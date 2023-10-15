Ballindereen and Tynagh Abbey-Duniry book places in County Intermediate Hurling Final

It was a good Saturday for both Ballindereen and Tynagh Abbey-Dunity as both teams booked their place in the WINAHOMEGALWAY Intermediate Hurling Final.

Ballindereen had eleven points to spare over Sylane while Tynagh Abbey Duniry beat Meelick-Eyrecourt by the same margin.

Here are the reports of the games.

Ballindereen 2-21 Sylane 2-10

Report: Sean Walsh

Tynagh-Abbey/Duniry 2-19 Meelick/Eyrecourt 0-14

Report: Niall Canavan

The teams will meet in the County Final in two weeks.