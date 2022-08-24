Galway Mother Tells of School Transport Woes As She Is Unable To Secure a Bus Ticket for Her Children

LISTEN : Choas for Galway Mother and Children . A big increase in applications for a place on the school bus, combined with a shortage of drivers, is causing chaos for families ahead of the new academic year.

With the return to school just around the corner, some pupils are being told they have lost their seats on the transport system.

Bus Éireann said there has been an “unprecedented number of new applications”, most likely linked to the decision not to charge for tickets for the 2022/23 year as part of the Government’s response to the rising cost of living.

It is saving families up to €500 this year, but it has put a squeeze on the system, which is also struggling with a driver and bus shortage.

Galway Talks Listener Anna Nestor Beirne spoke to Sally-Ann on the show.

