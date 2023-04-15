Udaras to proceed with Marine Park effort despite planning refusals.

Údarás na Gaeltachta has pledged to continue its efforts to develop a marine industries park in Cill Chiaráin in Connemara despite the rejection of planning permission by the County Council and an Bord Pleanála.

At a meeting in Connemara the Údarás CEO that the project is of vital importance in the Gaeltacht and further afield.

The rejection by the planners of Páirc na Mara – a marine industries park – in Cill Chiaráin has sent shock waves across Connemara.

The project, which was to be based on the natural resources of the ocean and the seashore, was heralded by Údarás na Gaeltachta as being a game changer in the faltering economic and social structure of west Connemara.

This week, at a public meeting in Cill Chiaráin, the Údarás na Gaeltachta CEO, Tomás Ó Síocháin, stated that Páirc na Mara is not dead in the water despite the planning refusals.

Mr. Ó Síocháin said the Údarás is now closely studying the planning refusals and is intent on bringing the marine park to a successful conclusion. He said the project has the potential to have local, regional, national, and international importance in the marine sphere.

Údarás regional and Irish language issues manager, Rónán Mac an Iomaire, said that the Údarás is studying legal and engineering aspects of the planning refusal and will issue more information in a months time.