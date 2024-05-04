Galway Bay FM

4 May 2024

LIVE STREAM: Junior Rugby Interprovincials – Connacht v Leinster

Join us for the live online stream of the Junior Rugby Interprovincials, Connacht v Leinster, action kicks off at 2.30pm in Creggs. Tune in early at 2:20 pm for an exclusive pre-match build-up and commentary with our sports team, William Davies and Alan Deegan.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

