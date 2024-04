F1 With Darragh Canning of P1 Predict

Share story:

Darragh Canning of P1 Predict joined John to talk about the weekend’s Chinese Grand Prix and also to unveil details of a very special event to take place on May 26th, the day of the Monaco Grand Prix.

If you fancy being at this exceptional event, Sign up at P1Predict.com/events to be the first to know when tickets are released!