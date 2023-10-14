Galway Bay FM

14 October 2023

~1 minutes read

Galway Bay FM Saturday Six

Share story:
Galway Bay FM Saturday Six

The Dewhurst Stakes is the feature this afternoon at Newmarket and there is also some quality racing at home at Naas.

George McDonagh looks ahead and picks six to follow.

Share story:

Kilkerrin/Clonberne and Claregalway meet in Galway Ladies Football County Senior Final tomorrow

Defending County, Provincial and All-Ireland Club Champions Kilkerrin/Clonberne put their titles on the line tomorrow afternoon when they face Claregalway...

Connaught region heroes recognised at the 2023 Special Olympics Ireland Volunteer Awards

Local heroes Patricia Creaven, Tara McLoughlin and Teresa Ward recognised at the 2023 Special Olympics Ireland Volunteer Awards  Patricia Creaven, Tara M...

Galway Camogie Release County Final Dates

The Galway Camogie Board have released dates of the County Senior, Intermediate and Junior Finals. The details are as follows… Senior A Sarsfields v...

Mazars Galway Win Chambers Ireland All Ireland Golf Chamber Championship

Chambers Ireland yesterday (12th October 2023) held the All Ireland Chamber Champions golf competition in the K Club, Straffan, Co. Kildare sponsored by ...