final), Caltra V Kilconly 11:30, Ref: John Cahill
U17 C Football Championship, Venue: Brownesgrove, (North Semi Final), Cortoon Shamrocks V Milltown 11:30, Ref: Tony Keating
U17 C Football Shield, Venue: Glenamaddy, (Quarter Final), Northern Gaels V St Gabriel’s 11:30, Ref: Sean Lyons