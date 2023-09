The new AFLW Season kicks off this weekend and for Galway’s own Aine McDonagh, it’s an opportunity to continue her excellent form that saw her score four goals in seven games last season.

The former Galway Ladies Football and NUIG Mystics Basketball player has been a revelation since joining last season and this season is one of thirty-three Ladies Footballers who have gone over to Australia to play Aussie Rules.

John Mulligan caught up with Aine ahead of their opening game with Essendon.