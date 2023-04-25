ATHLETICS: Galway Report (25th April 2023)

Intervarsity Track and Field Events

Galway Athletes once again came away with a substantial medal haul at the Irish Universities Track and Field Championships.

Among the highlights was Fiona Everard’s commanding win for University of Galway in the Ladies 5000 metres in a time of 17.11.

Kyle Moorhead scooped a silver medal in the Mens 800 metres for UG, while teammate Sean Cotter ran strongly to claim the 5000m bronze in 14.42.

Laura Nally of GCH running for UL won double bronze over 200m and 400m.

==

Connemara Marathon

The Connemarathon series of races was held in spring sunshine last weekend on the scenic and testing loop around the Inagh Valley, Leenane and Maam Cross

Galway City Harriers Catherine Thornton ran a superb race to claim victory in the Ladies’ Half Marathon in a fast time of 1 hour 24 minutes. The first male home was John Lee in a time of 1 hour 16 minutes

The Full Marathon was won by George Snee in 2 hours 36 minutes, with Aine Kenny first lady home in 3 hours 19 minutes

The 39.3-mile Ultra Marathon went to Lukasz Wrobel in 4 hours 11 minutes, with Simone Durry first lady in a time of 5 hours 21 minutes.

==

Galway 5k Series

The EY-sponsored Galway 5k Series kicks off on Tuesday, April 25th hosted in Skehana by East Galway AC . The famed series is once again being held over six Tuesdays this summer. Subsequent races are all on at 8pm each following Tuesday in Loughrea Craughwell, Kilcornan, Caltra, and Athenry. Entry is sold out.