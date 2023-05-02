Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Tuesday, 2nd May 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:

9am-10am

New oncology unit opens at University Hospital Galway

Abortion will be a major election issue, marchers told, as thousands attended a March for Life in Dublin yesterday

We look at the future of the Galway electoral area with the Head of Electoral Operations

10am-11am

New Interim Surgical Hub for Merlin Park to be among first in country delivered

Galway digital marketing firm nominated for 3 European Awards

OT with multiple neurological disorders to launch book Knowing No Boundaries at Kenny’s on Thursday

Garda Slot

Sports Review

11am-12pm

Award Winning Investigative Journalist Nicola Tallant Brings Crime World Live Show Omertà to Monroe’s Live

Financial Advice With Dave McCarthy, McCarthy & Associates Woodquay

Keith Barry Announces His Brand New Show ‘Mind Games’ Is Coming to Galway’s Black Box on Saturday 27th May

‘Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan’ broadcasts every weekday morning from 9am on Galway Bay FM