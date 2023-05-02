Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Tuesday, 2nd May 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:
9am-10am
New oncology unit opens at University Hospital Galway
Abortion will be a major election issue, marchers told, as thousands attended a March for Life in Dublin yesterday
We look at the future of the Galway electoral area with the Head of Electoral Operations
10am-11am
New Interim Surgical Hub for Merlin Park to be among first in country delivered
Galway digital marketing firm nominated for 3 European Awards
OT with multiple neurological disorders to launch book Knowing No Boundaries at Kenny’s on Thursday
Garda Slot
Sports Review
11am-12pm
Award Winning Investigative Journalist Nicola Tallant Brings Crime World Live Show Omertà to Monroe’s Live
Financial Advice With Dave McCarthy, McCarthy & Associates Woodquay
Keith Barry Announces His Brand New Show ‘Mind Games’ Is Coming to Galway’s Black Box on Saturday 27th May
