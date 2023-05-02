Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Tuesday, 2nd May 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:

9am-10am

New oncology unit opens at University Hospital Galway 

Abortion will be a major election issue, marchers told, as thousands attended a March for Life in Dublin yesterday

We look at the future of the Galway electoral area with the Head of Electoral Operations 

10am-11am

New Interim Surgical Hub for Merlin Park to be among first in country delivered 

Galway digital marketing firm nominated for 3 European Awards   

OT with multiple neurological disorders to launch book Knowing No Boundaries at Kenny’s on Thursday 

Garda Slot

Sports Review

11am-12pm

Award Winning Investigative Journalist Nicola Tallant Brings Crime World Live Show Omertà to Monroe’s Live 

Financial Advice With Dave McCarthy, McCarthy & Associates Woodquay 

Keith Barry Announces His Brand New Show ‘Mind Games’ Is Coming to Galway’s Black Box on Saturday 27th May 

